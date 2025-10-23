With the final games of the 2025 season being played, the High School Field Hockey Playoffs are set. Here's the playoff schedule. Best of luck to all!

The Prelims are scheduled to be played on October 24th and 25th. Quarterfinals are scheduled for October 28th and 29th. The Semifinals are scheduled for November 1st. Regional Finals are set for November 5th and the North Finals will take place a Hampden Academy while the South Finals will take place at Yarmouth High School. The State Championships will take place on November 8th at Lewiston High School.

Here are the Tournament Brackets.

Class A

Prelims

#8 Windham vs. #9 South Portland

#7 Thornton Academy vs. #10 Noble

First Round

North

#1 Brunswick vs. #8 Brunswick

#2 Mount Ararat vs. #7 Camden Hills

#3 Mount Blue vs. #6 Brewer

#4 Messalonskee vs. #5 Lewiston

South

#1 Cheverus vs. Winner #8 Windham vs. #9 South Portland

#2 Biddeford vs. Winner #7 Thornton Academy vs. #10 Noble

#3 Sanford vs. #6 Falmouth

#4 Scarborough vs. #5 Gorham

Class B

First Round

North

#1 Belfast vs. #8 Cony

#2 Old Town vs. #7 Erskine Academy

#3 Nokomis vs. #6 Lawrence

#4 Leavitt vs. #5 Gardiner

South

#1 Yarmouth vs. #8 Fryeburg Academy

#2 Freeport vs. #7 Lake Region

#3 Gray-New Gloucester vs. #6 Greely

#4 Cape Elizabeth vs. #5 York

Class C

First Round

North

#1 Foxcroft Academy vs. #8 Mountain Valley

#2 Piscataquis vs. #7 Dirigo

#3 MCI vs. #6 Stearns

#4 Dexter vs. #5 Orono

South

#! Boothbay vs. #8 Traip Academy

#2 Lisbon vs. #7 Sacopee Valley

#3 Spruce Mountain vs. #6 Wayflete

#4 Winthrop vs. #5 Hall-Dale

Get our free mobile app