2022 KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Team
Here are the 2022 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Teams. Congratulations to all!
- Players of the Year - Lizzy Gruber - Gardiner and Candace Pelotte - Messalonskee
- Coaches of the Year - Jennifer Croft - Messalonskee and Tiffany Ouellette - Gardiner
1st Team
- Samantha Bellerose - Hampden Academy
- Emily Grady - Gardiner
- Lizzy Gruber - Gardiner
- Elise McDonald - Messalonskee
- Yana Montell - Gardiner
- Candace Pelotte - Messalonskee
- Grace Plourde - Gardiner
- Avery Therualt - Cony
2nd Team
- Kylie Boardman - Gardiner
- Ava Cairns - Brunswick
- Emma Chute - Hampden Academy
- Isabella Coco - Cony
- Kyra Cummings - Messalonskee
- Josie Gilmore - Hampden Academy
- Alivia Johnston - Messalonskee
- Jasmyne Mills - Cony
- Kaitlyn Shannon - Lewiston
All-Academic
- Brewer - CJ Atherton, Kaylee Dore, Makayla Dore, Grace Henry, Marley Kuhn, Jenna McQuarrie, Olivia Melvin, Madison Morneau, Alyssa Ratti, Ashley Stanton
- Cony - Kristin Merrill, Jasmyne Mills, Kylie Quinn, Avery Theriault
- Edward Little - Brooklyn Hamilton, Autumn Larson
- Gardiner - Aylie Anderson, Emily Grady, Elizabeth Gruber, Madison Inman
- Hampden Academy - Samantha Bellerose, Emma Chute, Josie Gilmnore, Kaelyn Libby, Marnie Tracy, Allee Wellman
- Lewiston - Kassandra Cornejo, Alexandria Gutshall, Ariana Touchette-Ruiz
- Messalonskee - Cara DiGirolamo, Alivia Johnston, Brooke Turner, Julia Wade
- Nokomis - Rachel Creswell, Sydney Graves, Alexis Grignon, Ava LePage
Get our free mobile app