2022 KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Team

Here are the 2022 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Teams. Congratulations to all!

- Lizzy Gruber - Gardiner and Candace Pelotte - Messalonskee Coaches of the Year - Jennifer Croft - Messalonskee and Tiffany Ouellette - Gardiner

1st Team

Samantha Bellerose - Hampden Academy

Emily Grady - Gardiner

Lizzy Gruber - Gardiner

Elise McDonald - Messalonskee

Yana Montell - Gardiner

Candace Pelotte - Messalonskee

Grace Plourde - Gardiner

Avery Therualt - Cony

2nd Team

Kylie Boardman - Gardiner

Ava Cairns - Brunswick

Emma Chute - Hampden Academy

Isabella Coco - Cony

Kyra Cummings - Messalonskee

Josie Gilmore - Hampden Academy

Alivia Johnston - Messalonskee

Jasmyne Mills - Cony

Kaitlyn Shannon - Lewiston

All-Academic

Brewer - CJ Atherton, Kaylee Dore, Makayla Dore, Grace Henry, Marley Kuhn, Jenna McQuarrie, Olivia Melvin, Madison Morneau, Alyssa Ratti, Ashley Stanton

Cony - Kristin Merrill, Jasmyne Mills, Kylie Quinn, Avery Theriault

Edward Little - Brooklyn Hamilton, Autumn Larson

Gardiner - Aylie Anderson, Emily Grady, Elizabeth Gruber, Madison Inman

Hampden Academy - Samantha Bellerose, Emma Chute, Josie Gilmnore, Kaelyn Libby, Marnie Tracy, Allee Wellman

Lewiston - Kassandra Cornejo, Alexandria Gutshall, Ariana Touchette-Ruiz

Messalonskee - Cara DiGirolamo, Alivia Johnston, Brooke Turner, Julia Wade

Nokomis - Rachel Creswell, Sydney Graves, Alexis Grignon, Ava LePage