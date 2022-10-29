Lyndsee Reed Scores Hat Trick as Hermon Advances to Regional Finals Beating Oceanside 4-0

It was quite the day for Lyndsee Reed and the Hermon Hawks Girls Soccer Team! The Hawks beat the Oceanside Mariners 4-0 at Hampden Academy to advance to the Class B North Regional Finals.

Lyndsee Reed scored a hat-trick. Starting the day at 99 career goals, Reed now has 102 goals!

The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Half.

In addition to Reed's hat-trick, Hermon also received a goal from Madison Stewart assisted by Ashley Cote. Stewart assisted on Reed's 100th career goal on a corner kick. Reed's 3rd goal came via a penalty kick. Natalie Tardy also had an assist via a corner kick.

Hermon will now play Old Town in the Regional Finals at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday November 2nd.