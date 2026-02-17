The #2 Katahdin Girls Basketball Team beat the #3 Joneport-Beals Royalettes 46-37 in a Class S semifinal on Tuesday afternoon, February 17th and will advance to the Northern Maine Regional Final on Saturday.

Jonesport-Beals led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Katahdin outscored them 12-7 in the 2nd Quarte to take a 20-16 lead. Emily McNally scored 7 points in the 2nd Quarter to pay the Cougars, while Reagan Robinson had all 7 points for Jonesport-Beals.

Katahdin led 36-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Katahdin was led by Emily McNally with 17 points including 4 3-pointers. Dakota Stevens had 10 points with 3 3's. The Lady Cougars were 3-8 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Reagan Robinson with 14 points. Makenna Kenney had 8 points. Mia Mills had a 3-pointer. The Royalettes were a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.

Katahdin advances to the Regional North Class S Final on Saturday, February 17th at 10 a.m. where they will play the winner of the #1Valley-#5 Ashland semifinal.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Jonesport-Beals Girls 9 7 12 9 37 Katahdin 8 12 16 10 46

Box Score

Jonesport-Beals

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Molly Gray 2 1 - - - 10 Makenna Kenney 8 3 - 2 2 11 Lillie Fitzsimmons 2 1 - - - 12 Riley Balicki 6 3 - - - 13 Analeigh Beal 0 - - - - 15 Mia Mills 3 - 1 - - 23 Aspen Alley 2 1 - - - 24 Reagan Robinson 14 4 - 6 6 30 Isabella Parker 0 - - - - TOTALS 37 13 1 8 8

Katahdin