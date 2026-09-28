Here are the Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings of games played and reported through Sunday, September 27th.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

Lewiston 8-0-0 50.879 Brunswick 7-0-0 41.389 Edward Little 5-2-0 25.573 Mt. Blue 3-2-2 23.571 Camden Hills 3-3-0 20.879 Mt. Ararat 2-4-1 15.510 Bangor 3-4-1 13.265 Hampden Academy 3-3-1 12.653 Messalonskee 3-4-0 12.092 Brewer 2-6-0 3.520 Oxford Hills 0-7-0 0.000

Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

Oceanside 5-2-0 30.765 Foxcroft Academy 5-1-1 29.107 John Bapst 6-0-0 28.776 Presque Isle 6-1-0 27.602 Nokomis 6-1-0 23.622 Erskine Academy 4-4-0 19.031 Ellsworth 4-2-0 16.735 Caribou 1-4-1 10.740 Medomak Valley 3-5-0 9.439 Skowhegan 5-2-0 9.184 Lawrence 2-5-1 7.015 Gardiner 3-4-0 6.276 Old Town 0-4-1 2.730 Waterville 0-6-1 2.423 Hermon 1-5-1 2.372 MDI 1-6-1 2.372 Cony 0-5-0 0.000 Belfast 0-7-0 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

Orono 6-0-0 33.622 Wnslow 5-2-0 26.480 GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 4-3-0 21.378 Fort Kent 3-3-0 21.327 Mount View 6-2-0 19.796 Central 3-2-1 19.668 Washington Academy 2-5-2 16.224 MCI 1-6-0 4.847

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

Madawaska 6-1-0 46.837 Easton 6-3-0 32.857 Fort Fairfield 5-4-0 31.939 Central Aroostook 7-2-0 25.714 Hodgdon 5-3-0 22.449 Washburn 3-6-0 19.082 Penobscot Valley 2-4-0 8.571 Southern Aroostook 1-6-0 0714 Maine School of Science and Math 0-4-0 0.000

8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Mattanawcook Academy 6-0-0 22.469 Wisdom 5-1-0 27.041 Piscataquis 8-0-0 27.041 Bucksport 5-1-0 18.878 Van Buren 6-1-0 17.517 Calais 4-1-0 15.510 Penquis Valley 3-4-0 8.265 Katahdin 4-2-0 7.449 Houlton/GHCA 2-4-1 6.939 Lee Academy 2-5-1 6.122 Schenck/Stearns 2-4-0 5.034 Dexter 2-6-0 4.082 Sumner 1-5-0 1.745 Ashland 1-5-0 0.952 East Grand 0-4-1 0476 Shead 0-6-1 0.476

Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

Deering 6-0-1 41.531 Gorham 6-1-0 39.796 Thornton Academy 5-0-1 36.224 Westbrook 5-1-0 23.469 Kennebunk 3-3-1 16.837 Noble 2-3-2 16.327 Portland 3-3-0 15.306 Marshwood 3-4-0 14.286 South Portland 3-3-0 13.980 Scarborough 3-2-1 13.980 Biddeford 3-3-1 12.449 Falmouth 2-5-0 11.224 Windham 2-3-1 10.408 Cheverus 3-4-0 8.878 Massabesic 1-6-0 7.143 Sanford 2-4-0 2.755 Bonny Eagle 0-7-0 0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

Fryeburg Academy 5-2-1 43.087 Lincoln Academy 6-2-0 41.684 Greely 4-1-1 34.821 Cape Elizabeth 3-3-2 33.265 Freeport 4-1-2 32.143 Yarmouth 4-1-1 25.281 York 2-3-2 21.939 Leavitt 3-1-2 21.454 Poland 2-4-2 15.587 Lake Region 2-5-1 13.010 Morse 2-3-1 10.357 Gray-New Gloucester 2-5-0 9.490

Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

Hall-Dale 6-1-0 33.112 Mountain Valley 4-12-2 24.949 North Yarmouth Academy 4-2-0 22.653 Maranacook 5-2-0 21.122 Waynflete 4-4-0 19.541 Mt. Abram 3-2-2 19.158 Traip Academy 3-4-0 13.939 Lisbon 2-3-2 13.724 Wells 2-6-1 12.066 Saccopee Valley 2-5-1 11.582 Winthrop 2-4-1 9.898 Oak Hill 1-4-2 7.526 Spruce Mountain 0-6-0 0.000

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

Monmouth Academy 7-0-0 Narraguagus 5-1-0 Buckfield 3-3-2 12.959 Richmond 1-5-1 8.954 Bangor Christian 3-4-0 5.204 Penobscot Christian 2-3-0 3.469 Woodland 1-5-0 3.469 Machias 1-6-0 1.745

8-person South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs

Telstar 5-0-0 26.436 Pine Tree Academy 5-0-0 24.436 Carrabec/Madison 4-2-0 16.314 Temple Academy 1-3-3 13.626 Rangeley Lakes 3-1-2 13.441 Wiscasset/Boothbay 2-3-3 11.896 Vinalhaven/North Haen 1-1-2 10.857 Valley 1-2-3 8.840 Searsport 4-2-0 6.855 Greenville 1-4-2 5.522 Dirigo 2-6-0 4.304 Islesboro 0-6-1 2.597

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th - October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th Voting will take place Monday October 5th thru Thursday October 8tht at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

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