Here are the student athletes from Maine high schools who are playing in Maine Colleges and Universities during the upcoming 2025 season!

University of Maine

Allison Sweetser - Freshman, Falmouth

Gabriella Sousa - Freshman, Gardiner

Husson University

Averi Baker - Senior, Hall-Dale

Leah Pushard - Senior, Gardiner

Brianna Smith - Sophomore, Gardiner

Elisa Picariello - Junior, Dexter

Mary Hamblin - Sophomore, Spruce Mountain

Maddie Perkins - Senior, Winthrop

Jazmin Johnson - Junior, Lawrence

Kyla Havey - Senior, Freeport

Ruby Kitchin - Senior, MCI

Ella Louder - Senior, MCI

Faith Tillotson - Junior, Thornton Academy

Lauryn Brown - Senior, Orono

Chelsea Curtis - Sophomore, Massabesic

UMaine Farmington

Erin Winship - Sophomore, Portland

Bayley Casavant - Senior, Central

Ruby Taylor, Freshman, Poland

Isabel Derosby - Sophomore, Waterville

Elyse Nadeau, John Bapst

Hailey Johnson - Freshman, Cony

Zoey Pennell - Junior, Thornton Academy

Gabby Vincenstsen - Junior, Lincoln Academy

Autumn Freeman - Senior, Mountain Valley

Mikayla Wilcox - Sophomore, Mt. Blue

Cademce Peters - Sophomore, Poland

Winter Adams - Junior, Oceanside

Abby Hanson - Senior, Oxford Hills

Kaydence Gibson - Sophomore, Lewiston

Emily DeSimone - Junior, Massabesic

Elizabeth Grondin - Sophomore, Spruce Mountain

Lindsay Boisvert - Junior, Westbrook

Skylar Wilson - Freshman, Stearns

Elizabeth Kendall - Junior, Piscataquis

Kristyn Brown - Sophomore, Orono

Anna Zimmerman - Junior, Piscataquis

Thomas College

Leah Knight - Senior, Winslow

Isabella Pelletier - Junior, Poland

Kara Richards - Junior, Belfast

Tatiana Roque - Junior, Cony

Hilary Howard - Sophomore, Foxcroft Academy

Adrianna Couture - Sophomore, Edward Little

Paige Gilbert - Junior, Skowhegan

Caroline Hendrickson - Freshman, Cony

McKenzie Clay - Freshman, Dexter

Avery LaBua - Sophomore - Kennebunk

Maci Freeman - Sophomore, Cony

Rylee Cooper - Freshman, Telstar

Isabel Kramer- Junior, Messalonskee

Jaiden Williams - Freshman, Brewer

Celia Stinson - Freshman, MCI

Arianna Brown - Sophomore, Bonny Eagle

Samantha Thebarge - Junior, Skowhegan

Eliya Drummond - Freshman, Nokomis

Mackenzie Toner - Junior, Erskine Academy

University of Southern Maine

Eleanor Folsom - Senior, Winthrop

HJ Tuplin - Junior, Lisbon Falls

Danica Hebert - Sophomore, Thornton Academy

Maddie Niles - Freshman, Lawrence

Annie Jackson - Junior, Windham

Dylan Barr - Junior, Morse

Leah Thibodeau - Sophomore, Edward Little

Ivory Spaulding - Junior, Mount View

Mackenzie Hall - Freshman, Westbrook

Bri Townsend - Junior, Nokomis

Kaya Joseph - Freshman, Oxford Hills

Kasey Mushlit - Junior, Maranacook

Alaina Donahue - Freshman, Nokomis

Taylor Leclerc - Senior, Lawrence

Julia Elie - Sophomore, Thornton Academy

Bella Pierce - Freshman, Brewer

Olivia Staggs - Senior, Oak Hill

Eliza Rogers - Freshman, Massabesic

Jayla Gentry - Sophomore, Skowhegan

Ava Gerrity - Freshman, Windham

Addison Hawthorne - Freshman, Nokomis

Jaigan Boudreau - Senior, Thornton Academy

Sunny Bache - Freshman, Dexter

Allison Marines - Freshman, Thornton Academy

Note the University of New England, St. Joseph's College, Colby and Bowdoin have not posted their 2025 Field Hockey Rosters. We will update this as they post them.