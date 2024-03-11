KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Ski Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference and All-Academic Ski Teams. Congratulations to all!

KVAC Boys Nordic All Conference 1st Team Henri McCourt Mt. Blue Elias Bartlett Mt. Blue Damian Wynn Mt. Blue Jacob Dening Leavitt Eli Hoeft Mt. Blue Jonathan Koehler Brunswick 2nd Team First Name Last Name School Wyeth Mackey Brunswick Damon Rucci Leavitt Cameron Pinchbeck Camden Hills Nick Demarco Mt. Blue Serhii Bezhenar Leavitt Sam Cashman Brunswick Gabriel Durazo Leavitt Nordic Skier of the Year Henri McCourt Nordic Coach of the Year Dustin Williamson KVAC Boys Alpine All Conference 1st Team First Name Last Name School Trent Beaudoin Mt. Blue Carter Hill Edward Little Ethan Levesque Edward Little Landon Marquis Camden Hills Evan O'Donnell Edward Little Kaden Salisbury Skowhegan Kai Thistle Edward Little Drake Tracy Skowhegan 2nd Team First Name Last Name School Nate Bigos-Lowe Edward Little Richard Dieterich Oxford Hills Leif Isenhour Hampden Academy Finn Morton Mt. Blue Sawyer Shanaman Edward Little Asa Stroman Skowhegan Silas Tibbetts Skowhegan Calvin Vincent Edward Little Alpine Skier of the Year Landon Marquis Camden Hills Alpine Coach of the Year Scott Berube Edward Little/Leavitt KVAC Boys Skiing All Academic First Name Last Name School Ryan Andersen Camden Hills Regional High School Brayden Bashaw Edward Little Evan O'Donnell Edward Little Wyatt Clark Leavitt Area HS Gabe Durazo Leavitt Area HS Reid Sibley Leavitt Area HS Dominick Toscano Leavitt Area HS Darien Wells Leavitt Area HS Trent Beaudoin Mt. Blue High School John Bessette Oxford Hills Comp. HS Ross Campbell Oxford Hills Comp. HS Gabriel Dos Reis Oxford Hills Comp. HS Cody Roy Oxford Hills Comp. HS Cameron Sherbinski Oxford Hills Comp. HS Connor Files Skowhegan Area High School Lucas Parker Skowhegan Area High School Asa Stroman Skowhegan Area High School