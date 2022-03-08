KVAC All-Conference Wrestlers and All-Academic Winter 2022

February 12, 2022 Walter Churchill

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released the names of those selected to the First and Second Team All-Conference Wresting Teams and the All-Academic Teams. Congratulations to all!

First Team

  • 106 pounds - Wallace Pooler - Erskine Academy
  • 113 pounds - Maddie Ripley - Oceanside
  • 120 pounds - Julian Henderson - Camden Hills
  • 126 pounds - Bycen Kowalksy - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick
  • 132 pounds - Dash Farrell - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick
  • 138 pounds - Samuel Schmitt - Winslow
  • 145 pounds - Aiden Clark - Skowhegan
  • 152 pounds - Isaiah Morin - Nokomis
  • 160 pounds - Shea Farrell - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick
  • 170 pounds - Eitan Afrait - Oxford Hills
  • 182 pounds - Timber Parlin - Erskine Academy
  • 195 pounds - Dillon Worster - Oxford Hills
  • 220 pounds - Jonny Lettre - Cony
  • 285 pounds - Kobe Butters - Skowhegan

Second Team

  • 106 pounds - Adam St. Cyr - Lincoln Academy
  • 113 pounds - Sean Bonzagni - Morse
  • 120 pounds - Connor Fournier - Belfast
  • 126 pounds - Jared Bellemare - Oxford Hills
  • 132 pounds - Kaden Bodin - Belfast
  • 138 pounds - Isaac Keresy - MCI
  • 145 pounds - Rocco Hayden - Oxford Hills
  • 152 pounds - Connor Pease - Camden Hills
  • 160 pounds - Gabe Kelley - Belfast
  • 170 pounds - Pete Lovejoy - Belfast
  • 182 pounds - Cameron Strout - Oxford Hills
  • 195 pounds - Corbin Drake - Lincoln Academy
  • 220 pounds - Bryce Bussell - MCI
  • 285 pounds - Tyreke Hitchener - Erskine Academy

 

  • Most Outstanding Wrestler - Class A - Aiden Clark - Skowhegan
  • Most Oustanding Wrestler - Class B - Maddie Ripley - Oceanside
  • Coach of the Year - Class A - Tony Stevens - Oxford Hill
  • Coach of the Year - Class B - Rick Kelly - Belfast

All-Academic

  • Camden Hills - Savannah Eastler, Henry Pharris
  • Lincoln Academy - Angelica Rodriguez
  • Medomak Valley - Elizabeth Bowman, Jame Rose
  • Oxford Hills - Destiny Eppinger, Hayden Riley, Jared Bellemare, Dillon Worster
  • Winslow - Allan Rogers, Sam Schmitt

