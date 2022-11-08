KVAC All-Conference Class A-C All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their Class A, Class B and Class C All-Conference and All-Academic Golf Teams. Congratulations to all!

Class A All-Conference

  • Liam Doughty - Bangor
  • Matt Holmes - Bangor
  • Mike McLean - Bangor
  • Zach Lindquiat - Bangor
  • Landon LaPointe - Brewer
  • Noah Alexander - Brewer
  • Austin Stromick - Brunswick
  • Ayden Marini - Brunswick
  • Brayden Grant - Brunswick
  • Charlie Austin - Brunswick
  • Garrett Countway - Brunswick
  • Will Farschon - Brunswick
  • Brayden Bashaw - Edward Little
  • Connor Turcotte - Edward Little
  • Gavin Levesque - Edward Little
  • Joey Samson - Edward Little
  • Tristan Kramarz - Edward Little
  • Andrew Lyons - Hampden Academy
  • Eli Vine - Hampden Academy
  • Jaden Hersey - Hampden Academy
  • Charles Foster - Lewiston
  • Brady Bumford Messalonskee
  • Garrett Giguere - Messalonskee
  • Jacob Love - Messalonskee
  • Jacob Moody - Messalonskee
  • Sam Betz - Mt. Ararat
  • Zak Koban - Mt. Blue
  • Dustin Farrington - Oxford Hills
  • Shaun Kyllonen - Oxford Hills
  • Anabelle Steeves - Oxford Hills
  • Eddie Goff - Skowhegan
  • Silas Tibbetts - Skowhegan

Class A All-Academic 

  • Bangor - Matthew Holmes, Michael McLean
  • Brewer - Tanner Butterfield, Jamison Cohen, Noah Tibbetts
  • Camden Hills - Kyra Anderson, Aiden Aselton, Owen Berez, Jack Edgar, Wilson Fedarko, Zanni Sabatini
  • Edward Little - Gage Sucharme, Gavin Levesque
  • Hampden Academy - Andrew Lyones, Leo Mlynski,
  • Messalonskee - Brady Bumford, Jack Darling
  • Mt. Blue - Connor Hufnagel, Zak Coban
  • Oxford Hills - Anabelle Steeves
  • Messalonskee - Logan DeRaps

Class B All-Conference

  • James Ritter - Belfast
  • Alex Fournier - Cony
  • Jack Quinn - Gardiner
  • Austin Gould - Gardiner
  • Elizabeth Holden - Lawrence
  • A.J. Davis - Leavitt
  • Jade Haylock - Leavitt
  • Aidan Lind - Leavitt
  • Alexis McCormick - Leavitt
  • Billy Visconti - Leavitt
  • Kellen Adickes - Lincoln Academy
  • Sebastian Chesebro - Lincoln Academy
  • Alex Grant - Nokomis
  • Bryson Mattox - Oceanside
  • Noah McLellan - Oceanside

Class B All-Academic

  • Belfast - Noah Allen, Bobby Banks, Hagen Chase, Izik Marriner, Sydney Marriner, KJ Payson, James Ritter, Paige Rollerson, Zach Sanderson
  • Cony - Brady Hopkins
  • Erskine Academy - Kate Bourdon, Kaiden Kelley
  • Gardiner - Zachary Bowman, Dakota Lovely
  • Lawrence - Caleb Luckern
  • Leavitt - Aidan Lind, William Visconti
  • Lincoln Academy - Grady Burns, Henry Maddox
  • Medomak Valley - Logan Look
  • Oceanside - Rhys Jones
  • Waterville - Bryce Dyer, Nicholas Poulin

Class C All-Conference

  • Ethan Chilton - Maranacook
  • Wyatt Folsom - Maranacook
  • Ben Jewett - Maranacook
  • Owen Moors - MCI
  • Jillian Plamondon - MCI

Class C All-Academic

  • Marta Weinstein

If there are any misspellings, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will fix them ASAP.

