LeBron Drops 46, Forces Game 7 [VIDEO]

LeBron James did it again! 46 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 109-99 win over the Boston Celtics in game six of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Game seven is back in Boston Sunday night and it's live on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket.

Friday night in game six, LeBron played all but two minutes of the game and carried his Cavs to the win. He played the first 35 minutes without coming out of the game.

The Cavs did get some help from others - George Hill scored 20 points and Jeff Green added 14.

They were needed because Kevin Love left the game in the first quarter with a head injury after bumping heads with Jayson Tatum.

Terry Rozier led the Celtics with 28. Jaylen Brown added 27.