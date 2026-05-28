Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 27
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, May 27th
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Cape Elizabeth 8 Waynflete/NYA 1
- Dirigo20 Boothbay 0
- Fort Fairfield 10 Wisdom 0
- Fryeburg Academy 12 Yarmouth 4
- Greely 6 Wells 1
- Hall-Dale 7 Mountain Valley 3
- Hampden Academy 6 Bangor 5
- Lake Region 12 Gray-New Gloucester 4
- Maranacook 9 Winthrop 2
- Marshwood 1 Biddeford 0
- Mattanawcook Academy 2 Calais 0
- Morse 7 Gardiner 3
- Mount Abram 6 Madison 3
- Mount ararat 13 Camden Hills 3
- Mount Blue 13 Oak Hill 3
- MDI 10 John Bapst 5
- Oceanside 4 Lincoln Academy 3
- Penobscot Valley 7 Lee Academy 5
- Presque Isle 16 Houlton/GHCA 0
- Richmond 3 Sacopee Valley 2
- Sacopee Valley 3 Richmond 1
- Schenck 17 Penquis Valley 1
- South Portland 2 Cheverus 1
- Stearns 16 Central 2
- Valley 8 Forest Hills 2
- Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 15 Ashland 1
- York 21 Traip Academy 0
Softball
- Buckfield 18 Wiscasset/Boothbay 3
- Camden Hills 11 Mt. Ararat 3
- Forest Hills 15 Valley 7
- Fryeburg Academy 11 Yarmouth 7
- Gardiner 3 Morse 0
- Greely 18 Wells 4
- Hampden Academy 5 Bangor 2
- Houlton/GHCA 2 Presque Isle 0
- Jonesport-Beals 12 Deer Isle-Stonington 11
- Lake Region 9 Gray-New Gloucester 2
- Lincoln Academy 13 Oceanside 2
- Madison 9 Mount Abram 4
- Mattanawcook Academy 10 Calais 0
- Mount Blue 7 Oak Hill 6
- MDI 4 John Bapst 0
- Mountain Valley 4 Hall-Dale 3
- Mountain Valley 10 Hall-Dale 1
- NYA 13 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 1
- Penquis Valley 10 Lee Academy 0
- Sacopee Valley 15 Richmond 3
- Sacopee Valley 9 Richmond 7
- Schenck 9 PCHS 2
- Temple Academy 16 Rangeley Lakes 0
- Washburn/Easton 16 Ashland 14
- Winthrop/Kents Hill 15 Maranacook 2
- Wisdom 23 Central Aroostook 6
Girls Tennis
- Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 5 Fort Kent 0
- Matanawcook Academy 3 Piscaaquis 2
Boys Tennis
- Fort Kent 4 Houlton/GHCA/Southern Arooostook 1
- Mattanawcook Academy 4 Piscataquis 1
Girls Lacrosse
- Hampden/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 6 Nokomis/MCI 3
- Windham 17 Gorham 5
Boys Lacrosse
- Gardiner 16 Erskine Academy 4
- Gray-New Gloucester 8 Massabesic 7
- Kennebunk 18 Portland 11
- Lincoln Academy 15 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 8
- Messalonskee 13 Mt. Ararat 3
- Noble 16 Cheverus/Waynflete 6
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