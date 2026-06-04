Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis (Playoff) and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, June 3rd

There are just a few games left in the regular season! Best of luck to all the teams.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Bangor Christian 8 Woodland 2

Dexter/PCHS 9 Central 3

Falmouth 10 Westbrook 0

Fort Fairfield 10 Katahdin 0

GSA 10 Calais 5

Hodgdon 27 Ashland 1

Leavitt 7 Medomak Valley 3

Madison 11 Boothbay 1

Massabesic 12 Windham 2

Mattanawcook Academy 18 Houlton/GSA 0

Monmouth Academy 13 Dirigo 0

Morse 4 Belfast 1

Mountain Valley 8 Oak Hill 5

Mt. Blue 8 Messalonskee 1

Old Town 8 Orono 2

Schenck 6 Lee Academy 3

Spruce Mountain 13 Lisbon 3

Stearns 8 Penobscot Valley 3

Telstar 5 Sacopee Valley 2

Washington Academy 13 Narraguagus 0

Waynflete/NYA 9 Carrabec 6

Winthrop 10 Hall-Dale 8

York 5 Gray-New Gloucester 4

Softball

Ashland 35 Hodgdon 6

Bangor Christian 9 Woodland 4

Belfast 16 Morse 3

Biddeford 12 Windham 5

Central 8 Dexter 2

Deer Isle-Stonington 6 Sumner 3

GSA 10 Calais 7

Katahdin 16 Fort Fairfield 1

Lisbon 2 Spruce Mountain 1

Mattanawcook Academy 4 Houlton/GHCA 2

Medomak Valley 7 Leavitt 1

Monmouth Academy 8 Dirigo 3

Mountain Valley 5 Oak Hill 4

Mount Blue 11 Messalonskee 1

NYA 13 Carrabec 6

Old Town 8 Orono 3

Penobscot Valley 14 Stearns 5

Penquis 13 Piscataquis 1

Schenck 9 Lee Academy 1

Washington Academy 8 Narraguagus 4

Winthrop/Kents Hill 16 Hall-Dale 10

York 13 Freeport 3

Girls Tennis (Playoffs)

Brunswick 5 Hampden Academy 0

Cape Elizabeth 3 Yarmouth 2

Cony 4 Lincoln Academy 1

Maranacook 3 NYA 1

Scarborough 3 Marshwood 3

Van Buren 3 Piscataquis 2

Boys Tennis (Playoffs)

Bangor 3 Brunswick 2

Caribou 5 Waterville 0

Falmouth 4 Marshwood 1

MCI 5 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Thornton Academy 4 Cheverus 1

Washington Academy 3 Orono 2

Girls Lacrosse

Cape Elizabeth 11 York 5

Cheverus 18 Thornton Academy 10

Falmouth 11 Yarmouth 9

NYA 15 Waynflete 2

Westbrook 8 Deering 7

Boys Lacrosse

Cheverus/Waynflete 10 Biddeford 4

Greely 14 Freeport 6

Maranacook/Winthrop 19 Morse 14

Mount Ararat 19 Oxford Hills 6

Mount Blue 8 John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 7

NYA 21 Lake Region 0