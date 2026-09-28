Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings – September 27
Here are the Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings of games played and reported through Sunday, September 27th.
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs
- Lewiston 8-0-0 50.879
- Brunswick 7-0-0 41.389
- Edward Little 5-2-0 25.573
- Mt. Blue 3-2-2 23.571
- Camden Hills 3-3-0 20.879
- Mt. Ararat 2-4-1 15.510
- Bangor 3-4-1 13.265
- Hampden Academy 3-3-1 12.653
- Messalonskee 3-4-0 12.092
- Brewer 2-6-0 3.520
- Oxford Hills 0-7-0 0.000
Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs
- Oceanside 5-2-0 30.765
- Foxcroft Academy 5-1-1 29.107
- John Bapst 6-0-0 28.776
- Presque Isle 6-1-0 27.602
- Nokomis 6-1-0 23.622
- Erskine Academy 4-4-0 19.031
- Ellsworth 4-2-0 16.735
- Caribou 1-4-1 10.740
- Medomak Valley 3-5-0 9.439
- Skowhegan 5-2-0 9.184
- Lawrence 2-5-1 7.015
- Gardiner 3-4-0 6.276
- Old Town 0-4-1 2.730
- Waterville 0-6-1 2.423
- Hermon 1-5-1 2.372
- MDI 1-6-1 2.372
- Cony 0-5-0 0.000
- Belfast 0-7-0 0.000
Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs
- Orono 6-0-0 33.622
- Wnslow 5-2-0 26.480
- GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 4-3-0 21.378
- Fort Kent 3-3-0 21.327
- Mount View 6-2-0 19.796
- Central 3-2-1 19.668
- Washington Academy 2-5-2 16.224
- MCI 1-6-0 4.847
Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs
- Madawaska 6-1-0 46.837
- Easton 6-3-0 32.857
- Fort Fairfield 5-4-0 31.939
- Central Aroostook 7-2-0 25.714
- Hodgdon 5-3-0 22.449
- Washburn 3-6-0 19.082
- Penobscot Valley 2-4-0 8.571
- Southern Aroostook 1-6-0 0714
- Maine School of Science and Math 0-4-0 0.000
8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Mattanawcook Academy 6-0-0 22.469
- Wisdom 5-1-0 27.041
- Piscataquis 8-0-0 27.041
- Bucksport 5-1-0 18.878
- Van Buren 6-1-0 17.517
- Calais 4-1-0 15.510
- Penquis Valley 3-4-0 8.265
- Katahdin 4-2-0 7.449
- Houlton/GHCA 2-4-1 6.939
- Lee Academy 2-5-1 6.122
- Schenck/Stearns 2-4-0 5.034
- Dexter 2-6-0 4.082
- Sumner 1-5-0 1.745
- Ashland 1-5-0 0.952
- East Grand 0-4-1 0476
- Shead 0-6-1 0.476
Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs
- Deering 6-0-1 41.531
- Gorham 6-1-0 39.796
- Thornton Academy 5-0-1 36.224
- Westbrook 5-1-0 23.469
- Kennebunk 3-3-1 16.837
- Noble 2-3-2 16.327
- Portland 3-3-0 15.306
- Marshwood 3-4-0 14.286
- South Portland 3-3-0 13.980
- Scarborough 3-2-1 13.980
- Biddeford 3-3-1 12.449
- Falmouth 2-5-0 11.224
- Windham 2-3-1 10.408
- Cheverus 3-4-0 8.878
- Massabesic 1-6-0 7.143
- Sanford 2-4-0 2.755
- Bonny Eagle 0-7-0 0.000
Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs
- Fryeburg Academy 5-2-1 43.087
- Lincoln Academy 6-2-0 41.684
- Greely 4-1-1 34.821
- Cape Elizabeth 3-3-2 33.265
- Freeport 4-1-2 32.143
- Yarmouth 4-1-1 25.281
- York 2-3-2 21.939
- Leavitt 3-1-2 21.454
- Poland 2-4-2 15.587
- Lake Region 2-5-1 13.010
- Morse 2-3-1 10.357
- Gray-New Gloucester 2-5-0 9.490
Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs
- Hall-Dale 6-1-0 33.112
- Mountain Valley 4-12-2 24.949
- North Yarmouth Academy 4-2-0 22.653
- Maranacook 5-2-0 21.122
- Waynflete 4-4-0 19.541
- Mt. Abram 3-2-2 19.158
- Traip Academy 3-4-0 13.939
- Lisbon 2-3-2 13.724
- Wells 2-6-1 12.066
- Saccopee Valley 2-5-1 11.582
- Winthrop 2-4-1 9.898
- Oak Hill 1-4-2 7.526
- Spruce Mountain 0-6-0 0.000
Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs
- Monmouth Academy 7-0-0
- Narraguagus 5-1-0
- Buckfield 3-3-2 12.959
- Richmond 1-5-1 8.954
- Bangor Christian 3-4-0 5.204
- Penobscot Christian 2-3-0 3.469
- Woodland 1-5-0 3.469
- Machias 1-6-0 1.745
8-person South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for the Playoffs
- Telstar 5-0-0 26.436
- Pine Tree Academy 5-0-0 24.436
- Carrabec/Madison 4-2-0 16.314
- Temple Academy 1-3-3 13.626
- Rangeley Lakes 3-1-2 13.441
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 2-3-3 11.896
- Vinalhaven/North Haen 1-1-2 10.857
- Valley 1-2-3 8.840
- Searsport 4-2-0 6.855
- Greenville 1-4-2 5.522
- Dirigo 2-6-0 4.304
- Islesboro 0-6-1 2.597
You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week
In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.
In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th - October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th Voting will take place Monday October 5th thru Thursday October 8tht at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.
In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE
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