2022 KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Team

2022 KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Team

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the 2022 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Teams. Congratulations to all!

  • Players of the Year - Lizzy Gruber - Gardiner and Candace Pelotte - Messalonskee
  • Coaches of the Year - Jennifer Croft - Messalonskee and Tiffany Ouellette - Gardiner

1st Team

  • Samantha Bellerose - Hampden Academy
  • Emily Grady - Gardiner
  • Lizzy Gruber - Gardiner
  • Elise McDonald - Messalonskee
  • Yana Montell - Gardiner
  • Candace Pelotte - Messalonskee
  • Grace Plourde - Gardiner
  • Avery Therualt - Cony

2nd Team

  • Kylie Boardman - Gardiner
  • Ava Cairns - Brunswick
  • Emma Chute - Hampden Academy
  • Isabella Coco - Cony
  • Kyra Cummings - Messalonskee
  • Josie Gilmore - Hampden Academy
  • Alivia Johnston - Messalonskee
  • Jasmyne Mills - Cony
  • Kaitlyn Shannon - Lewiston

All-Academic

  • Brewer - CJ Atherton, Kaylee Dore, Makayla Dore, Grace Henry, Marley Kuhn, Jenna McQuarrie, Olivia Melvin, Madison Morneau, Alyssa Ratti, Ashley Stanton
  • Cony - Kristin Merrill, Jasmyne Mills, Kylie Quinn, Avery Theriault
  • Edward Little - Brooklyn Hamilton, Autumn Larson
  • Gardiner - Aylie Anderson, Emily Grady, Elizabeth Gruber, Madison Inman
  • Hampden Academy - Samantha Bellerose, Emma Chute, Josie Gilmnore, Kaelyn Libby, Marnie Tracy, Allee Wellman
  • Lewiston - Kassandra Cornejo, Alexandria Gutshall, Ariana Touchette-Ruiz
  • Messalonskee - Cara DiGirolamo, Alivia Johnston, Brooke Turner, Julia Wade
  • Nokomis - Rachel Creswell, Sydney Graves, Alexis Grignon, Ava LePage
Get our free mobile app
Categories: High School Volleyball
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket