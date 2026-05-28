Final 2026 Maine High School Tennis Heal Point Standings

Final 2026 Maine High School Tennis Heal Point Standings

Photo Chris Popper

The 2026 Maine High School Tennis Team Regular Season came to an end on Wednesday, May 27th. Here are the final Heal Point Standings. Best of luck to everyone advancing in the playoffs and thanks for a great season!

Girls

Class A North Top 8 Qualified 

  1. Brunswick 12-0  208.472
  2. Brewer 8-4  150.758
  3. Camden Hills 8-4  119.167
  4. Hampden Academy 8-4  112.778
  5. Bangor 6-6  83.194
  6. Mt. Ararat 6-6  74.583
  7. Edward Little 5-7  55.000
  8. Lewiston 7-5  41.994
  9. Messalonskee 6-6  38.333
  10. Skowhegan 3-9  13.611
  11. Mt. Blue 2-10  5.000
  12. Oxford Hills 1-11  0.833

Class B North Top 8 Qualified

  1. John Bapst 9-3  16.444
  2. Waterville 11-1  138.611
  3. Ellsworth 10-2  127.639
  4. Presque Isle 10-2  109.444
  5. Caribou 8-4  84.861
  6. Hermon 8-4  73.056
  7. MDI 5-7 55.417
  8. Foxcroft Academy 4-8  35.417
  9. Oceanside 2-10  20.694
  10. Belfast 2-10  18.472
  11. Old Town 0-12  0.000

Class C North Top 10 Qualified

  1. Orono 10-2  131.667
  2. Van Buren 9-1  104.333
  3. Mattanawcook Academy 6-6  103.182
  4. GSA 6-6  82.139
  5. Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 6-6  75.417
  6. Piscataquis 8-4  75.000
  7. Washington Academy 7-4  66.364
  8. Schenck 6-6  53.258
  9. MCI 7-5  44.722
  10. Calais 6-6  36.667
  11. Penobscot Valley 6-6  36.667
  12. Dexter 1-11  15.000
  13. Fort Kent 2-10  1.667
  14. Madawaska 0-8  0.000
  15. Woodland 0-8  0.000

Class A South Top 11 Qualified

  1. Falmouth 12-2  216.667
  2. Thornton Academy 11-1  139.722
  3. Scarborough 10-2  134.167
  4. Windham 8-4  122.222
  5. Cheverus 9-3  92.500
  6. Bonny Eagle 8-4  81.389
  7. Marshwood 8-4  67.500
  8. Portland 6-6  56.389
  9. Sanford 7-5  50.833
  10. Kennebunk 5-7  25.833
  11. Gorham 4-8  23.056
  12. Massabesic 3-9  13.889
  13. Biddeford 3-9  6.389
  14. South Portland 1-11  0.833
  15. Deering 1-11  0.833
  16. Westbrook 0-12 0.000

Class B South Top 8 Teams Qualified

  1. Yarmouth 10-2  161.250
  2. Lincoln Academy 10-2  128.056
  3. Cony 10-2  122.778
  4. Cape Elizabeth 9-3  113.472
  5. Morse 9-3  93.6111
  6. York  8-4  72.500
  7. Medomak Valley 6-6  52.500
  8. Erskine Academy 3-9  15.883
  9. Freeport 4-8  12.222
  10. Gardiner 2-10  10.417
  11. Greely 2-10  1.667
  12. Lake Region 0-12  0.000

Class C South Top 9 Teams Qualified

  1. Maranacook 12-0  179.169
  2. Hall-Dale 10-2  131.530
  3. Madison  10-2  111.510
  4. NYA  9-3  100.694
  5. Winthrop 7-4  56.298
  6. Boothbay 6-6  41.773
  7. Winslow  4-8  34.028
  8. Spruce Mountain 4-6  28.527
  9. Waynflete 4-8  21.944
  10. Oak Hill 5-6  16.727
  11. Dirigo 2-8  4600
  12. Carrabec 1-9  1.000
  13. Mountain Valley 0-11  0.000

Boys

Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualified

  1. Camden Hills 11-1  192.222
  2. Brunswick 10-2  166.111
  3. Bangor 10-2  98.333
  4. Mt. Ararat 7-5  88.472
  5. Hampden Academy 7-5  54.861
  6. Messalonskee 5-7  52.361
  7. Mt. Blue  7-5  52.222
  8. Edward Little 5-7  27.500
  9. Skowhegan 2-10  5.417
  10. Brewer 1-11  2.639
  11. Lewiston 1-11 0.833

Class B North Top 8 Teams Qualified

  1. Caribou 12-0  205.833
  2. Hermon 11-1  107.500
  3. Presque Isle 10-2  101.111
  4. Foxcroft Academy 8-4  91.111
  5. Waterville 7-5  71.111
  6. Old Town 6-6  53.611
  7. John Bapst 5-7  22.917
  8. Oceanside 2-10  18.333
  9. Belfast 3-9  18.333
  10. MDI 2-10  1.667
  11. Ellsworth 0-12  0.000

Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualified

  1. MCI 12-0  160.922
  2. Washington Academy 9-2  127.576
  3. Orono 11-1  124.306
  4. Mattanawcook Academy 9-3  1111.515
  5. Dexter 8-4  69.167
  6. Calais 7-5  56.677
  7. Fort Kent 8-4  52.667
  8. Schenck/Stears 6-6  52.515
  9. Houlton/GHCA.Southern Aroostook 6-6  51.000
  10. Madawaska 2-6  9.000
  11. Van Buren 1-9  0.000
  12. GSA 3-9  4.667
  13. Penobscot Valley 4-8  3.333
  14. Piscataquis 0-12  0.000
  15. Woodland 0-8  0.000

Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualified

  1. Falmouth 12-0  211.944
  2. Thornton Academy 36.667 - 169.444
  3. Cheverus 10-2  114.722
  4. Portland 10-2  111.944
  5. Marshwood 10-2  98.506
  6. Gorham 7-5  88.889
  7. Scarborough 8-4  61.944
  8. Deering 6-6  34.167
  9. South Portland 5-7  28.611
  10. Windham 5-7  23.056
  11. Kennebunk  2-10  19.444
  12. Westbrook 4-8  17.500
  13. Sanford 2-10  6.389
  14. Massabesic 2-10 6.389
  15. Biddeford 2-10  6.389
  16. Bonny Eagle 0-12  0.000

Class B South Top 8 Teams Qualified

  1. Yarmouth 11-1  174.722
  2. Lincoln Academy 9-3  112.917
  3. Cape Elizabeth 7-5  94.861
  4. Medomak Valley 8-4  76.528
  5. Morse 8-4  60.556
  6. York 7-5 59.167
  7. Gardiner 4-8  40.139
  8. Greeley 6-6  35.694
  9. Erskine Academy 1-11  5.276
  10. Freeport 2-10  1.667
  11. Lake Region 0-12  0.000

Class C South Top 8 Teams Qualified

  1. Boothbay 11-1  159.338
  2. Waynflete 10-2  132.222
  3. Winthrop 8-2  90.273
  4. NYA 5-7  39.861
  5. Mountain Valley 6-4  38.945
  6. Hall-Dale  5-6-1  34.705
  7. Spruce Mountain 3-6-1  18.395
  8. Madison 1-10  3.273
  9. Dirigo 1-9  3.273
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