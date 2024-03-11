KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Ski Teams

KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Ski Teams

Thinkstock

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference and All-Academic Ski Teams. Congratulations to all!

KVAC Boys Nordic All Conference 
1st Team
HenriMcCourtMt. Blue
EliasBartlettMt. Blue
DamianWynnMt. Blue
JacobDeningLeavitt
EliHoeftMt. Blue
JonathanKoehlerBrunswick
2nd Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
WyethMackeyBrunswick
DamonRucciLeavitt
CameronPinchbeckCamden Hills
NickDemarcoMt. Blue
SerhiiBezhenarLeavitt
SamCashmanBrunswick
GabrielDurazoLeavitt
Nordic Skier of the Year
HenriMcCourt
Nordic Coach of the Year
DustinWilliamson
KVAC Boys Alpine All Conference
   
    
1st Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
TrentBeaudoinMt. Blue
CarterHillEdward Little
EthanLevesqueEdward Little
LandonMarquisCamden Hills
EvanO'DonnellEdward Little
KadenSalisburySkowhegan
KaiThistleEdward Little
DrakeTracySkowhegan
2nd Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
NateBigos-LoweEdward Little
RichardDieterichOxford Hills
LeifIsenhour
Hampden Academy
FinnMortonMt. Blue
SawyerShanamanEdward Little
AsaStromanSkowhegan
SilasTibbettsSkowhegan
CalvinVincentEdward Little
Alpine Skier of the Year
LandonMarquisCamden Hills
Alpine Coach of the Year
ScottBerube
Edward Little/Leavitt
KVAC Boys Skiing All Academic 
First NameLast NameSchool
RyanAndersen
Camden Hills Regional High School
BraydenBashawEdward Little
EvanO'DonnellEdward Little
WyattClarkLeavitt Area HS
GabeDurazoLeavitt Area HS
ReidSibleyLeavitt Area HS
DominickToscanoLeavitt Area HS
DarienWellsLeavitt Area HS
TrentBeaudoin
Mt. Blue High School
JohnBessette
Oxford Hills Comp. HS
RossCampbell
Oxford Hills Comp. HS
GabrielDos Reis
Oxford Hills Comp. HS
CodyRoy
Oxford Hills Comp. HS
CameronSherbinski
Oxford Hills Comp. HS
ConnorFiles
Skowhegan Area High School
LucasParker
Skowhegan Area High School
AsaStroman
Skowhegan Area High School
Categories: High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket