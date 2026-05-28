In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Hampden Academy Broncos beat the Bangor Rams 6-5 in 8 innings at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, May 27th.

Bangor was leading 2-0 before the Broncos scored 5 runs in the top of the 7th inning. The Rams tied the game, scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th before Hampden Academy won the game in the 8th inning.

Matt Turcotte started for the Rams and held the Broncos to just 4 hits and 1 run in 6.0 innings. He struck out 8 and walked 4. Nick Llerena came on in relief and allowed 2 hits and 3 runs, walking 1 while recording 1 out. Lucas Rutherford came on in the 7th inning and recorded 1 out, allowing 1 run, walking 2 and striking out. 1. Jude Gegan-Chevez finally closed out the inning, but not before allowing a run and a hit, walking 1. Gavin Glanville-True struck out the side in the 8th inning, walking 1.

Drew McKenney started on the mound for the Broncos. He went 5.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, striking out 10 and walking 3. Nykson Moors pitched 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and 3 runs, walking 3. Wyatt Allen picked up the win, pitching the final 1.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and walking 1.

Gavin Glanville-True led Bangor at the plate going 3-4. Owen Glanville-rue was 2-4. Kyle Johnson and Matt O'Connell each singled.

Gavin Glanville-True had a stolen base for Bangor.

Wyatt Allen was 2-5 driving in 4 runs for the Broncos. Ashton O'Roak, Rogan Lord, Drew McKenney, Jacob Kelley, Nyskon Moorse and Kellan Bishop each singled for the Broncos.

Logan Powers had a stolen base for Hampden Academy.

Bangor is now 11-3. They play at Camden Hills on Friday, May 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 10-4. They host Brewer on Friday, May 29th at 7 p.m.

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