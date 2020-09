Tom Brady has yet another offensive weapon in Tampa Bay as running back Leonard Fournette has signed with the Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fournette, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, was the #4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and rushed for 1,152 yards last season.

The deal is for one year, with no word on a salary.

Tampa Bay opens the season on Sunday, Sep. 13 at New Orleans (4:25 p.m.).