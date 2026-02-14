#2 Madawaska Boys Beat #7 Penobscot Valley 53-37 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #2 Madawaska Owls Boy's Basketball Team beat the #7 Penobscot Valley Howlers 53-37 in a Class D Quarterfinal on Saturday morning, February 14th.
Madawaska led 18-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Quinn Pelletier had 9 points. PVHS sank 3 3's.
The Owls led 22-18 at the half as PVHS held Madawaska to just 4 points.
Madawaska led 36-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Madawaska was led by Quinn Pelletier with 19 points. Brayden Pelletier had 10 points with a 3-pointer. The Owls were 7-12 rom the free throw line
Penobscot Valley was led by Noah Austin with 13 points. Ryan Dawson had 8 points with a pair of 3's. Chase Osgood and Drovin Brochu each had a 3-pointer. The Howlers were 7-10 from the free throw line.
Madawaska now 16-3 will meet #3 Fort Fairfield, also 16-3 in a Class D semifinal on Thursday morning, February 19th at 10 a.m.
Check out the Stats and Photos
Stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Penobscot Valley Boys
|11
|7
|10
|9
|37
|Madawaska Boys
|18
|4
|14
|17
|53
Box Score
Penobscot Valley
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Noah Austin
|13
|5
|-
|3
|4
|1
|Darius Miranda
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Chase Osgood
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|12
|Nolan Bernard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Max Hamel
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Aiden Champion
|4
|1
|-
|2
|4
|15
|Ryan Dawson
|8
|-
|2
|2
|2
|21
|Kayden Oakes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Drovin Brochu
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|31
|Caleb Collins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Logan Wallace
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Seamus Herlihy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|37
|9
|4
|7
|10
Madawaska
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Owen Gagnon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Aleck Gendreau
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|2
|Isaac Beaulieu
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Lucas Pelletier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Ryan Beaulieu
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Ronnie Crawford
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Aide Gagnon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Quinn Pelletier
|19
|8
|-
|3
|5
|14
|Brayden Pelletier
|10
|3
|1
|1
|1
|20
|Carter Guerrette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Jeremiah Turner
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Bradley Kennedy
|8
|3
|-
|2
|4
|33
|Ashton Guerrette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|53
|17
|4
|7
|12
Photos
#2 Madawaska Boys - #7 Penobscot Valley
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper