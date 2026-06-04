Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – June 3
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis (Playoff) and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, June 3rd
There are just a few games left in the regular season! Best of luck to all the teams.
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Bangor Christian 8 Woodland 2
- Dexter/PCHS 9 Central 3
- Falmouth 10 Westbrook 0
- Fort Fairfield 10 Katahdin 0
- GSA 10 Calais 5
- Hodgdon 27 Ashland 1
- Leavitt 7 Medomak Valley 3
- Madison 11 Boothbay 1
- Massabesic 12 Windham 2
- Mattanawcook Academy 18 Houlton/GSA 0
- Monmouth Academy 13 Dirigo 0
- Morse 4 Belfast 1
- Mountain Valley 8 Oak Hill 5
- Mt. Blue 8 Messalonskee 1
- Old Town 8 Orono 2
- Schenck 6 Lee Academy 3
- Spruce Mountain 13 Lisbon 3
- Stearns 8 Penobscot Valley 3
- Telstar 5 Sacopee Valley 2
- Washington Academy 13 Narraguagus 0
- Waynflete/NYA 9 Carrabec 6
- Winthrop 10 Hall-Dale 8
- York 5 Gray-New Gloucester 4
Softball
- Ashland 35 Hodgdon 6
- Bangor Christian 9 Woodland 4
- Belfast 16 Morse 3
- Biddeford 12 Windham 5
- Central 8 Dexter 2
- Deer Isle-Stonington 6 Sumner 3
- GSA 10 Calais 7
- Katahdin 16 Fort Fairfield 1
- Lisbon 2 Spruce Mountain 1
- Mattanawcook Academy 4 Houlton/GHCA 2
- Medomak Valley 7 Leavitt 1
- Monmouth Academy 8 Dirigo 3
- Mountain Valley 5 Oak Hill 4
- Mount Blue 11 Messalonskee 1
- NYA 13 Carrabec 6
- Old Town 8 Orono 3
- Penobscot Valley 14 Stearns 5
- Penquis 13 Piscataquis 1
- Schenck 9 Lee Academy 1
- Washington Academy 8 Narraguagus 4
- Winthrop/Kents Hill 16 Hall-Dale 10
- York 13 Freeport 3
Girls Tennis (Playoffs)
- Brunswick 5 Hampden Academy 0
- Cape Elizabeth 3 Yarmouth 2
- Cony 4 Lincoln Academy 1
- Maranacook 3 NYA 1
- Scarborough 3 Marshwood 3
- Van Buren 3 Piscataquis 2
Boys Tennis (Playoffs)
- Bangor 3 Brunswick 2
- Caribou 5 Waterville 0
- Falmouth 4 Marshwood 1
- MCI 5 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Thornton Academy 4 Cheverus 1
- Washington Academy 3 Orono 2
Girls Lacrosse
- Cape Elizabeth 11 York 5
- Cheverus 18 Thornton Academy 10
- Falmouth 11 Yarmouth 9
- NYA 15 Waynflete 2
- Westbrook 8 Deering 7
Boys Lacrosse
- Cheverus/Waynflete 10 Biddeford 4
- Greely 14 Freeport 6
- Maranacook/Winthrop 19 Morse 14
- Mount Ararat 19 Oxford Hills 6
- Mount Blue 8 John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 7
- NYA 21 Lake Region 0
Get our free mobile app