Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, May 27th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Cape Elizabeth 8 Waynflete/NYA 1

Dirigo20 Boothbay 0

Fort Fairfield 10 Wisdom 0

Fryeburg Academy 12 Yarmouth 4

Greely 6 Wells 1

Hall-Dale 7 Mountain Valley 3

Hampden Academy 6 Bangor 5

Lake Region 12 Gray-New Gloucester 4

Maranacook 9 Winthrop 2

Marshwood 1 Biddeford 0

Mattanawcook Academy 2 Calais 0

Morse 7 Gardiner 3

Mount Abram 6 Madison 3

Mount ararat 13 Camden Hills 3

Mount Blue 13 Oak Hill 3

MDI 10 John Bapst 5

Oceanside 4 Lincoln Academy 3

Penobscot Valley 7 Lee Academy 5

Presque Isle 16 Houlton/GHCA 0

Richmond 3 Sacopee Valley 2

Sacopee Valley 3 Richmond 1

Schenck 17 Penquis Valley 1

South Portland 2 Cheverus 1

Stearns 16 Central 2

Valley 8 Forest Hills 2

Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 15 Ashland 1

York 21 Traip Academy 0

Softball

Buckfield 18 Wiscasset/Boothbay 3

Camden Hills 11 Mt. Ararat 3

Forest Hills 15 Valley 7

Fryeburg Academy 11 Yarmouth 7

Gardiner 3 Morse 0

Greely 18 Wells 4

Hampden Academy 5 Bangor 2

Houlton/GHCA 2 Presque Isle 0

Jonesport-Beals 12 Deer Isle-Stonington 11

Lake Region 9 Gray-New Gloucester 2

Lincoln Academy 13 Oceanside 2

Madison 9 Mount Abram 4

Mattanawcook Academy 10 Calais 0

Mount Blue 7 Oak Hill 6

MDI 4 John Bapst 0

Mountain Valley 4 Hall-Dale 3

Mountain Valley 10 Hall-Dale 1

NYA 13 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 1

Penquis Valley 10 Lee Academy 0

Sacopee Valley 15 Richmond 3

Sacopee Valley 9 Richmond 7

Schenck 9 PCHS 2

Temple Academy 16 Rangeley Lakes 0

Washburn/Easton 16 Ashland 14

Winthrop/Kents Hill 15 Maranacook 2

Wisdom 23 Central Aroostook 6

Girls Tennis

Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 5 Fort Kent 0

Matanawcook Academy 3 Piscaaquis 2

Boys Tennis

Fort Kent 4 Houlton/GHCA/Southern Arooostook 1

Mattanawcook Academy 4 Piscataquis 1

Girls Lacrosse

Hampden/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 6 Nokomis/MCI 3

Windham 17 Gorham 5

Boys Lacrosse

Gardiner 16 Erskine Academy 4

Gray-New Gloucester 8 Massabesic 7

Kennebunk 18 Portland 11

Lincoln Academy 15 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 8

Messalonskee 13 Mt. Ararat 3

Noble 16 Cheverus/Waynflete 6