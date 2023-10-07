Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – October 6

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 6th.

Girls' Scores

Bangor 6 Skowhegan 0

Bangor Christian 3 Woodland 0

Bucksport 2 Central 0

Ellsworth 4 Presque Isle 1

Fort Kent 8 Madawakska 0

Greenville 3 Schenck 0

Medomak Valley 2 Lincoln Academy 0

Mt. Ararat 3 Hampden Academy 1

Morse 2 Gardiner 0

Noble 4 Portland 2

Oceanside 7 Cony 0

Sacopee Valley 4 Richmond 2

Sanford 8 Biddeford 2

Scarborough 3 Deering 0

Telstar 2 Dirigo 0

Thornton Academy 3 Falmouth 0

Windham 4 Marshwood 2

Winslow 3 Mount View 0

Wiscasset 1 Vinalhaven 0

Wisdom 4 Southern Aroostook 0

Mount Abram - Hall-Dale

Camden Hills - Edward Little

Carrabec - Valley

Piscataquis - Katahdin

Boys' Scores

Buckfield 1 St. Dominic 0

Camden Hills 1 Edward Little 0

Deering1 Sanford 0

Dirigo 3 Telstar 3

Isleboro Central 3 Temple Academy 0

Katahdin 3 Lee Academy 3

Madawaska 1 Fort Kent 1

Morse 4 North Yarmouth Academy 2

Mountain Valley 1 Lisbon 1

Oceanside 9 Cony 1

Poland 3 Oak Hill 2

Richmond 5 Sacopee Valley 3

Scarborough 6 Cheverus 3

Wells 5 Maranacook 0

Winslow 6 Mount View 1

Wisdom 7 Southern Aroostook 3

Carrabec - Valley

Mount Abram - Hall-Dale

Levitt - Winthrop