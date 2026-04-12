2026 Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Award Winners
The Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association held their annual conference at the Samoset Resort this past week. Congratulations to the Athletic Directors who received awards and the Student Scholarship winners.
Robert Lahey Athletic Director Of the Year Award
- Matthew Lash, CAA, Medomak Valley High School
Martin E. Ryan, CMAA Award of Excellence
- Jason Fuller, CAA, Lewiston High School
Gerry Durgin, CMAA Leadership Award
- Todd Livingston, CMAA, South Portland High School
Larry Labrie Distinguished Service Award
- Ellen Durgin- Local
- Carl Theriault, State-Fort Kent Outdoor Center
MIAAA Past Presidents Rising Star Award
- Jeffrey Pelletier, CMAA, Mountain Valley High School
Robert Boucher 7th Player Distinguished Service Award
- Evan Worster, RAA, Forest Hills Consolidated School
Excellence in Middle-Level Athletic Administration Award
- Chris Roy, Lewiston Middle School
MIAAA Media Award
- Steve Carmichael, WHOU
Don Dow Scholarship
Females
- Klara Cloutier, Lewiston High School
- Lily Boulanger, Mountain Valley High School
- Mackenzee Wardwell, Oak Hill High School
Males
- David Edwards, Richmond Middle/High School
- Calvin Vincent, Edward Little High School
- Damon Rucci, Leavitt Area High School
NIAAA Scholarships
- Kaylee Bagley, Ellsworth High School
- Matthew Plummer, Lake Region High School
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