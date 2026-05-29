Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 28
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Thursday, May 28th
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Belfast 13 Winslow 2
- Bonny Eagle 5 Biddeford 4
- Brunswick 4 Edward Little 3
- Calais 11 Shead 0
- Cony 7 Messalonskee 2
- Ellsworth 6 Old Town 0
- Falmouth 10 Windham 0
- Fryeburg Academy 10 Old Orchard Beach 8
- Gardiner 6 Oceanside 1
- Gorham 9 Thornton Academy 1
- Katahdin 11 Southern Aroostook 5
- Lawrence 7 Mount View 4
- Marshwood 20 Kennebunk 3
- Medomak Valley 5 Lincoln Academy 1
- Mount Blue 9 Camden Hills 4
- MDI 2 Hermon 1
- Noble 8 Portland 5
- Nokomis 5 Waterville 4
- Oak Hill 24 Madison 1
- Orono 11 Mattanawcook Academy 2
- Penquis Valley 14 Lee Academy 13
- Scarborough 9 Massabesic 2
- Telstar 7 Valley 3
- Winthrop 15 MCI 3
Softball
- Belfast 8 Winslow 5
- Bonny Eagle 11 Thornton Academy 2
- Buckfield 18 Rangeley Lakes 1
- Calais 19 Shead 3
- Calais 13 Shead 0
- Cony 19 Messalonskee 14
- Fryeburg Academy 13 Old Orchard Beach 2
- Gardiner 15 Oceanside 0
- Gorham 18 Noble 0
- Hermon 11 MDI 0
- Katahdin 18 Southern Aroostook 8
- Lawrence 6 Mount View 2
- Madison 3 Hall-Dale 0
- Massabesic 12 Kennebunk 10
- Medomak Valley 6 Lincoln Academy 2
- Mount Blue 7 Camden Hills 5
- Nokomis 17 Waterville 8
- Oak Hill 21 Madison 1
- Old Town 11 Ellsworth 1
- Orono 3 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Penobscot Valley 16 Piscataquis 0
- Scarborough 15 Deering/Portland 2
- Telstar 14 Valley 4
- Westbrook 12 Biddeford 7
- Windham 12 South Portland 6
- Winthrop/Kents Hill 16 MCI 9
- Wisdom 27 Fort Fairfield 12
Girl's Tennis Playoffs
- Bonny Eagle 3 Gorham 2
- Calais 1 Washington Academy 0
- Marshwood 3 Kennebunk 2
- Portland 4 Sanford 1
- Schenck 1 MCI 0
- Waterville 5 MDI 0
- Waynflete 5 Spruce Mountain 0
Boys Tennis Playoffs
- Brunswick 5 Mt. Blue 0
- Deering 4 South Portland 1
- Gorham 4 Kennebunk 1
- Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 3 Stearns/Schenck 2
- Lincoln Academy 4 Gardiner 1
- Scarborough 5 Windham 0
- Waynflete 5 Spruce Mountain 0
Girls Lacrosse
- Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 10 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 9
- Camden Hills 16 Oxford Hills 5
- Cony 17 Mount Blue 3
- Edward Little 20 Brunswick 2
- Erskine Academy 13 Winslow/Lawrence 3
- Falmouth 15 Portland 2
- Fryeburg Academy 14 Sanford 10
- Gorham 18 Noble 0
- Greely 11 York 3
- Maranacook/Winthrop 16 Brunswick 5
- Massabesic 16 Noble 2
- Morse 20 Leavitt 8
- Traip Academy 15 Lake Region 4
- Wells 17 Waynflete 3
- Yarmouth 15 Freeport 4
Boys Lacrosse
- Biddeford 9 Lake Region 8
- Bonny Eagle 16 Oxford Hills 6
- Edward Little 14 Maranacook/Winthrop 8
- Mount Blue 17 Nokomis/Mci 3
- Oak Hill 10 Camden Hills 3
- Westbrook 25 Traip Academy 2
- Yarmouth 14 South Portland 2
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