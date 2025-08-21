Maine High Schoolers Playing Field Hockey in Maine’s Universities and Colleges 2025
Ready to be blown away? Look at the number of Maine high schoolers who have continued to play field hockey while in college! Here are the student athletes from Maine high schools who are playing in Maine Colleges and Universities during the upcoming 2025 season!
Please note if there are any spelling errors or corrections needed, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will make them ASAP.
University of Maine
- Allison Sweetser - Freshman, Falmouth
- Gabriella Sousa - Freshman, Gardiner
Husson University
- Averi Baker - Senior, Hall-Dale
- Leah Pushard - Senior, Gardiner
- Brianna Smith - Sophomore, Gardiner
- Elisa Picariello - Junior, Dexter
- Mary Hamblin - Sophomore, Spruce Mountain
- Maddie Perkins - Senior, Winthrop
- Jazmin Johnson - Junior, Lawrence
- Kyla Havey - Senior, Freeport
- Ruby Kitchin - Senior, MCI
- Ella Louder - Senior, MCI
- Faith Tillotson - Junior, Thornton Academy
- Lauryn Brown - Senior, Orono
- Chelsea Curtis - Sophomore, Massabesic
UMaine Farmington
- Erin Winship - Sophomore, Portland
- Bayley Casavant - Senior, Central
- Ruby Taylor, Freshman, Poland
- Isabel Derosby - Sophomore, Waterville
- Elyse Nadeau, John Bapst
- Hailey Johnson - Freshman, Cony
- Zoey Pennell - Junior, Thornton Academy
- Gabby Vincenstsen - Junior, Lincoln Academy
- Autumn Freeman - Senior, Mountain Valley
- Mikayla Wilcox - Sophomore, Mt. Blue
- Cademce Peters - Sophomore, Poland
- Winter Adams - Junior, Oceanside
- Abby Hanson - Senior, Oxford Hills
- Kaydence Gibson - Sophomore, Lewiston
- Emily DeSimone - Junior, Massabesic
- Elizabeth Grondin - Sophomore, Spruce Mountain
- Lindsay Boisvert - Junior, Westbrook
- Skylar Wilson - Freshman, Stearns
- Elizabeth Kendall - Junior, Piscataquis
- Kristyn Brown - Sophomore, Orono
- Anna Zimmerman - Junior, Piscataquis
Thomas College
- Leah Knight - Senior, Winslow
- Isabella Pelletier - Junior, Poland
- Kara Richards - Junior, Belfast
- Tatiana Roque - Junior, Cony
- Hilary Howard - Sophomore, Foxcroft Academy
- Adrianna Couture - Sophomore, Edward Little
- Paige Gilbert - Junior, Skowhegan
- Caroline Hendrickson - Freshman, Cony
- McKenzie Clay - Freshman, Dexter
- Avery LaBua - Sophomore - Kennebunk
- Maci Freeman - Sophomore, Cony
- Rylee Cooper - Freshman, Telstar
- Isabel Kramer- Junior, Messalonskee
- Jaiden Williams - Freshman, Brewer
- Celia Stinson - Freshman, MCI
- Arianna Brown - Sophomore, Bonny Eagle
- Samantha Thebarge - Junior, Skowhegan
- Eliya Drummond - Freshman, Nokomis
- Mackenzie Toner - Junior, Erskine Academy
University of Southern Maine
- Eleanor Folsom - Senior, Winthrop
- HJ Tuplin - Junior, Lisbon Falls
- Danica Hebert - Sophomore, Thornton Academy
- Maddie Niles - Freshman, Lawrence
- Annie Jackson - Junior, Windham
- Dylan Barr - Junior, Morse
- Leah Thibodeau - Sophomore, Edward Little
- Ivory Spaulding - Junior, Mount View
- Mackenzie Hall - Freshman, Westbrook
- Bri Townsend - Junior, Nokomis
- Kaya Joseph - Freshman, Oxford Hills
- Kasey Mushlit - Junior, Maranacook
- Alaina Donahue - Freshman, Nokomis
- Taylor Leclerc - Senior, Lawrence
- Julia Elie - Sophomore, Thornton Academy
- Bella Pierce - Freshman, Brewer
- Olivia Staggs - Senior, Oak Hill
- Eliza Rogers - Freshman, Massabesic
- Jayla Gentry - Sophomore, Skowhegan
- Ava Gerrity - Freshman, Windham
- Addison Hawthorne - Freshman, Nokomis
- Jaigan Boudreau - Senior, Thornton Academy
- Sunny Bache - Freshman, Dexter
- Allison Marines - Freshman, Thornton Academy
Note the University of New England, St. Joseph's College, Colby and Bowdoin have not posted their 2025 Field Hockey Rosters. We will update this as they post them.