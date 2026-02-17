#2 Katahdin Girls Beat #3 Jonesport-Beals 46-37 in Class S Semifinal [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Katahdin Girls Basketball Team beat the #3 Joneport-Beals Royalettes 46-37 in a Class S semifinal on Tuesday afternoon, February 17th and will advance to the Northern Maine Regional Final on Saturday.

Jonesport-Beals led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Katahdin outscored  them 12-7 in the 2nd Quarte to take a 20-16 lead. Emily McNally scored 7 points in the 2nd Quarter to pay the Cougars, while Reagan Robinson had all 7 points for Jonesport-Beals.

Katahdin led 36-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Katahdin was led by Emily McNally with 17 points including 4 3-pointers. Dakota Stevens had 10 points with 3 3's. The Lady Cougars were 3-8 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Reagan Robinson with 14 points. Makenna Kenney had 8 points. Mia Mills had a 3-pointer. The Royalettes were a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.

Katahdin advances to the Regional North Class S Final on Saturday, February 17th at 10 a.m. where they will play the winner of the #1Valley-#5 Ashland semifinal.

Line Score

1234T
Jonesport-Beals Girls9712937
Katahdin812161046

 

Box Score

Jonesport-Beals

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Molly Gray21---
10Makenna Kenney83-22
11Lillie Fitzsimmons21---
12Riley Balicki63---
13Analeigh Beal0----
15Mia Mills3-1--
23Aspen Alley21---
24Reagan Robinson144-66
30Isabella Parker0----
TOTALS3713188

Katahdin

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Elizabeth Lane63---
2Polly Cullen63---
3Emily McNally172412
4Mackenzie Branscombe0----
10Melanie Libby21---
11Olivia Phipps0----
12Dakota Stevens10-314
13Ayanna Lester52-12
13Ayanna Lester0----
14Natasha Annis0----
14Natasha Annis0----
15Piper Cullen0----
20Alaina Rodgerson0----
TOTALS4611738
