John Bapst Boys Beat Orono 56-50 in OT [STATS]

The John Bapst Crusaders Boys Basketball Team upset the Orono Red Riots in overtime, winning 56-50 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday, January 26th.

Orono jumped out to a 19-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 30-17 at the end of the 1st Half. But John Bapst outscored Orono 19-9 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the deficit to just 3 points, 39-36. It was tied at 45-45 at the end of regulation.

In the 4th Quarter Jordan Kimball scored 11 points, going 6-7 from the free throw line and hitting a 3-pointer and a field goal to power the Crusaders past Orono. Ben Francis had Orono's 5 points in overtime.

John Bapst was led by Jordan Kimball with 15 points, while Edoardo Fiore and Jon Pangburn had 9 points each. The Crusaders were 6-7 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers, 1 each by Nick Chaffee, Jordan Kimball, Jon Pangburn and Edoardo Fiore.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston who had a game-high 19 points while Ben Francis had 17 points. The Red Riots were 10-11 from the free thow line and had 2 3-pointers, both scored by Ben Francis.

John Bapst is now 7-4 and will play at Old Town on Thursday, January 27th

Orono is 10-3 and plays at home against Foxcroft Academy on Thursday, January 27th.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 OT1 T Orono Boys 19 11 9 6 5 50 John Bapst Boys 8 9 19 9 11 56

Box Score

Orono

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Lucas Allen 4 2 2 0 0 0 12 Pierce Walston 19 7 7 0 5 6 14 Cadon Gray 2 1 1 0 0 0 20 Ellis Spaulding 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Cadin Ewer Cousins 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Ben Francis 17 6 4 2 3 3 30 Javier Santiago 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Will Francis 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Kase Walston 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Sebastian Vanidestine 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Adam Sherman 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Mason Kenney 4 2 2 0 0 0 50 Noah Schaff 2 0 0 0 2 2 TOTALS 50 19 17 2 10 11

John Bapst