Local High School Scores Thursday September 23

Here are the High School field hockey and boys and girls soccer and volleyball scores reported to us for Thursday September 23rd. To report your score, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660

Field Hockey

  • Camden Hills 3 Brewer 2
  • John Bapst 3 Central 0
  • Lawrence 1 Cony 0
  • Leavitt 2 Gardiner 0
  • MCI 9 Maranacook 0
  • Old Town 5 Orono 1
  • Skowhegan 2 Messalonskee 0
  • Stearns 4 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Golf

  • Dexter 179, Central 221, Foxcroft Academy 243

Boys Soccer

  • Belfast 4 Waterville 1
  • Camden Hills 2 Edward Little 0
  • Central 7 Mattanawcook Academy 1
  • Erskine Academy 1 Cony 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 4 MCI 4
  • Lee Academy 6 Penquis Valley 2
  • Maranacook 1 Lincoln Academy 0
  • Medomak Valley 8 Oceanside 0
  • Penquis 4 PCHS 1

Girls Soccer

  • Camden Hills 9 Edward Little 1
  • Erskine Academy 6 Cony 0
  • GSA 4 Mount View 2
  • Hermon 5 Ellsworth 1
  • Medomak Valley 8 Oceanside 0
  • Old Town 2 MDI 1
  • Schenck 7 Bangor Christian 0
  • Shead 3 Woodland 1

Volleyball

  • Ellsworth 3 Nokomis 1
  • Hampden Academy 3 MDI 1

