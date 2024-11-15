KVAC Fall Cheering All-Academic Team
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Fall Cheering All-Academic Team yesterday. Congratulations to all!
|KVAC Fall Cheerleading All Academic
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|Leah
|Moores
|Belfast Area HS
|Lillian
|Eubanks
|Brewer High School
|Angel
|Guarino
|Brewer High School
|Kassidy
|Delesline
|Cony
|Hannah
|Marshall
|Cony
|Arianna
|Markos
|Gardiner Area High School
|Kallyn
|Brown
|Hampden Academy
|Sophie
|Clough
|Hampden Academy
|Seaira
|Hopkins
|Hampden Academy
|Rachelle
|Melanson
|Hampden Academy
|Annie
|Moran
|Hampden Academy
|Grace
|Cunningham
|Maine Central Institute
|Sophia
|Hanscombe
|Maine Central Institute
|Lilly
|Kim
|Maine Central Institute
|Hyunji
|Lim
|Maine Central Institute
|Destiny
|Shaw
|Maine Central Institute
|Libby
|Trask
|Maine Central Institute
|Andy
|Wess
|Maine Central Institute
|Jade
|Eastman
|Messalonskee High School
|Hailie
|Howe
|Mount View High School
|Alexis
|White
|Nokomis Regional High
|Natalie
|Gray
|Oxford Hills
|Eleanor
|Nareff
|Oxford Hills
|Brealynn
|Record
|Oxford Hills
|Jorja
|Russell
|Oxford Hills
|Adeline
|Blackstone
|Winslow High School
|Sierra
|Sharp
|Winslow High School
