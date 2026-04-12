The Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association held their annual conference at the Samoset Resort this past week. Congratulations to the Athletic Directors who received awards and the Student Scholarship winners.

Robert Lahey Athletic Director Of the Year Award

Matthew Lash, CAA, Medomak Valley High School

Martin E. Ryan, CMAA Award of Excellence

Jason Fuller, CAA, Lewiston High School

Gerry Durgin, CMAA Leadership Award

Todd Livingston, CMAA, South Portland High School

Larry Labrie Distinguished Service Award

Ellen Durgin- Local

Carl Theriault, State-Fort Kent Outdoor Center

MIAAA Past Presidents Rising Star Award

Jeffrey Pelletier, CMAA, Mountain Valley High School

Robert Boucher 7th Player Distinguished Service Award

Evan Worster, RAA, Forest Hills Consolidated School

Excellence in Middle-Level Athletic Administration Award

Chris Roy, Lewiston Middle School

MIAAA Media Award

Steve Carmichael, WHOU

Don Dow Scholarship

Females

Klara Cloutier, Lewiston High School

Lily Boulanger, Mountain Valley High School

Mackenzee Wardwell, Oak Hill High School

Males

David Edwards, Richmond Middle/High School

Calvin Vincent, Edward Little High School

Damon Rucci, Leavitt Area High School

NIAAA Scholarships

Kaylee Bagley, Ellsworth High School

Matthew Plummer, Lake Region High School