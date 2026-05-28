Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; May 27

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 27

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on  Wednesday, May 27th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Cape Elizabeth 8 Waynflete/NYA 1
  • Dirigo20 Boothbay 0
  • Fort Fairfield 10 Wisdom 0
  • Fryeburg Academy 12 Yarmouth 4
  • Greely 6 Wells 1
  • Hall-Dale 7 Mountain Valley 3
  • Hampden Academy 6 Bangor 5
  • Lake Region 12 Gray-New Gloucester 4
  • Maranacook 9 Winthrop 2
  • Marshwood 1 Biddeford 0
  • Mattanawcook Academy 2 Calais 0
  • Morse 7 Gardiner 3
  • Mount Abram 6 Madison 3
  • Mount ararat 13 Camden Hills 3
  • Mount Blue 13 Oak Hill 3
  • MDI 10 John Bapst 5
  • Oceanside 4 Lincoln Academy 3
  • Penobscot Valley 7 Lee Academy 5
  • Presque Isle 16 Houlton/GHCA 0
  • Richmond 3 Sacopee Valley 2
  • Sacopee Valley 3 Richmond 1
  • Schenck 17 Penquis Valley 1
  • South Portland 2 Cheverus 1
  • Stearns 16 Central 2
  • Valley 8 Forest Hills 2
  • Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 15 Ashland 1
  • York 21 Traip Academy 0

Softball

  • Buckfield 18 Wiscasset/Boothbay 3
  • Camden Hills 11 Mt. Ararat 3
  • Forest Hills 15 Valley 7
  • Fryeburg Academy 11 Yarmouth 7
  • Gardiner 3 Morse 0
  • Greely 18 Wells 4
  • Hampden Academy 5 Bangor 2
  • Houlton/GHCA 2 Presque Isle 0
  • Jonesport-Beals 12 Deer Isle-Stonington 11
  • Lake Region 9 Gray-New Gloucester 2
  • Lincoln Academy 13 Oceanside 2
  • Madison 9 Mount Abram 4
  • Mattanawcook Academy 10 Calais 0
  • Mount Blue 7 Oak Hill 6
  • MDI 4 John Bapst 0
  • Mountain Valley 4 Hall-Dale 3
  • Mountain Valley 10 Hall-Dale 1
  • NYA 13 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 1
  • Penquis Valley 10 Lee Academy 0
  • Sacopee Valley 15 Richmond 3
  • Sacopee Valley 9 Richmond 7
  • Schenck 9 PCHS 2
  • Temple Academy 16 Rangeley Lakes 0
  • Washburn/Easton 16 Ashland 14
  • Winthrop/Kents Hill 15 Maranacook 2
  • Wisdom 23 Central Aroostook 6

Girls Tennis

  • Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 5 Fort Kent 0
  • Matanawcook Academy 3 Piscaaquis 2

Boys Tennis

  • Fort Kent 4 Houlton/GHCA/Southern Arooostook 1
  • Mattanawcook Academy 4 Piscataquis 1

Girls Lacrosse

  • Hampden/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 6 Nokomis/MCI 3
  • Windham 17 Gorham 5

Boys Lacrosse

  • Gardiner 16 Erskine Academy 4
  • Gray-New Gloucester 8 Massabesic 7
  • Kennebunk 18 Portland 11
  • Lincoln Academy 15 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 8
  • Messalonskee 13 Mt. Ararat 3
  • Noble 16 Cheverus/Waynflete 6
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Gallery Credit: Aine Givens, Ali Hickerson, Seth Berkman

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

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