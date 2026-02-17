#2 Katahdin Girls Beat #3 Jonesport-Beals 46-37 in Class S Semifinal [STATS]
The #2 Katahdin Girls Basketball Team beat the #3 Joneport-Beals Royalettes 46-37 in a Class S semifinal on Tuesday afternoon, February 17th and will advance to the Northern Maine Regional Final on Saturday.
Jonesport-Beals led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Katahdin outscored them 12-7 in the 2nd Quarte to take a 20-16 lead. Emily McNally scored 7 points in the 2nd Quarter to pay the Cougars, while Reagan Robinson had all 7 points for Jonesport-Beals.
Katahdin led 36-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Katahdin was led by Emily McNally with 17 points including 4 3-pointers. Dakota Stevens had 10 points with 3 3's. The Lady Cougars were 3-8 from the free throw line.
Jonesport-Beals was led by Reagan Robinson with 14 points. Makenna Kenney had 8 points. Mia Mills had a 3-pointer. The Royalettes were a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.
Katahdin advances to the Regional North Class S Final on Saturday, February 17th at 10 a.m. where they will play the winner of the #1Valley-#5 Ashland semifinal.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jonesport-Beals Girls
|9
|7
|12
|9
|37
|Katahdin
|8
|12
|16
|10
|46
Box Score
Jonesport-Beals
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Molly Gray
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Makenna Kenney
|8
|3
|-
|2
|2
|11
|Lillie Fitzsimmons
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Riley Balicki
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Analeigh Beal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Mia Mills
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|23
|Aspen Alley
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Reagan Robinson
|14
|4
|-
|6
|6
|30
|Isabella Parker
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|37
|13
|1
|8
|8
Katahdin
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Elizabeth Lane
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Polly Cullen
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Emily McNally
|17
|2
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Mackenzie Branscombe
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Melanie Libby
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Olivia Phipps
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Dakota Stevens
|10
|-
|3
|1
|4
|13
|Ayanna Lester
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|13
|Ayanna Lester
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Natasha Annis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Natasha Annis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Piper Cullen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Alaina Rodgerson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|46
|11
|7
|3
|8