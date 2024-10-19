John Bapst Boy’s X-C Wins PVC Large School Championships, Orono X-C Wins Small School Championships

The PVC (Penobscot Valley Conference) Cross Country Championships were held at Houlton High School on Saturday, October 19th.

The John Bapst Crusaders won the Large School Championships while the Orono Red Riots won the Small School Championships.

The Tope 10 Overall Results were

Ben Arsenault - Orono 16:56.89 Griffin Merrill - John Bapst 16:58.02 Owen Beane - Orono 17:14.34 Henry Milan - John Bapst 17:31.39 Malachi Witmer - Houlton 17:33.43 Tewolde Stewart - Caribou 17:33.39 Lukas Pounder - Narraguagus 17:37.86 Brayden Drake - Houlton 17:46.50 Harrison Landes - Caribou 17:51.59 Aedyn Hughes - Ellsworth 18:00.81

Large School Team Results

John Bapst 44 Caribou 44 MDI 69 Ellsworth 128 Presque Isle 129 Hermon 141 Old Town 145

Small School Team Results

Orono 28 Houlton 69 GSA 73 Narraguagus 80 Sumner 143 Bucksport 155 Washington Academy 161 Machias 214 Central 224

