KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Ski Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference and All-Academic Ski Teams. Congratulations to all!
|KVAC Boys Nordic All Conference
|1st Team
|Henri
|McCourt
|Mt. Blue
|Elias
|Bartlett
|Mt. Blue
|Damian
|Wynn
|Mt. Blue
|Jacob
|Dening
|Leavitt
|Eli
|Hoeft
|Mt. Blue
|Jonathan
|Koehler
|Brunswick
|2nd Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Wyeth
|Mackey
|Brunswick
|Damon
|Rucci
|Leavitt
|Cameron
|Pinchbeck
|Camden Hills
|Nick
|Demarco
|Mt. Blue
|Serhii
|Bezhenar
|Leavitt
|Sam
|Cashman
|Brunswick
|Gabriel
|Durazo
|Leavitt
Nordic Skier of the Year
|Henri
|McCourt
Nordic Coach of the Year
|Dustin
|Williamson
KVAC Boys Alpine All Conference
|1st Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Trent
|Beaudoin
|Mt. Blue
|Carter
|Hill
|Edward Little
|Ethan
|Levesque
|Edward Little
|Landon
|Marquis
|Camden Hills
|Evan
|O'Donnell
|Edward Little
|Kaden
|Salisbury
|Skowhegan
|Kai
|Thistle
|Edward Little
|Drake
|Tracy
|Skowhegan
|2nd Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Nate
|Bigos-Lowe
|Edward Little
|Richard
|Dieterich
|Oxford Hills
|Leif
|Isenhour
Hampden Academy
|Finn
|Morton
|Mt. Blue
|Sawyer
|Shanaman
|Edward Little
|Asa
|Stroman
|Skowhegan
|Silas
|Tibbetts
|Skowhegan
|Calvin
|Vincent
|Edward Little
Alpine Skier of the Year
|Landon
|Marquis
|Camden Hills
Alpine Coach of the Year
|Scott
|Berube
Edward Little/Leavitt
|KVAC Boys Skiing All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Ryan
|Andersen
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Brayden
|Bashaw
|Edward Little
|Evan
|O'Donnell
|Edward Little
|Wyatt
|Clark
|Leavitt Area HS
|Gabe
|Durazo
|Leavitt Area HS
|Reid
|Sibley
|Leavitt Area HS
|Dominick
|Toscano
|Leavitt Area HS
|Darien
|Wells
|Leavitt Area HS
|Trent
|Beaudoin
Mt. Blue High School
|John
|Bessette
Oxford Hills Comp. HS
|Ross
|Campbell
Oxford Hills Comp. HS
|Gabriel
|Dos Reis
Oxford Hills Comp. HS
|Cody
|Roy
Oxford Hills Comp. HS
|Cameron
|Sherbinski
Oxford Hills Comp. HS
|Connor
|Files
Skowhegan Area High School
|Lucas
|Parker
Skowhegan Area High School
|Asa
|Stroman
Skowhegan Area High School