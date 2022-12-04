LTC Football Awards
The LTC Football Conference held their awards banquet at Jeff's Catering on Sunday, December 4th. Here are the award recipients
- Arthur Greenlaw LTC Player of the Year: Isaac Hainer. (Mattanawcook Academy)
- Bob Carmichael LTC Defensive Lineman of the Year: Collin Crouse. (Houlton)
- Toogie McKay LTC Offensive Lineman of the Year: Collin Crouse (Houlton)
- Dale Curry LTC Coach of the Year: Bob Sinclair. (Orono Red Riots)
- Silvermail Award; Aidan Sanders. (Stearns High School).
- LTC Sportsmanship Award; Dexter Tigers
- LTC Regular Season Champions: Dexter Tigers
- LTC Champions: Orono Red Riot
Congratulations on a great season.