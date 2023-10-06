Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – October 5
Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, October 5th.
Girl's Scores
- Ashland 1 Central Aroostook 0
- Brunswick 4 Oxford Hills 2
- Cape Elizabeth 2 Greely 1
- Freeport 3 York 1
- Gorham 4 Portland 4
- Hodgdon 5 Washburn 0
- Lawrence 7 Mount View 1
- Madison 7 Lisbon 0
- Messalonskee 1 Mt. Blue 1
- Mount Ararat 4 Lewiston 0
- Nokomis 0 Belfast 0
- North Yarmouth Academy 2 Morse 1
- Shead 2 Woodland 1
- Waynflete 6 Fryeburg Academy 1
- Katahdin - East Grand
- Orono - Dexter
- Gray-New Gloucester - Poland
Boy's Scores
- Bangor Christian 2 Narraguagus 0
- Belfast 4 Nokomis 3
- Brunswick 5 Oxford Hills 2
- Calais 6 Woodland 0
- Foxcroft Academy 5 Bucksport 1
- Gorham 5 Marshwood 0
- Greely 4 Cape Elizabeth 1
- Greenville 8 Shead 0
- Kennebunk 3 Falmouth 1
- Lewiston 2 Mt. Ararat 2
- Messalonskee 1 Mt. Blue 0
- MDI 0 Old Town 0
- Mount View 7 Lawrence 1
- Penobscot Valley 6 Lee Academy 1
- Portland 6 Bonny Eagle 2
- Rangeley Lakes 4 Spruce Mountain 1
- Richmond 8 Pine Tree Academy 0
- Schenck 4 Wisdom 1
- Skowhegan 2 Bangor 1
- South Portland 7 Noble 1
- Sumner 3 Machias 0
- Washburn 2 Hodgdon 0
- Wells 3 Lake Region 1
- Westbrook 3 Sanford 1
- Windham 2 Thornton Academy 0
- Winthrop 1 Mountain Valley 0
- York 2 Freeport 1
- Vinalhaven - Searsport
- Isleboro - Chop Point
- GSA - Mattanawcook Academy
- Gray-New Gloucester - Poland
- Biddeford - Massabesic
