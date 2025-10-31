Maine High School Field Hockey, Girls Soccer and Football Playoff Scores – October 30
Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Girl's Soccer and Football Playoff scores for games played on Thursday, October 30th.
Field Hockey
- MCI 2 Piscataquis 1
Girl's Soccer
- Ashland 12 Van Buren 0
- Bangor Christian 5 Buckfield 0
- Richmond 5 Madison 4
- Wisdom 8 Katahdin 1
Football
- MDI 42 Houlton 8
- Massabesic 7 Sanford 6
- Thornton Academy 27 Noble 14
