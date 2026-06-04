Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; June 3

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – June 3

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis (Playoff) and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on  Wednesday, June 3rd

There are just a few games left in the regular season! Best of luck to all the teams.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Bangor Christian 8 Woodland 2
  • Dexter/PCHS 9 Central 3
  • Falmouth 10 Westbrook 0
  • Fort Fairfield 10 Katahdin 0
  • GSA 10 Calais 5
  • Hodgdon 27 Ashland 1
  • Leavitt 7 Medomak Valley 3
  • Madison 11 Boothbay 1
  • Massabesic 12 Windham 2
  • Mattanawcook Academy 18 Houlton/GSA 0
  • Monmouth Academy 13 Dirigo 0
  • Morse 4 Belfast 1
  • Mountain Valley 8 Oak Hill 5
  • Mt. Blue 8 Messalonskee 1
  • Old Town 8 Orono 2
  • Schenck 6 Lee Academy 3
  • Spruce Mountain 13 Lisbon 3
  • Stearns 8 Penobscot Valley 3
  • Telstar 5 Sacopee Valley 2
  • Washington Academy 13 Narraguagus 0
  • Waynflete/NYA 9 Carrabec 6
  • Winthrop 10 Hall-Dale 8
  • York 5 Gray-New Gloucester 4

Softball

  • Ashland 35 Hodgdon 6
  • Bangor Christian 9 Woodland 4
  • Belfast 16 Morse 3
  • Biddeford 12 Windham 5
  • Central 8 Dexter 2
  • Deer Isle-Stonington 6 Sumner 3
  • GSA 10 Calais 7
  • Katahdin 16 Fort Fairfield 1
  • Lisbon 2 Spruce Mountain 1
  • Mattanawcook Academy 4 Houlton/GHCA 2
  • Medomak Valley 7 Leavitt 1
  • Monmouth Academy 8 Dirigo 3
  • Mountain Valley 5 Oak Hill 4
  • Mount Blue 11 Messalonskee 1
  • NYA 13 Carrabec 6
  • Old Town 8 Orono 3
  • Penobscot Valley 14 Stearns 5
  • Penquis 13 Piscataquis 1
  • Schenck 9 Lee Academy 1
  • Washington Academy 8 Narraguagus 4
  • Winthrop/Kents Hill 16 Hall-Dale 10
  • York 13 Freeport 3

Girls Tennis (Playoffs)

  • Brunswick 5 Hampden Academy 0
  • Cape Elizabeth 3 Yarmouth 2
  • Cony 4 Lincoln Academy 1
  • Maranacook 3 NYA 1
  • Scarborough 3 Marshwood 3
  • Van Buren 3 Piscataquis 2

Boys Tennis (Playoffs)

  • Bangor 3 Brunswick 2
  • Caribou 5 Waterville 0
  • Falmouth 4 Marshwood 1
  • MCI 5 Mattanawcook Academy 0
  • Thornton Academy 4 Cheverus 1
  • Washington Academy 3 Orono 2

Girls Lacrosse

  • Cape Elizabeth 11 York 5
  • Cheverus 18 Thornton Academy 10
  • Falmouth 11 Yarmouth 9
  • NYA 15 Waynflete 2
  • Westbrook 8 Deering 7

Boys Lacrosse

  • Cheverus/Waynflete 10 Biddeford 4
  • Greely 14 Freeport 6
  • Maranacook/Winthrop 19 Morse 14
  • Mount Ararat 19 Oxford Hills 6
  • Mount Blue 8 John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 7
  • NYA 21 Lake Region 0
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

More From 92.9 The Ticket