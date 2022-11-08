KVAC All-Conference Class A-C All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their Class A, Class B and Class C All-Conference and All-Academic Golf Teams. Congratulations to all!

Class A All-Conference

Liam Doughty - Bangor

Matt Holmes - Bangor

Mike McLean - Bangor

Zach Lindquiat - Bangor

Landon LaPointe - Brewer

Noah Alexander - Brewer

Austin Stromick - Brunswick

Ayden Marini - Brunswick

Brayden Grant - Brunswick

Charlie Austin - Brunswick

Garrett Countway - Brunswick

Will Farschon - Brunswick

Brayden Bashaw - Edward Little

Connor Turcotte - Edward Little

Gavin Levesque - Edward Little

Joey Samson - Edward Little

Tristan Kramarz - Edward Little

Andrew Lyons - Hampden Academy

Eli Vine - Hampden Academy

Jaden Hersey - Hampden Academy

Charles Foster - Lewiston

Brady Bumford Messalonskee

Garrett Giguere - Messalonskee

Jacob Love - Messalonskee

Jacob Moody - Messalonskee

Sam Betz - Mt. Ararat

Zak Koban - Mt. Blue

Dustin Farrington - Oxford Hills

Shaun Kyllonen - Oxford Hills

Anabelle Steeves - Oxford Hills

Eddie Goff - Skowhegan

Silas Tibbetts - Skowhegan

Class A All-Academic

Bango r - Matthew Holmes, Michael McLean

r - Matthew Holmes, Michael McLean Brewer - Tanner Butterfield, Jamison Cohen, Noah Tibbetts

- Tanner Butterfield, Jamison Cohen, Noah Tibbetts Camden Hills - Kyra Anderson, Aiden Aselton, Owen Berez, Jack Edgar, Wilson Fedarko, Zanni Sabatini

- Kyra Anderson, Aiden Aselton, Owen Berez, Jack Edgar, Wilson Fedarko, Zanni Sabatini Edward Little - Gage Sucharme, Gavin Levesque

- Gage Sucharme, Gavin Levesque Hampden Academy - Andrew Lyones, Leo Mlynski,

- Andrew Lyones, Leo Mlynski, Messalonskee - Brady Bumford, Jack Darling

- Brady Bumford, Jack Darling Mt. Blue - Connor Hufnagel, Zak Coban

- Connor Hufnagel, Zak Coban Oxford Hills - Anabelle Steeves

- Anabelle Steeves Messalonskee - Logan DeRaps

Class B All-Conference

James Ritter - Belfast

Alex Fournier - Cony

Jack Quinn - Gardiner

Austin Gould - Gardiner

Elizabeth Holden - Lawrence

A.J. Davis - Leavitt

Jade Haylock - Leavitt

Aidan Lind - Leavitt

Alexis McCormick - Leavitt

Billy Visconti - Leavitt

Kellen Adickes - Lincoln Academy

Sebastian Chesebro - Lincoln Academy

Alex Grant - Nokomis

Bryson Mattox - Oceanside

Noah McLellan - Oceanside

Class B All-Academic

Belfast - Noah Allen, Bobby Banks, Hagen Chase, Izik Marriner, Sydney Marriner, KJ Payson, James Ritter, Paige Rollerson, Zach Sanderson

- Noah Allen, Bobby Banks, Hagen Chase, Izik Marriner, Sydney Marriner, KJ Payson, James Ritter, Paige Rollerson, Zach Sanderson Cony - Brady Hopkins

- Brady Hopkins Erskine Academy - Kate Bourdon, Kaiden Kelley

- Kate Bourdon, Kaiden Kelley Gardiner - Zachary Bowman, Dakota Lovely

- Zachary Bowman, Dakota Lovely Lawrence - Caleb Luckern

- Caleb Luckern Leavitt - Aidan Lind, William Visconti

- Aidan Lind, William Visconti Lincoln Academy - Grady Burns, Henry Maddox

- Grady Burns, Henry Maddox Medomak Valley - Logan Look

- Logan Look Oceanside - Rhys Jones

- Rhys Jones Waterville - Bryce Dyer, Nicholas Poulin

Class C All-Conference

Ethan Chilton - Maranacook

Wyatt Folsom - Maranacook

Ben Jewett - Maranacook

Owen Moors - MCI

Jillian Plamondon - MCI

Class C All-Academic

Marta Weinstein

If there are any misspellings, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will fix them ASAP.