Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – October 6
Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 6th.
Girls' Scores
- Bangor 6 Skowhegan 0
- Bangor Christian 3 Woodland 0
- Bucksport 2 Central 0
- Ellsworth 4 Presque Isle 1
- Fort Kent 8 Madawakska 0
- Greenville 3 Schenck 0
- Medomak Valley 2 Lincoln Academy 0
- Mt. Ararat 3 Hampden Academy 1
- Morse 2 Gardiner 0
- Noble 4 Portland 2
- Oceanside 7 Cony 0
- Sacopee Valley 4 Richmond 2
- Sanford 8 Biddeford 2
- Scarborough 3 Deering 0
- Telstar 2 Dirigo 0
- Thornton Academy 3 Falmouth 0
- Windham 4 Marshwood 2
- Winslow 3 Mount View 0
- Wiscasset 1 Vinalhaven 0
- Wisdom 4 Southern Aroostook 0
- Mount Abram - Hall-Dale
- Camden Hills - Edward Little
- Carrabec - Valley
- Piscataquis - Katahdin
Boys' Scores
- Buckfield 1 St. Dominic 0
- Camden Hills 1 Edward Little 0
- Deering1 Sanford 0
- Dirigo 3 Telstar 3
- Isleboro Central 3 Temple Academy 0
- Katahdin 3 Lee Academy 3
- Madawaska 1 Fort Kent 1
- Morse 4 North Yarmouth Academy 2
- Mountain Valley 1 Lisbon 1
- Oceanside 9 Cony 1
- Poland 3 Oak Hill 2
- Richmond 5 Sacopee Valley 3
- Scarborough 6 Cheverus 3
- Wells 5 Maranacook 0
- Winslow 6 Mount View 1
- Wisdom 7 Southern Aroostook 3
- Carrabec - Valley
- Mount Abram - Hall-Dale
- Levitt - Winthrop
