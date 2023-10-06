Maine Girls&#8217; and Boys&#8217; High School Soccer Scores &#8211; October 5

Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – October 5

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, October 5th.

Girl's Scores

  • Ashland 1 Central Aroostook 0
  • Brunswick 4 Oxford Hills 2
  • Cape Elizabeth 2 Greely 1
  • Freeport 3 York 1
  • Gorham 4 Portland 4
  • Hodgdon 5 Washburn 0
  • Lawrence 7 Mount View 1
  • Madison 7 Lisbon 0
  • Messalonskee 1 Mt. Blue 1
  • Mount Ararat 4 Lewiston 0
  • Nokomis 0 Belfast 0
  • North Yarmouth Academy 2 Morse 1
  • Shead 2 Woodland 1
  • Waynflete 6 Fryeburg Academy 1
  • Katahdin - East Grand
  • Orono - Dexter
  • Gray-New Gloucester - Poland

 

Boy's Scores

  • Bangor Christian 2 Narraguagus 0
  • Belfast 4 Nokomis 3
  • Brunswick 5 Oxford Hills 2
  • Calais 6 Woodland 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 5 Bucksport 1
  • Gorham 5 Marshwood 0
  • Greely 4 Cape Elizabeth 1
  • Greenville 8 Shead 0
  • Kennebunk 3 Falmouth 1
  • Lewiston 2 Mt. Ararat 2
  • Messalonskee 1 Mt. Blue 0
  • MDI 0 Old Town 0
  • Mount View 7 Lawrence 1
  • Penobscot Valley 6 Lee Academy 1
  • Portland 6 Bonny Eagle 2
  • Rangeley Lakes 4 Spruce Mountain 1
  • Richmond 8 Pine Tree Academy 0
  • Schenck 4 Wisdom 1
  • Skowhegan 2 Bangor 1
  • South Portland 7 Noble 1
  • Sumner 3 Machias 0
  • Washburn 2 Hodgdon 0
  • Wells 3 Lake Region 1
  • Westbrook 3 Sanford 1
  • Windham 2 Thornton Academy 0
  • Winthrop 1 Mountain Valley 0
  • York 2 Freeport 1
  • Vinalhaven - Searsport
  • Isleboro - Chop Point
  • GSA - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Gray-New Gloucester - Poland
  • Biddeford - Massabesic

 

Get our free mobile app
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Soccer, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket