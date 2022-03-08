KVAC All-Conference Wrestlers and All-Academic Winter 2022
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released the names of those selected to the First and Second Team All-Conference Wresting Teams and the All-Academic Teams. Congratulations to all!
First Team
- 106 pounds - Wallace Pooler - Erskine Academy
- 113 pounds - Maddie Ripley - Oceanside
- 120 pounds - Julian Henderson - Camden Hills
- 126 pounds - Bycen Kowalksy - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick
- 132 pounds - Dash Farrell - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick
- 138 pounds - Samuel Schmitt - Winslow
- 145 pounds - Aiden Clark - Skowhegan
- 152 pounds - Isaiah Morin - Nokomis
- 160 pounds - Shea Farrell - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick
- 170 pounds - Eitan Afrait - Oxford Hills
- 182 pounds - Timber Parlin - Erskine Academy
- 195 pounds - Dillon Worster - Oxford Hills
- 220 pounds - Jonny Lettre - Cony
- 285 pounds - Kobe Butters - Skowhegan
Second Team
- 106 pounds - Adam St. Cyr - Lincoln Academy
- 113 pounds - Sean Bonzagni - Morse
- 120 pounds - Connor Fournier - Belfast
- 126 pounds - Jared Bellemare - Oxford Hills
- 132 pounds - Kaden Bodin - Belfast
- 138 pounds - Isaac Keresy - MCI
- 145 pounds - Rocco Hayden - Oxford Hills
- 152 pounds - Connor Pease - Camden Hills
- 160 pounds - Gabe Kelley - Belfast
- 170 pounds - Pete Lovejoy - Belfast
- 182 pounds - Cameron Strout - Oxford Hills
- 195 pounds - Corbin Drake - Lincoln Academy
- 220 pounds - Bryce Bussell - MCI
- 285 pounds - Tyreke Hitchener - Erskine Academy
- Most Outstanding Wrestler - Class A - Aiden Clark - Skowhegan
- Most Oustanding Wrestler - Class B - Maddie Ripley - Oceanside
- Coach of the Year - Class A - Tony Stevens - Oxford Hill
- Coach of the Year - Class B - Rick Kelly - Belfast
All-Academic
- Camden Hills - Savannah Eastler, Henry Pharris
- Lincoln Academy - Angelica Rodriguez
- Medomak Valley - Elizabeth Bowman, Jame Rose
- Oxford Hills - Destiny Eppinger, Hayden Riley, Jared Bellemare, Dillon Worster
- Winslow - Allan Rogers, Sam Schmitt
