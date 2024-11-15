KVAC Fall Cheering All-Academic Team

KVAC Fall Cheering All-Academic Team

Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Fall Cheering All-Academic Team yesterday. Congratulations to all!

KVAC Fall Cheerleading All Academic
FIRST NAMELAST NAMEHIGH SCHOOL
LeahMooresBelfast Area HS
LillianEubanksBrewer High School
AngelGuarinoBrewer High School
KassidyDeleslineCony
HannahMarshallCony
AriannaMarkosGardiner Area High School
KallynBrownHampden Academy
SophieCloughHampden Academy
SeairaHopkinsHampden Academy
RachelleMelansonHampden Academy
AnnieMoranHampden Academy
GraceCunninghamMaine Central Institute
SophiaHanscombeMaine Central Institute
LillyKimMaine Central Institute
HyunjiLimMaine Central Institute
DestinyShawMaine Central Institute
LibbyTraskMaine Central Institute
AndyWessMaine Central Institute
JadeEastmanMessalonskee High School
HailieHoweMount View High School
AlexisWhiteNokomis Regional High
NatalieGrayOxford Hills
EleanorNareffOxford Hills
BrealynnRecordOxford Hills
JorjaRussellOxford Hills
AdelineBlackstoneWinslow High School
SierraSharpWinslow High School
