Final 2026 Maine High School Tennis Heal Point Standings
The 2026 Maine High School Tennis Team Regular Season came to an end on Wednesday, May 27th. Here are the final Heal Point Standings. Best of luck to everyone advancing in the playoffs and thanks for a great season!
Girls
Class A North Top 8 Qualified
- Brunswick 12-0 208.472
- Brewer 8-4 150.758
- Camden Hills 8-4 119.167
- Hampden Academy 8-4 112.778
- Bangor 6-6 83.194
- Mt. Ararat 6-6 74.583
- Edward Little 5-7 55.000
- Lewiston 7-5 41.994
- Messalonskee 6-6 38.333
- Skowhegan 3-9 13.611
- Mt. Blue 2-10 5.000
- Oxford Hills 1-11 0.833
Class B North Top 8 Qualified
- John Bapst 9-3 16.444
- Waterville 11-1 138.611
- Ellsworth 10-2 127.639
- Presque Isle 10-2 109.444
- Caribou 8-4 84.861
- Hermon 8-4 73.056
- MDI 5-7 55.417
- Foxcroft Academy 4-8 35.417
- Oceanside 2-10 20.694
- Belfast 2-10 18.472
- Old Town 0-12 0.000
Class C North Top 10 Qualified
- Orono 10-2 131.667
- Van Buren 9-1 104.333
- Mattanawcook Academy 6-6 103.182
- GSA 6-6 82.139
- Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 6-6 75.417
- Piscataquis 8-4 75.000
- Washington Academy 7-4 66.364
- Schenck 6-6 53.258
- MCI 7-5 44.722
- Calais 6-6 36.667
- Penobscot Valley 6-6 36.667
- Dexter 1-11 15.000
- Fort Kent 2-10 1.667
- Madawaska 0-8 0.000
- Woodland 0-8 0.000
Class A South Top 11 Qualified
- Falmouth 12-2 216.667
- Thornton Academy 11-1 139.722
- Scarborough 10-2 134.167
- Windham 8-4 122.222
- Cheverus 9-3 92.500
- Bonny Eagle 8-4 81.389
- Marshwood 8-4 67.500
- Portland 6-6 56.389
- Sanford 7-5 50.833
- Kennebunk 5-7 25.833
- Gorham 4-8 23.056
- Massabesic 3-9 13.889
- Biddeford 3-9 6.389
- South Portland 1-11 0.833
- Deering 1-11 0.833
- Westbrook 0-12 0.000
Class B South Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Yarmouth 10-2 161.250
- Lincoln Academy 10-2 128.056
- Cony 10-2 122.778
- Cape Elizabeth 9-3 113.472
- Morse 9-3 93.6111
- York 8-4 72.500
- Medomak Valley 6-6 52.500
- Erskine Academy 3-9 15.883
- Freeport 4-8 12.222
- Gardiner 2-10 10.417
- Greely 2-10 1.667
- Lake Region 0-12 0.000
Class C South Top 9 Teams Qualified
- Maranacook 12-0 179.169
- Hall-Dale 10-2 131.530
- Madison 10-2 111.510
- NYA 9-3 100.694
- Winthrop 7-4 56.298
- Boothbay 6-6 41.773
- Winslow 4-8 34.028
- Spruce Mountain 4-6 28.527
- Waynflete 4-8 21.944
- Oak Hill 5-6 16.727
- Dirigo 2-8 4600
- Carrabec 1-9 1.000
- Mountain Valley 0-11 0.000
Boys
Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Camden Hills 11-1 192.222
- Brunswick 10-2 166.111
- Bangor 10-2 98.333
- Mt. Ararat 7-5 88.472
- Hampden Academy 7-5 54.861
- Messalonskee 5-7 52.361
- Mt. Blue 7-5 52.222
- Edward Little 5-7 27.500
- Skowhegan 2-10 5.417
- Brewer 1-11 2.639
- Lewiston 1-11 0.833
Class B North Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Caribou 12-0 205.833
- Hermon 11-1 107.500
- Presque Isle 10-2 101.111
- Foxcroft Academy 8-4 91.111
- Waterville 7-5 71.111
- Old Town 6-6 53.611
- John Bapst 5-7 22.917
- Oceanside 2-10 18.333
- Belfast 3-9 18.333
- MDI 2-10 1.667
- Ellsworth 0-12 0.000
Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualified
- MCI 12-0 160.922
- Washington Academy 9-2 127.576
- Orono 11-1 124.306
- Mattanawcook Academy 9-3 1111.515
- Dexter 8-4 69.167
- Calais 7-5 56.677
- Fort Kent 8-4 52.667
- Schenck/Stears 6-6 52.515
- Houlton/GHCA.Southern Aroostook 6-6 51.000
- Madawaska 2-6 9.000
- Van Buren 1-9 0.000
- GSA 3-9 4.667
- Penobscot Valley 4-8 3.333
- Piscataquis 0-12 0.000
- Woodland 0-8 0.000
Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualified
- Falmouth 12-0 211.944
- Thornton Academy 36.667 - 169.444
- Cheverus 10-2 114.722
- Portland 10-2 111.944
- Marshwood 10-2 98.506
- Gorham 7-5 88.889
- Scarborough 8-4 61.944
- Deering 6-6 34.167
- South Portland 5-7 28.611
- Windham 5-7 23.056
- Kennebunk 2-10 19.444
- Westbrook 4-8 17.500
- Sanford 2-10 6.389
- Massabesic 2-10 6.389
- Biddeford 2-10 6.389
- Bonny Eagle 0-12 0.000
Class B South Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Yarmouth 11-1 174.722
- Lincoln Academy 9-3 112.917
- Cape Elizabeth 7-5 94.861
- Medomak Valley 8-4 76.528
- Morse 8-4 60.556
- York 7-5 59.167
- Gardiner 4-8 40.139
- Greeley 6-6 35.694
- Erskine Academy 1-11 5.276
- Freeport 2-10 1.667
- Lake Region 0-12 0.000
Class C South Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Boothbay 11-1 159.338
- Waynflete 10-2 132.222
- Winthrop 8-2 90.273
- NYA 5-7 39.861
- Mountain Valley 6-4 38.945
- Hall-Dale 5-6-1 34.705
- Spruce Mountain 3-6-1 18.395
- Madison 1-10 3.273
- Dirigo 1-9 3.273
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