Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings – September 27

Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings – September 27

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings of games played and reported through Sunday, September 27th.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

  1. Lewiston 8-0-0 50.879
  2. Brunswick 7-0-0 41.389
  3. Edward Little 5-2-0 25.573
  4. Mt. Blue 3-2-2 23.571
  5. Camden Hills 3-3-0 20.879
  6. Mt. Ararat 2-4-1 15.510
  7. Bangor 3-4-1 13.265
  8. Hampden Academy 3-3-1 12.653
  9. Messalonskee 3-4-0 12.092
  10. Brewer 2-6-0 3.520
  11. Oxford Hills 0-7-0 0.000

Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

  1. Oceanside 5-2-0 30.765
  2. Foxcroft Academy 5-1-1 29.107
  3. John Bapst 6-0-0 28.776
  4. Presque Isle 6-1-0 27.602
  5. Nokomis 6-1-0 23.622
  6. Erskine Academy 4-4-0 19.031
  7. Ellsworth 4-2-0 16.735
  8. Caribou 1-4-1 10.740
  9. Medomak Valley 3-5-0 9.439
  10. Skowhegan 5-2-0 9.184
  11. Lawrence 2-5-1 7.015
  12. Gardiner 3-4-0 6.276
  13. Old Town 0-4-1 2.730
  14. Waterville 0-6-1 2.423
  15. Hermon 1-5-1 2.372
  16. MDI 1-6-1 2.372
  17. Cony 0-5-0 0.000
  18. Belfast 0-7-0 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

  1. Orono 6-0-0 33.622
  2. Wnslow 5-2-0 26.480
  3. GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 4-3-0 21.378
  4. Fort Kent 3-3-0 21.327
  5. Mount View 6-2-0 19.796
  6. Central 3-2-1 19.668
  7. Washington Academy 2-5-2 16.224
  8. MCI 1-6-0 4.847

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

  1. Madawaska 6-1-0 46.837
  2. Easton 6-3-0 32.857
  3. Fort Fairfield 5-4-0 31.939
  4. Central Aroostook 7-2-0 25.714
  5. Hodgdon 5-3-0 22.449
  6. Washburn 3-6-0 19.082
  7. Penobscot Valley 2-4-0 8.571
  8. Southern Aroostook 1-6-0 0714
  9. Maine School of Science and Math 0-4-0 0.000

8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Mattanawcook Academy 6-0-0 22.469
  2. Wisdom 5-1-0 27.041
  3. Piscataquis 8-0-0 27.041
  4. Bucksport 5-1-0 18.878
  5. Van Buren 6-1-0 17.517
  6. Calais 4-1-0 15.510
  7. Penquis Valley 3-4-0 8.265
  8. Katahdin 4-2-0 7.449
  9. Houlton/GHCA 2-4-1 6.939
  10. Lee Academy 2-5-1 6.122
  11. Schenck/Stearns 2-4-0 5.034
  12. Dexter 2-6-0 4.082
  13. Sumner 1-5-0 1.745
  14. Ashland 1-5-0 0.952
  15. East Grand 0-4-1 0476
  16. Shead 0-6-1 0.476

Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

  1. Deering 6-0-1 41.531
  2. Gorham 6-1-0 39.796
  3. Thornton Academy 5-0-1 36.224
  4. Westbrook 5-1-0 23.469
  5. Kennebunk 3-3-1 16.837
  6. Noble 2-3-2 16.327
  7. Portland 3-3-0 15.306
  8. Marshwood 3-4-0 14.286
  9. South Portland 3-3-0 13.980
  10. Scarborough 3-2-1 13.980
  11. Biddeford 3-3-1 12.449
  12. Falmouth 2-5-0 11.224
  13. Windham 2-3-1 10.408
  14. Cheverus 3-4-0 8.878
  15. Massabesic 1-6-0 7.143
  16. Sanford 2-4-0 2.755
  17. Bonny Eagle 0-7-0  0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

  1. Fryeburg Academy 5-2-1 43.087
  2. Lincoln Academy 6-2-0 41.684
  3. Greely 4-1-1 34.821
  4. Cape Elizabeth 3-3-2 33.265
  5. Freeport 4-1-2 32.143
  6. Yarmouth 4-1-1 25.281
  7. York 2-3-2 21.939
  8. Leavitt 3-1-2 21.454
  9. Poland 2-4-2 15.587
  10. Lake Region 2-5-1 13.010
  11. Morse 2-3-1 10.357
  12. Gray-New Gloucester 2-5-0 9.490

Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

  1. Hall-Dale 6-1-0 33.112
  2. Mountain Valley 4-12-2 24.949
  3. North Yarmouth Academy 4-2-0 22.653
  4. Maranacook 5-2-0 21.122
  5. Waynflete 4-4-0 19.541
  6. Mt. Abram 3-2-2 19.158
  7. Traip Academy 3-4-0 13.939
  8. Lisbon 2-3-2 13.724
  9. Wells 2-6-1 12.066
  10. Saccopee Valley 2-5-1 11.582
  11. Winthrop 2-4-1 9.898
  12. Oak Hill 1-4-2 7.526
  13. Spruce Mountain 0-6-0 0.000

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

  1. Monmouth Academy 7-0-0
  2. Narraguagus 5-1-0
  3. Buckfield 3-3-2 12.959
  4. Richmond 1-5-1 8.954
  5. Bangor Christian 3-4-0 5.204
  6. Penobscot Christian 2-3-0 3.469
  7. Woodland 1-5-0 3.469
  8. Machias 1-6-0 1.745

8-person South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

  1. Telstar 5-0-0 26.436
  2. Pine Tree Academy 5-0-0 24.436
  3. Carrabec/Madison 4-2-0 16.314
  4. Temple Academy 1-3-3 13.626
  5. Rangeley Lakes 3-1-2 13.441
  6. Wiscasset/Boothbay 2-3-3 11.896
  7. Vinalhaven/North Haen 1-1-2 10.857
  8. Valley 1-2-3 8.840
  9. Searsport 4-2-0 6.855
  10. Greenville 1-4-2 5.522
  11. Dirigo 2-6-0 4.304
  12. Islesboro 0-6-1 2.597

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week.  You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th - October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th Voting will take place Monday October 5th thru Thursday October 8tht at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

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Categories: Boys Soccer, High School Soccer, High School Sports

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