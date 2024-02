Maine Boys High School Hockey Playoffs [SCHEDULE/RESULTS]

The Maine Boys High School Hockey playoffs are set, and will culminate in the State Championships for Class A and B being played at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday, March 9th.

Here's the schedule and this will be updated with the results as the games are played.

Class A

Quarterfinals March 1-2

#1 Lewiston (14-4) vs. #8 Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (11-7)

#2 St. Dominic (13-2) vs. #7 Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete (9-8-1)

#3 Bangor (12-5-1) vs. #6 Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (11-7)

#4 Falmouth (11-6-1) vs. #5 Thornton Academy

Division Finals March 6

Winner #1 Lewiston (14-4) vs. #8 Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (11-7) vs. Winner #4 Falmouth (11-6-1) vs. #5 Thornton Academy

Winner #2 St. Dominic (13-2) vs. #7 Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete (9-8-1) vs Winner #3 Bangor (12-5-1) vs. #6 Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (11-7)

State Finals - March 9th Cross Insurance Arena Portland

Winners of Division Finals

Class B North

Quarterfinals Tuesday, February 27

#1 Messalonskee (14-4-0) vs. #8 Old Town/Orono (5-12-1)

#2 Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond (13-5-0) vs. #7 Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (6-10-2)

#3 Hampden Academy (10-6-2) vs. #6 John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington (9-8-1)

#4 Presque Isle (12-6-0) vs. #5 Camden Hills (12-6-0)

Semifinals March 1-2

Winner #1 Messalonskee (14-4-0) vs. #8 Old Town/Orono (5-12-1) vs. Winner #4 Presque Isle (12-6-0) vs. #5 Camden Hills (12-6-0)

Winner #2 Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond (13-5-0) vs. #7 Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (6-10-2) vs. Winner #3 Hampden Academy (10-6-2) vs. #6 John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington (9-8-1)

Regional Finals Tuesday March 5th University of Maine 6 p.m.

Winners of Semifinals

State Finals Saturday March 9th Cross Insurance Arena Portland TBD

Winner North Regional Finals vs. Winner South Regional Finals

Class B South

Quarterfinals Tuesday February 27

#1 Cheverus/Yarmouth (14-2-2) vs. #8 Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde (1-16-1)

#2 Leavitt/GNG/Poland/Oak Hill (15-3-0_ vs. #7 Kennebunk/Wells (5-13-0)

#3 York (13-3-2) vs. #6 Brunswick/Freeport (5-12-1)

#4 Greely (12-6-0) vs. #5 Gorham (9-8-1)

Semifinals March 1-2

Winner #1 Cheverus/Yarmouth (14-2-2) vs. #8 Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde (1-16-1) vs. Winner #4 Greely (12-6-0) vs. #5 Gorham (9-8-1)

Winner #2 Leavitt/GNG/Poland/Oak Hill (15-3-0_ vs. #7 Kennebunk/Wells (5-13-0) vs. Winner #3 York (13-3-2) vs. #6 Brunswick/Freeport (5-12-1)

Regional Finals Tuesday March 5th Cross Insurance Arena Portland

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner

State Finals Saturday March 9th Cross Insurance Arena Portland TBD