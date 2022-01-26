John Bapst Boys Beat Orono 56-50 in OT [STATS]

The John Bapst Crusaders Boys Basketball Team upset the Orono Red Riots in overtime, winning 56-50 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday, January 26th.

Orono jumped out to a 19-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 30-17 at the end of the 1st Half. But John Bapst outscored Orono 19-9 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the deficit to just 3 points, 39-36. It was tied at 45-45 at the end of regulation.

In the 4th Quarter Jordan Kimball scored 11 points, going 6-7 from the free throw line and hitting a 3-pointer and a field goal to power the Crusaders past Orono. Ben Francis had Orono's 5 points in overtime.

John Bapst was led by Jordan Kimball with 15 points, while Edoardo Fiore and Jon Pangburn had 9 points each. The Crusaders were 6-7 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers, 1 each by Nick Chaffee, Jordan Kimball, Jon Pangburn and Edoardo Fiore.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston who had a game-high 19 points while Ben Francis had 17 points. The Red Riots were 10-11 from the free thow line and had 2 3-pointers, both scored by Ben Francis.

John Bapst is now 7-4 and will play at Old Town on Thursday, January 27th

Orono is 10-3 and plays at home against Foxcroft Academy on Thursday, January 27th.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1234OT1T
Orono Boys191196550
John Bapst Boys891991156

 

Box Score

Orono

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Lucas Allen422000
12Pierce Walston1977056
14Cadon Gray211000
20Ellis Spaulding000000
20Cadin Ewer Cousins000000
24Ben Francis1764233
30Javier Santiago211000
32Will Francis000000
34Kase Walston000000
40Sebastian Vanidestine000000
42Adam Sherman000000
44Mason Kenney422000
50Noah Schaff200022
TOTALS50191721011

John Bapst

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
20Jordan Kimball1543167
21  Nick Chaffee732100
22Levi Peterson633000
23Edoardo Fiore943100
25Jon Pangburn943100
30Kevin Austin211000
31Zach Norman000000
41Andy Czapiga633000
44Loga McMahon000000
50Corey Butler000000
51Camren Barker211000
52Hayden Bay000000
TOTALS562319467
