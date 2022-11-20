Maine Field Hockey Association 2022 Awards

The Maine Field Hockey Association released on Sunday, November 20th their 2022 awards.

Hall of Fame Inductees: Pam Hennessey longtime official, Andrea Cayer former Cape Elizabeth High School coach, and Meredith Bradley Bickford former Skowhegan Area High School and University of Southern Maine player.

Steph Lunt 12th Player Award- Aleya Fogg, Massabesic High School

Criteria for this senior award:

1. A positive outlook

2. A sense of humor

3. A love of field hockey

4. Leadership qualities

5. Dedication to the team

2022 Maine Field Hockey Association All-State Team Selections:

Criteria for All-State:

1. Performs consistently at a high skill level.

2. Possesses leadership on and off the field.

3. Exhibits excellent sportsmanship.

4. Is dedicated to the game of field hockey

Each varsity coach can nominate up to three players from his/her own team for this award. The nominees are then voted on by all varsity coaches in the state. Each coach may vote for up to 11 players, not including their own.

Miss Maine Field Hockey Finalists:

The finalists for this award recognizing the best senior field hockey player in Maine are Hope Bouchard, a midfielder from Lawrence High School, Khianna Jackson, a midfielder from Biddeford High School, Zoey Pennell, a back from Thornton Academy, and Haley-Jane Tuplin, a midfielder/forward from Lisbon High School.

The winner will be selected by MFHA member high school varsity coaches across the state and will be announced at the MFHA All-State banquet on December 4th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Hope Bouchard, Lawrence High School, Midfielder Conference: KVAC-B Field Hockey Accomplishments: 4-year varsity starter; KVAC Class B Player of the Year 2022, 2021; KVAC All-Star 2022, 2021, 2019; KVAC Rookie Team 2019; MFHA All-State 2022, 2021; Lawrence Team MVP 2021; State Champion 2022; Class B North Regional Champion 2022; Morning Sentinel Player to Watch 2022, 2021, 2020; Holds school record for career assists (52). Considering studying and playing at Husson University, Thomas College, and St. Joesph’s College of Maine.2022 Stats:10 Goals; 26 Assists; 1 Defensive Save Career Stats: 26 Goals; 52 Assists; 3 Defensive Saves

Khianna Jackson, Biddeford High School, Midfielder Conference: SMAA

Field Hockey Accomplishments: 4-year varsity starter; SMAA 1st Team All-Conference 2022, 2021; SMAA All-Rookie Team 2019; MFHA All-State 2022, 2021; Team Defensive MVP 2020; Tiger Rising Star Award 2019; State Champion Runner-Up 2019; Class A South Regional Champion 2019; Nexus U19 2022; NFHCA All-Region 2021; Portland Press Herald Player to Watch 2022, 2021; MAX Field Hockey Player to Watch 2022, 2021; Press Herald All-Star Team 2021; MAX Field Hockey All-New England 2021; Team Captain 2022; Holds school records for assists in a season (22) 2021 and career assists (48); Signed an NLI to play & study at Assumption University.2022 Stats:5 Goals; 20 Assists; 2 Defensive Saves Career Stats: 7 Goals; 48 Assists; 7 Defensive Saves

Zoey Pennell, Thornton Academy, Back Conference: SMAA

Field Hockey Accomplishments: 4-year varsity starter; SMAA/Faith Littlefield Player of the Year 2022; SMAA 1st Team All-Conference 2022, 2021, 2019; SMAA All-Academic team 2022; MFHA All-State 2022, 2021, 2019; Max Field Hockey Regional Player to Watch 2021; NFHCA NNE All-Region 2021; Portland Press Herald Player to Watch 2022, 2021; MPA Team Sportsmanship Award 2021; Team Co-Captain 2022, 2021; Coastal Field Hockey Club (High-Performance Team/Elite Team) 2013-present; Shooting Star Regional Cup Championship 2019; Regional Cup Northeast, 1st place 2019, USAFH Regional Club Championship 2022, 2021, 2019, 2017; Disney Field Hockey Showcase 2020; Shooting Stars Jamboree 2022, 2021; Winter Escape Showcase 2022; Signed an NLI to play & study at St. Anselm’s University.2022 Stats:4 Goals; 2 Assists; 1 Defensive Save Career Stats: 6 Goals; 7 Assists; 1 Defensive Save



Haley-Jane Tuplin, Lisbon High School, Midfielder/Forward Conference: MVC Field Hockey Accomplishments: 4-year varsity starter; MFHA All-State 2022, 2021; 1st Team MVC All-Conference 2022, 2021; MVC All-Academic team 2022; Maine Styx 3 years; Shooting Star Festival 2021; Committed to play at Keene State.2022 Stats:10 Goals; 8 Assists; Career Stats: 18 Goals; 10 Assists