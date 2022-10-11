John Bapst Boys Defeat Presque Isle 2-1

The John Bapst Crusaders Boys Soccer Team spent the Monday Holiday in Presque Isle, coming back with a 2-1 win over the Wildcats.

Dawson Kinney gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead with 4 minutes remaining in the 1st Half with an assist from Breygan Mahan. The score remained 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

In the 2nd Half, with 9 minutes gone, Jon Pangburn tied the game for the Crusaders.

The score remained 1-1 until Ellis Columber scored the game winning goal from a pass from Kyle Sidaway with 10:38 remaining in the game.

Presque Isle goalie Michael Langley finished with 16 saves on 20 shots, while John Bapst goalie Matt Fitzpatrick made 2 saves on 3 shots.

Thanks to Coach Pangburn for the information.

John Bapst is now 10-0-1. They travel to Ellsworth to play the Eagles at Del Luce Stadium on Wednesday, October 12th at 6 p.m.

Presque Isle is now 5-6-1. They are home against the Caribou Vikings on Thursday, October 13th at 7 p.m.

