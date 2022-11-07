UMaine Women Beats James Madison 60-58 to Open 2022-23 Season

The University of Maine Womens Basketball Team beat James Madison 60-58 on Caroline Bornemann's layup at the buzzer to open the 2022-23 season on the road in Virginia.

The game was tied 58-58 with 13 seconds remaining in the game. Olivia Rockwood missed a 3-pointer and Adianna Smith rebounded the ball, dishing it to Bornemann who layed it up at the buzzer.

James Madison led 15-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 27-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine led 39-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Anne Simon was Maine's leading scorer, with 21 points, logging 38 minutes. She ripped down 6 rebounds.

Olivia Rockwood had 17 points, playing 34 minutes. She was 5-9 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Freshman Jaycie Christopher, from Skowhegan started and played 33 minutes. Although she was scoreless, she had 4 rebounds and 1 assist

Caroline Bornemann finished with 11 points, and was Maine's leading rebounder with 8. She played 38 minutes.

Maine was 2-3 from the free throw line, and 8-29 from beyond the 3-point arc.

James Madison was led by Kiki Jefferson who had a game-high 23 points. Kseniia Kozlova had 10 points and Caroline Germond had 8 points.

Maine is now 1-0. The Black Bears return to the court on Monday, November 14th when they play on the road at the University of Massachusetts at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 WEZQ. The Black Bears play at home for the 1st time on Saturday, November 19th when they will host Yale at The Pit at 6 p.m.