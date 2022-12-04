LTC Football Awards

The LTC Football Conference held their awards banquet at Jeff's Catering on Sunday, December 4th. Here are the award recipients

Arthur Greenlaw LTC Player of the Year : Isaac Hainer. (Mattanawcook Academy)

: Isaac Hainer. (Mattanawcook Academy) Bob Carmichael LTC Defensive Lineman of the Year : Collin Crouse. (Houlton)

: Collin Crouse. (Houlton) Toogie McKay LTC Offensive Lineman of the Year : Collin Crouse (Houlton)

: Collin Crouse (Houlton) Dale Curry LTC Coach of the Year : Bob Sinclair. (Orono Red Riots)

: Bob Sinclair. (Orono Red Riots) Silvermail Award; Aidan Sanders. (Stearns High School).

Aidan Sanders. (Stearns High School). LTC Sportsmanship Award; Dexter Tigers

Dexter Tigers LTC Regular Season Champions : Dexter Tigers

: Dexter Tigers LTC Champions: Orono Red Riot

Congratulations on a great season.