Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – October 5

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, October 5th.

Girl's Scores

Ashland 1 Central Aroostook 0

Brunswick 4 Oxford Hills 2

Cape Elizabeth 2 Greely 1

Freeport 3 York 1

Gorham 4 Portland 4

Hodgdon 5 Washburn 0

Lawrence 7 Mount View 1

Madison 7 Lisbon 0

Messalonskee 1 Mt. Blue 1

Mount Ararat 4 Lewiston 0

Nokomis 0 Belfast 0

North Yarmouth Academy 2 Morse 1

Shead 2 Woodland 1

Waynflete 6 Fryeburg Academy 1

Katahdin - East Grand

Orono - Dexter

Gray-New Gloucester - Poland

Boy's Scores

Bangor Christian 2 Narraguagus 0

Belfast 4 Nokomis 3

Brunswick 5 Oxford Hills 2

Calais 6 Woodland 0

Foxcroft Academy 5 Bucksport 1

Gorham 5 Marshwood 0

Greely 4 Cape Elizabeth 1

Greenville 8 Shead 0

Kennebunk 3 Falmouth 1

Lewiston 2 Mt. Ararat 2

Messalonskee 1 Mt. Blue 0

MDI 0 Old Town 0

Mount View 7 Lawrence 1

Penobscot Valley 6 Lee Academy 1

Portland 6 Bonny Eagle 2

Rangeley Lakes 4 Spruce Mountain 1

Richmond 8 Pine Tree Academy 0

Schenck 4 Wisdom 1

Skowhegan 2 Bangor 1

South Portland 7 Noble 1

Sumner 3 Machias 0

Washburn 2 Hodgdon 0

Wells 3 Lake Region 1

Westbrook 3 Sanford 1

Windham 2 Thornton Academy 0

Winthrop 1 Mountain Valley 0

York 2 Freeport 1

Vinalhaven - Searsport

Isleboro - Chop Point

GSA - Mattanawcook Academy

Gray-New Gloucester - Poland

Biddeford - Massabesic