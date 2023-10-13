Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – October 12
Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for the games played throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, October 12th.
Girls' Scores
- Brewer 3 Ellsworth 2
- Brunswick 4 Bangor 0
- Cape Elizabeth 2 Freeport 1
- Fort Fairfield 0 Madawaska 0
- Hermon 2 Hampden Academy 0
- Lincoln Academy 7 Cony 0
- MDI 2 GSA 2
- Mattanawcook Academy 4 Easton 1
- Nokomis 2 Lawrence 0
- North Yarmouth Academy 2 Traip Academy 1
- Old Town 4 Orono 0
- Penobscot Valley 2 Hodgdon 0
- Penquis Valley 6 Piscataquis 0
- St. Dominic 3 Poland 1
- Sanford 8 Westbrook 0
- Waterville 2 Winslow 0
- Yarmouth 3 Wells 1
- East Grand - Schenck
- Shead -Searsport
- Lee Academy - Greenville
- Edward Little - Mt. Blue
- Valley - Madison
Boys' Scores
- Bangor Christian 6 Central 2
- Brunswick 1 Skowhegan 0
- Calais 6 Shead 1
- Caribou 3 Presque Isle 1
- Cheverus 2 Sanford 0
- Deering 3 Portland 1
- Edward Little 4 Mt. Blue 1
- Ellsworth 2 Brewer 1
- Foxcroft Academy 3 Sumner 0
- Freeport 4 Cape Elizabeth 3
- Fryeburg Academy 7 Lisbon 0
- Gorham 5 Noble 0
- Katahdin 3 Ashland 3
- Kennebunk 3 Biddeford 1
- Madawaska 2 Fort Fairfield 0
- Marshwood 2 Thornton Academy 1
- Medomak Valley 1 Morse 1
- Narraguagus 2 Woodland 0
- Nokomis 2 Lawrence 1
- Pine Tree Academy 6 Telstar 0
- Poland 1 St, Dominic 0
- Scarborough 5 South Portland 1
- Southern Aroostook 2 Van Buren 1
- Traip Academy 4 North Yarmouth Academy 0
- Valley 5 Dexter 2
- Waynflete 6 Sacopee Valley 0
- Yarmouth 4 York 1
- Noble-Gorham
- Falmouth - Massabesic
