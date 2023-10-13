Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – October 12

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for the games played throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, October 12th.

Girls' Scores

Brewer 3 Ellsworth 2

Brunswick 4 Bangor 0

Cape Elizabeth 2 Freeport 1

Fort Fairfield 0 Madawaska 0

Hermon 2 Hampden Academy 0

Lincoln Academy 7 Cony 0

MDI 2 GSA 2

Mattanawcook Academy 4 Easton 1

Nokomis 2 Lawrence 0

North Yarmouth Academy 2 Traip Academy 1

Old Town 4 Orono 0

Penobscot Valley 2 Hodgdon 0

Penquis Valley 6 Piscataquis 0

St. Dominic 3 Poland 1

Sanford 8 Westbrook 0

Waterville 2 Winslow 0

Yarmouth 3 Wells 1

East Grand - Schenck

Shead -Searsport

Lee Academy - Greenville

Edward Little - Mt. Blue

Valley - Madison

Boys' Scores

Bangor Christian 6 Central 2

Brunswick 1 Skowhegan 0

Calais 6 Shead 1

Caribou 3 Presque Isle 1

Cheverus 2 Sanford 0

Deering 3 Portland 1

Edward Little 4 Mt. Blue 1

Ellsworth 2 Brewer 1

Foxcroft Academy 3 Sumner 0

Freeport 4 Cape Elizabeth 3

Fryeburg Academy 7 Lisbon 0

Gorham 5 Noble 0

Katahdin 3 Ashland 3

Kennebunk 3 Biddeford 1

Madawaska 2 Fort Fairfield 0

Marshwood 2 Thornton Academy 1

Medomak Valley 1 Morse 1

Narraguagus 2 Woodland 0

Nokomis 2 Lawrence 1

Pine Tree Academy 6 Telstar 0

Poland 1 St, Dominic 0

Scarborough 5 South Portland 1

Southern Aroostook 2 Van Buren 1

Traip Academy 4 North Yarmouth Academy 0

Valley 5 Dexter 2

Waynflete 6 Sacopee Valley 0

Yarmouth 4 York 1

Noble-Gorham

Falmouth - Massabesic