KVAC All-Conference Class A-C All-Conference and All-Academic Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their Class A, Class B and Class C All-Conference and All-Academic Golf Teams. Congratulations to all!
Class A All-Conference
- Liam Doughty - Bangor
- Matt Holmes - Bangor
- Mike McLean - Bangor
- Zach Lindquiat - Bangor
- Landon LaPointe - Brewer
- Noah Alexander - Brewer
- Austin Stromick - Brunswick
- Ayden Marini - Brunswick
- Brayden Grant - Brunswick
- Charlie Austin - Brunswick
- Garrett Countway - Brunswick
- Will Farschon - Brunswick
- Brayden Bashaw - Edward Little
- Connor Turcotte - Edward Little
- Gavin Levesque - Edward Little
- Joey Samson - Edward Little
- Tristan Kramarz - Edward Little
- Andrew Lyons - Hampden Academy
- Eli Vine - Hampden Academy
- Jaden Hersey - Hampden Academy
- Charles Foster - Lewiston
- Brady Bumford Messalonskee
- Garrett Giguere - Messalonskee
- Jacob Love - Messalonskee
- Jacob Moody - Messalonskee
- Sam Betz - Mt. Ararat
- Zak Koban - Mt. Blue
- Dustin Farrington - Oxford Hills
- Shaun Kyllonen - Oxford Hills
- Anabelle Steeves - Oxford Hills
- Eddie Goff - Skowhegan
- Silas Tibbetts - Skowhegan
Class A All-Academic
- Bangor - Matthew Holmes, Michael McLean
- Brewer - Tanner Butterfield, Jamison Cohen, Noah Tibbetts
- Camden Hills - Kyra Anderson, Aiden Aselton, Owen Berez, Jack Edgar, Wilson Fedarko, Zanni Sabatini
- Edward Little - Gage Sucharme, Gavin Levesque
- Hampden Academy - Andrew Lyones, Leo Mlynski,
- Messalonskee - Brady Bumford, Jack Darling
- Mt. Blue - Connor Hufnagel, Zak Coban
- Oxford Hills - Anabelle Steeves
- Messalonskee - Logan DeRaps
Class B All-Conference
- James Ritter - Belfast
- Alex Fournier - Cony
- Jack Quinn - Gardiner
- Austin Gould - Gardiner
- Elizabeth Holden - Lawrence
- A.J. Davis - Leavitt
- Jade Haylock - Leavitt
- Aidan Lind - Leavitt
- Alexis McCormick - Leavitt
- Billy Visconti - Leavitt
- Kellen Adickes - Lincoln Academy
- Sebastian Chesebro - Lincoln Academy
- Alex Grant - Nokomis
- Bryson Mattox - Oceanside
- Noah McLellan - Oceanside
Class B All-Academic
- Belfast - Noah Allen, Bobby Banks, Hagen Chase, Izik Marriner, Sydney Marriner, KJ Payson, James Ritter, Paige Rollerson, Zach Sanderson
- Cony - Brady Hopkins
- Erskine Academy - Kate Bourdon, Kaiden Kelley
- Gardiner - Zachary Bowman, Dakota Lovely
- Lawrence - Caleb Luckern
- Leavitt - Aidan Lind, William Visconti
- Lincoln Academy - Grady Burns, Henry Maddox
- Medomak Valley - Logan Look
- Oceanside - Rhys Jones
- Waterville - Bryce Dyer, Nicholas Poulin
Class C All-Conference
- Ethan Chilton - Maranacook
- Wyatt Folsom - Maranacook
- Ben Jewett - Maranacook
- Owen Moors - MCI
- Jillian Plamondon - MCI
Class C All-Academic
- Marta Weinstein
If there are any misspellings, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will fix them ASAP.
