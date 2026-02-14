#2 Madawaska Boys Beat #7 Penobscot Valley 53-37 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Madawaska Owls Boy's Basketball Team beat the #7 Penobscot Valley Howlers 53-37 in a Class D Quarterfinal on Saturday morning, February 14th.

Madawaska led 18-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Quinn Pelletier had 9 points. PVHS sank 3 3's.

The Owls led 22-18 at the half as PVHS held Madawaska to just 4 points.

Madawaska led 36-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Madawaska was led by Quinn Pelletier with 19 points. Brayden Pelletier had 10 points with a 3-pointer. The Owls were 7-12 rom the free throw line

Penobscot Valley was led by Noah Austin with 13 points. Ryan Dawson had 8 points with a pair of 3's. Chase Osgood and Drovin Brochu each had a 3-pointer. The Howlers were 7-10 from the free throw line.

Madawaska now 16-3 will meet #3 Fort Fairfield, also 16-3 in a Class D semifinal on Thursday morning, February 19th at 10 a.m.

Check out the Stats and Photos

Stats

Line Score

1234T
Penobscot Valley Boys11710937
Madawaska Boys184141753

 

Box Score

Penobscot Valley

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Noah Austin135-34
1Darius Miranda21---
2Chase Osgood3-1--
12Nolan Bernard0----
13Max Hamel21---
14Aiden Champion41-24
15Ryan Dawson8-222
21Kayden Oakes0----
23Drovin Brochu3-1--
31Caleb Collins0----
32Logan Wallace21---
35Seamus Herlihy0----
TOTALS3794710

Madawaska

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Owen Gagnon0----
1Aleck Gendreau511--
2Isaac  Beaulieu91212
3Lucas Pelletier0----
4Ryan Beaulieu0----
5Ronnie Crawford0----
11Aide Gagnon0----
13Quinn Pelletier198-35
14Brayden Pelletier103111
20Carter Guerrette0----
23Jeremiah Turner21---
32Bradley Kennedy83-24
33Ashton Guerrette0----
TOTALS53174712

Photos

#2 Madawaska Boys - #7 Penobscot Valley

The #2 Madawaska Boys Basketball Team faced off against #7 Penobscot Valley Howlers on Saturday, February 14th at the Cross Insurance Center.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

