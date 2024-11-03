Maine Class A, Class B, Class C , Class D and 8-Man Football Playoffs

The Maine High School Class A football regular season schedule has ended. Here are the Class A quarterfinal playoff matchups and the Class B, Class C, Class D Semifinals and 8-Man Football Regional Final matchups.

Class A

Class A North

#1 Portland 7-2 vs.. #4 Windham 3-6

#2 Lewiston 5-3 vs. #3 Bangor 4-5

Class A South

#1 Thornton Academy 7-2 vs. #4 South Portland 5-4

#2 Bonny Eagle 7-2 vs. #3 Noble 7-2

Class B

North

#1 Falmouth vs. #5 Messalonskee

#2 Cony vs. #3 Lawrence

South

#1 Kennebunk vs. #4 Marshwood

#2 Deering vs. #3 Massabesic

Class C

North

#1 Hermon vs. #4 Oceanside

#2 Medomak Valley vs. #3 Nokomis

South

#1 Fryeburg Academy vs. #4 York

#2 Cape Elizabeth vs. #3 Leavitt

Class D

North

#1 Foxcroft Academy vs. #5 Old Town

#2 Winslow vs. #3 John Bapst

South

#1 Wells vs. #5 Oak Hill

#2 Winthrop vs. #3 Dirigo

8-Man Large School Regional Finals

North

#1 Camden Hills vs. #4 Mount Ararat

South

#2 Greely vs #3 Lake Region

8-Man Small School Regional Finals

North

#1 Stearns vs. #2 Houlton

South

#1 Old Orchard Beach vs. #3 Sacopee Valley

Get our free mobile app

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 9 for the week October 28th- November 2nd. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, November 3rd with voting taking place November 4th-9thwith the winner of Week 9 being announced on November 8th.

[carbongallery id="664f82076308310fcabae8