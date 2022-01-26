John Bapst Boys Beat Orono 56-50 in OT [STATS]
The John Bapst Crusaders Boys Basketball Team upset the Orono Red Riots in overtime, winning 56-50 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday, January 26th.
Orono jumped out to a 19-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 30-17 at the end of the 1st Half. But John Bapst outscored Orono 19-9 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the deficit to just 3 points, 39-36. It was tied at 45-45 at the end of regulation.
In the 4th Quarter Jordan Kimball scored 11 points, going 6-7 from the free throw line and hitting a 3-pointer and a field goal to power the Crusaders past Orono. Ben Francis had Orono's 5 points in overtime.
John Bapst was led by Jordan Kimball with 15 points, while Edoardo Fiore and Jon Pangburn had 9 points each. The Crusaders were 6-7 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers, 1 each by Nick Chaffee, Jordan Kimball, Jon Pangburn and Edoardo Fiore.
Orono was led by Pierce Walston who had a game-high 19 points while Ben Francis had 17 points. The Red Riots were 10-11 from the free thow line and had 2 3-pointers, both scored by Ben Francis.
John Bapst is now 7-4 and will play at Old Town on Thursday, January 27th
Orono is 10-3 and plays at home against Foxcroft Academy on Thursday, January 27th.
Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT1
|T
|Orono Boys
|19
|11
|9
|6
|5
|50
|John Bapst Boys
|8
|9
|19
|9
|11
|56
Box Score
Orono
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Lucas Allen
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Pierce Walston
|19
|7
|7
|0
|5
|6
|14
|Cadon Gray
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Ellis Spaulding
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cadin Ewer Cousins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ben Francis
|17
|6
|4
|2
|3
|3
|30
|Javier Santiago
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Will Francis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Kase Walston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sebastian Vanidestine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Adam Sherman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mason Kenney
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Noah Schaff
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|50
|19
|17
|2
|10
|11
John Bapst
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|20
|Jordan Kimball
|15
|4
|3
|1
|6
|7
|21
|Nick Chaffee
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Levi Peterson
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Edoardo Fiore
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|25
|Jon Pangburn
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Kevin Austin
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Zach Norman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Andy Czapiga
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Loga McMahon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Corey Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Camren Barker
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Hayden Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|56
|23
|19
|4
|6
|7