The #2 Madawaska Owls Boy's Basketball Team beat the #7 Penobscot Valley Howlers 53-37 in a Class D Quarterfinal on Saturday morning, February 14th.

Madawaska led 18-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Quinn Pelletier had 9 points. PVHS sank 3 3's.

The Owls led 22-18 at the half as PVHS held Madawaska to just 4 points.

Madawaska led 36-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Madawaska was led by Quinn Pelletier with 19 points. Brayden Pelletier had 10 points with a 3-pointer. The Owls were 7-12 rom the free throw line

Penobscot Valley was led by Noah Austin with 13 points. Ryan Dawson had 8 points with a pair of 3's. Chase Osgood and Drovin Brochu each had a 3-pointer. The Howlers were 7-10 from the free throw line.

Madawaska now 16-3 will meet #3 Fort Fairfield, also 16-3 in a Class D semifinal on Thursday morning, February 19th at 10 a.m.

Check out the Stats and Photos

Stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Penobscot Valley Boys 11 7 10 9 37 Madawaska Boys 18 4 14 17 53

Box Score

Penobscot Valley

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Noah Austin 13 5 - 3 4 1 Darius Miranda 2 1 - - - 2 Chase Osgood 3 - 1 - - 12 Nolan Bernard 0 - - - - 13 Max Hamel 2 1 - - - 14 Aiden Champion 4 1 - 2 4 15 Ryan Dawson 8 - 2 2 2 21 Kayden Oakes 0 - - - - 23 Drovin Brochu 3 - 1 - - 31 Caleb Collins 0 - - - - 32 Logan Wallace 2 1 - - - 35 Seamus Herlihy 0 - - - - TOTALS 37 9 4 7 10

Madawaska

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Owen Gagnon 0 - - - - 1 Aleck Gendreau 5 1 1 - - 2 Isaac Beaulieu 9 1 2 1 2 3 Lucas Pelletier 0 - - - - 4 Ryan Beaulieu 0 - - - - 5 Ronnie Crawford 0 - - - - 11 Aide Gagnon 0 - - - - 13 Quinn Pelletier 19 8 - 3 5 14 Brayden Pelletier 10 3 1 1 1 20 Carter Guerrette 0 - - - - 23 Jeremiah Turner 2 1 - - - 32 Bradley Kennedy 8 3 - 2 4 33 Ashton Guerrette 0 - - - - TOTALS 53 17 4 7 12

