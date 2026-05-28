The 2026 Maine High School Tennis Team Regular Season came to an end on Wednesday, May 27th. Here are the final Heal Point Standings. Best of luck to everyone advancing in the playoffs and thanks for a great season!

Girls

Class A North Top 8 Qualified

Brunswick 12-0 208.472 Brewer 8-4 150.758 Camden Hills 8-4 119.167 Hampden Academy 8-4 112.778 Bangor 6-6 83.194 Mt. Ararat 6-6 74.583 Edward Little 5-7 55.000 Lewiston 7-5 41.994 Messalonskee 6-6 38.333 Skowhegan 3-9 13.611 Mt. Blue 2-10 5.000 Oxford Hills 1-11 0.833

Class B North Top 8 Qualified

John Bapst 9-3 16.444 Waterville 11-1 138.611 Ellsworth 10-2 127.639 Presque Isle 10-2 109.444 Caribou 8-4 84.861 Hermon 8-4 73.056 MDI 5-7 55.417 Foxcroft Academy 4-8 35.417 Oceanside 2-10 20.694 Belfast 2-10 18.472 Old Town 0-12 0.000

Class C North Top 10 Qualified

Orono 10-2 131.667 Van Buren 9-1 104.333 Mattanawcook Academy 6-6 103.182 GSA 6-6 82.139 Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 6-6 75.417 Piscataquis 8-4 75.000 Washington Academy 7-4 66.364 Schenck 6-6 53.258 MCI 7-5 44.722 Calais 6-6 36.667 Penobscot Valley 6-6 36.667 Dexter 1-11 15.000 Fort Kent 2-10 1.667 Madawaska 0-8 0.000 Woodland 0-8 0.000

Class A South Top 11 Qualified

Falmouth 12-2 216.667 Thornton Academy 11-1 139.722 Scarborough 10-2 134.167 Windham 8-4 122.222 Cheverus 9-3 92.500 Bonny Eagle 8-4 81.389 Marshwood 8-4 67.500 Portland 6-6 56.389 Sanford 7-5 50.833 Kennebunk 5-7 25.833 Gorham 4-8 23.056 Massabesic 3-9 13.889 Biddeford 3-9 6.389 South Portland 1-11 0.833 Deering 1-11 0.833 Westbrook 0-12 0.000

Class B South Top 8 Teams Qualified

Yarmouth 10-2 161.250 Lincoln Academy 10-2 128.056 Cony 10-2 122.778 Cape Elizabeth 9-3 113.472 Morse 9-3 93.6111 York 8-4 72.500 Medomak Valley 6-6 52.500 Erskine Academy 3-9 15.883 Freeport 4-8 12.222 Gardiner 2-10 10.417 Greely 2-10 1.667 Lake Region 0-12 0.000

Class C South Top 9 Teams Qualified

Maranacook 12-0 179.169 Hall-Dale 10-2 131.530 Madison 10-2 111.510 NYA 9-3 100.694 Winthrop 7-4 56.298 Boothbay 6-6 41.773 Winslow 4-8 34.028 Spruce Mountain 4-6 28.527 Waynflete 4-8 21.944 Oak Hill 5-6 16.727 Dirigo 2-8 4600 Carrabec 1-9 1.000 Mountain Valley 0-11 0.000

Boys

Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualified

Camden Hills 11-1 192.222 Brunswick 10-2 166.111 Bangor 10-2 98.333 Mt. Ararat 7-5 88.472 Hampden Academy 7-5 54.861 Messalonskee 5-7 52.361 Mt. Blue 7-5 52.222 Edward Little 5-7 27.500 Skowhegan 2-10 5.417 Brewer 1-11 2.639 Lewiston 1-11 0.833

Class B North Top 8 Teams Qualified

Caribou 12-0 205.833 Hermon 11-1 107.500 Presque Isle 10-2 101.111 Foxcroft Academy 8-4 91.111 Waterville 7-5 71.111 Old Town 6-6 53.611 John Bapst 5-7 22.917 Oceanside 2-10 18.333 Belfast 3-9 18.333 MDI 2-10 1.667 Ellsworth 0-12 0.000

Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualified

MCI 12-0 160.922 Washington Academy 9-2 127.576 Orono 11-1 124.306 Mattanawcook Academy 9-3 1111.515 Dexter 8-4 69.167 Calais 7-5 56.677 Fort Kent 8-4 52.667 Schenck/Stears 6-6 52.515 Houlton/GHCA.Southern Aroostook 6-6 51.000 Madawaska 2-6 9.000 Van Buren 1-9 0.000 GSA 3-9 4.667 Penobscot Valley 4-8 3.333 Piscataquis 0-12 0.000 Woodland 0-8 0.000

Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualified

Falmouth 12-0 211.944 Thornton Academy 36.667 - 169.444 Cheverus 10-2 114.722 Portland 10-2 111.944 Marshwood 10-2 98.506 Gorham 7-5 88.889 Scarborough 8-4 61.944 Deering 6-6 34.167 South Portland 5-7 28.611 Windham 5-7 23.056 Kennebunk 2-10 19.444 Westbrook 4-8 17.500 Sanford 2-10 6.389 Massabesic 2-10 6.389 Biddeford 2-10 6.389 Bonny Eagle 0-12 0.000

Class B South Top 8 Teams Qualified

Yarmouth 11-1 174.722 Lincoln Academy 9-3 112.917 Cape Elizabeth 7-5 94.861 Medomak Valley 8-4 76.528 Morse 8-4 60.556 York 7-5 59.167 Gardiner 4-8 40.139 Greeley 6-6 35.694 Erskine Academy 1-11 5.276 Freeport 2-10 1.667 Lake Region 0-12 0.000

Class C South Top 8 Teams Qualified

Boothbay 11-1 159.338 Waynflete 10-2 132.222 Winthrop 8-2 90.273 NYA 5-7 39.861 Mountain Valley 6-4 38.945 Hall-Dale 5-6-1 34.705 Spruce Mountain 3-6-1 18.395 Madison 1-10 3.273 Dirigo 1-9 3.273

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