2026 Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Award Winners

2026 Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Award Winners

PVC Athletic Directors via Mike Archer Facebook

The Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association held their annual conference at the Samoset Resort this past week. Congratulations to the Athletic Directors who received awards and the Student Scholarship winners.

Robert Lahey Athletic Director Of the Year Award

  • Matthew Lash, CAA, Medomak Valley High School

Martin E. Ryan, CMAA Award of Excellence

  • Jason Fuller, CAA, Lewiston High School

Gerry Durgin, CMAA Leadership Award

  • Todd Livingston, CMAA, South Portland High School

Larry Labrie Distinguished Service Award

  • Ellen Durgin- Local
  • Carl Theriault, State-Fort Kent Outdoor Center

 MIAAA Past Presidents Rising Star Award

  • Jeffrey Pelletier, CMAA, Mountain Valley High School

Robert Boucher 7th Player Distinguished Service Award

  • Evan Worster, RAA, Forest Hills Consolidated School

Excellence in Middle-Level Athletic Administration Award

  • Chris Roy, Lewiston Middle School

MIAAA Media Award

  • Steve Carmichael, WHOU

Don Dow Scholarship

Females

  • Klara Cloutier, Lewiston High School
  • Lily Boulanger, Mountain Valley High School
  • Mackenzee Wardwell, Oak Hill High School

Males

  • David Edwards, Richmond Middle/High School
  • Calvin Vincent, Edward Little High School
  • Damon Rucci, Leavitt Area High School

NIAAA Scholarships

  • Kaylee Bagley, Ellsworth High School
  • Matthew Plummer, Lake Region High School
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