Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – October 6

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 6th.

Girls' Scores

  • Bangor 6 Skowhegan 0
  • Bangor Christian 3 Woodland 0
  • Bucksport 2 Central 0
  • Ellsworth 4 Presque Isle 1
  • Fort Kent 8 Madawakska 0
  • Greenville 3 Schenck 0
  • Medomak Valley 2 Lincoln Academy 0
  • Mt. Ararat 3 Hampden Academy 1
  • Morse 2 Gardiner 0
  • Noble 4 Portland 2
  • Oceanside 7 Cony 0
  • Sacopee Valley 4 Richmond 2
  • Sanford 8 Biddeford 2
  • Scarborough 3 Deering 0
  • Telstar 2 Dirigo 0
  • Thornton Academy 3 Falmouth 0
  • Windham 4 Marshwood 2
  • Winslow 3 Mount View 0
  • Wiscasset 1 Vinalhaven 0
  • Wisdom 4 Southern Aroostook 0
  • Mount Abram - Hall-Dale
  • Camden Hills - Edward Little
  • Carrabec - Valley
  • Piscataquis - Katahdin

Boys' Scores

  • Buckfield 1 St. Dominic 0
  • Camden Hills 1 Edward Little 0
  • Deering1 Sanford 0
  • Dirigo 3 Telstar 3
  • Isleboro Central 3 Temple Academy 0
  • Katahdin 3 Lee Academy 3
  • Madawaska 1 Fort Kent 1
  • Morse 4 North Yarmouth Academy 2
  • Mountain Valley 1 Lisbon 1
  • Oceanside 9 Cony 1
  • Poland 3 Oak Hill 2
  • Richmond 5 Sacopee Valley 3
  • Scarborough 6 Cheverus 3
  • Wells 5 Maranacook 0
  • Winslow 6 Mount View 1
  • Wisdom 7 Southern Aroostook 3
  • Carrabec - Valley
  • Mount Abram - Hall-Dale
  • Levitt - Winthrop
