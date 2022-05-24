Mac vs. Tatum – Which Young Star Has Brightest Future? [Poll]

While Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics stand within two wins of a trip to the NBA Finals, another team in the region is in the infancy of its 2022 season.

The New England Patriots opened OTA's yesterday in Foxborough and all the talk (outside the lingering confusion pertaining to the coaching staff and job titles) was about a slimmed down Mac Jones.

Jones, who physically already looks to have taken a Year 2 jump, has rapidly gone from game managing rookie, whose job it was to simply not screw things up, to the guy, who will carry the Pats as far as they go this fall and into the winter.

It's not all that different from how things played out leading into this season for the Celtics, when Tatum bulked up and took full control of the team as his.

Both players are set up for what we New Englanders hope will be long and successful careers for the home teams. When it's all said and done, do you think Tatum or Jones will have more rings to their credit?