Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Thursday, May 28th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Belfast 13 Winslow 2

Bonny Eagle 5 Biddeford 4

Brunswick 4 Edward Little 3

Calais 11 Shead 0

Cony 7 Messalonskee 2

Ellsworth 6 Old Town 0

Falmouth 10 Windham 0

Fryeburg Academy 10 Old Orchard Beach 8

Gardiner 6 Oceanside 1

Gorham 9 Thornton Academy 1

Katahdin 11 Southern Aroostook 5

Lawrence 7 Mount View 4

Marshwood 20 Kennebunk 3

Medomak Valley 5 Lincoln Academy 1

Mount Blue 9 Camden Hills 4

MDI 2 Hermon 1

Noble 8 Portland 5

Nokomis 5 Waterville 4

Oak Hill 24 Madison 1

Orono 11 Mattanawcook Academy 2

Penquis Valley 14 Lee Academy 13

Scarborough 9 Massabesic 2

Telstar 7 Valley 3

Winthrop 15 MCI 3

Softball

Belfast 8 Winslow 5

Bonny Eagle 11 Thornton Academy 2

Buckfield 18 Rangeley Lakes 1

Calais 19 Shead 3

Calais 13 Shead 0

Cony 19 Messalonskee 14

Fryeburg Academy 13 Old Orchard Beach 2

Gardiner 15 Oceanside 0

Gorham 18 Noble 0

Hermon 11 MDI 0

Katahdin 18 Southern Aroostook 8

Lawrence 6 Mount View 2

Madison 3 Hall-Dale 0

Massabesic 12 Kennebunk 10

Medomak Valley 6 Lincoln Academy 2

Mount Blue 7 Camden Hills 5

Nokomis 17 Waterville 8

Oak Hill 21 Madison 1

Old Town 11 Ellsworth 1

Orono 3 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Penobscot Valley 16 Piscataquis 0

Scarborough 15 Deering/Portland 2

Telstar 14 Valley 4

Westbrook 12 Biddeford 7

Windham 12 South Portland 6

Winthrop/Kents Hill 16 MCI 9

Wisdom 27 Fort Fairfield 12

Girl's Tennis Playoffs

Bonny Eagle 3 Gorham 2

Calais 1 Washington Academy 0

Marshwood 3 Kennebunk 2

Portland 4 Sanford 1

Schenck 1 MCI 0

Waterville 5 MDI 0

Waynflete 5 Spruce Mountain 0

Boys Tennis Playoffs

Brunswick 5 Mt. Blue 0

Deering 4 South Portland 1

Gorham 4 Kennebunk 1

Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 3 Stearns/Schenck 2

Lincoln Academy 4 Gardiner 1

Scarborough 5 Windham 0

Waynflete 5 Spruce Mountain 0

Girls Lacrosse

Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 10 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 9

Camden Hills 16 Oxford Hills 5

Cony 17 Mount Blue 3

Edward Little 20 Brunswick 2

Erskine Academy 13 Winslow/Lawrence 3

Falmouth 15 Portland 2

Fryeburg Academy 14 Sanford 10

Gorham 18 Noble 0

Greely 11 York 3

Maranacook/Winthrop 16 Brunswick 5

Massabesic 16 Noble 2

Morse 20 Leavitt 8

Traip Academy 15 Lake Region 4

Wells 17 Waynflete 3

Yarmouth 15 Freeport 4

Boys Lacrosse

Biddeford 9 Lake Region 8

Bonny Eagle 16 Oxford Hills 6

Edward Little 14 Maranacook/Winthrop 8

Mount Blue 17 Nokomis/Mci 3

Oak Hill 10 Camden Hills 3

Westbrook 25 Traip Academy 2

Yarmouth 14 South Portland 2

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