LTC Football Awards

Photo Chris Popper

The LTC Football Conference held their awards banquet at Jeff's Catering on Sunday, December 4th. Here are the award recipients

  • Arthur Greenlaw LTC Player of the Year:  Isaac Hainer. (Mattanawcook Academy)
  • Bob Carmichael LTC Defensive Lineman of the Year:  Collin Crouse. (Houlton)
  • Toogie McKay LTC Offensive  Lineman of the Year:  Collin Crouse (Houlton)
  • Dale Curry LTC Coach of the Year:   Bob Sinclair. (Orono Red Riots)
  • Silvermail Award;  Aidan Sanders.  (Stearns High School).
  • LTC Sportsmanship Award;  Dexter Tigers
  • LTC Regular Season Champions:  Dexter Tigers
  • LTC Champions:  Orono Red Riot

Congratulations on a great season.

