Thanks to our special High School Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the recap of the Hampden Academy-John Bapst Hockey game on February 17th.

On Tuesday night, February 17, Sawyer Arena was home to Hampden Academy’s senior night game against the John Bapst Crusaders. In both teams’ final regular season game, the Broncos came away with a shutout victory.

Hampden controlled most of the play in the opening minutes, and it payed off with a goal by Henry Armell. His goal just 2:47 into the game gave the Broncos an early lead, with assists from Wyatt Allen and Aiden MacFarline.

Less than 4 minutes later, Silas Bryant doubled Hampden’s lead. His shot from the blue line found a way into the net, and came assisted by Chase Thornton with 8:36 remaining in the opening period. The Broncos remained in front 2-0 for the remainder of the period.

In the opening 5 minutes of the second frame, a John Bapst penalty put Hampden on the power play. Although the power play was unsuccessful, the Broncos managed to keep the puck in the offensive zone, and were able to take a three goal lead. Chase Thornton scored his first varsity goal, just 13 seconds after the penalty had expired, assisted by Cameron Wharff and Silas Bryant. 8:22 remained in the second period.

The Crusaders went on the power play with just over 5 minutes remaining, but were unable to capitalize. Only 39 seconds after killing the penalty, the Broncos added a fourth goal. Wyatt Allen scored an unassisted goal with 3:10 remaining in the second period, and the Broncos took a commanding 4-0 lead into the intermission.

An early Hampden penalty kill about 5 minutes into the final period kept the Broncos in front by 4. The Crusaders would have one last power play opportunity, which came with just under 4 minutes to go, but it was unsuccessful. By the end of the game, the Crusaders had just 9 shots on goal, with Broncos senior goalie Wyatt Waloewandja earning a shutout on senior night.

With the win, the Broncos finish the regular season with a record of 11-6-1. They are currently 3rd in the Class B North Heal Point Standings. The Crusaders conclude the regular season with a record of 10-7, and are fifth in the Heal Points. Both teams will await other results to determine their quarterfinal matchups, which will be held on Wednesday, February 25