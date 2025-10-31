Maine High School Field Hockey, Girls Soccer and Football Playoff Scores &#8211; October 30

October 30, 2025 Photo Walter Churchill

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Girl's Soccer and Football Playoff scores for games played on Thursday, October 30th.

Field Hockey

  • MCI 2 Piscataquis 1

Girl's Soccer

  • Ashland 12 Van Buren 0
  • Bangor Christian 5 Buckfield 0
  • Richmond 5 Madison 4
  • Wisdom 8 Katahdin 1

Football

  • MDI 42 Houlton 8
  • Massabesic 7 Sanford 6
  • Thornton Academy 27 Noble 14
