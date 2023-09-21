Maine High School Field Hockey Scores – Wednesday September 20

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported in the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 20th.

Cony 3 Erksine Academy 0

Kennebunk 2 South Porland 0

Lake Region 2 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Leavitt 9 Lincoln Academy 0

Mt. Ararat 8 Hampden Academy 0

Orono 1 Old Town 0

St. Dominic 2 Traip Academy 1

Yarmouth 4 Poland 0

Greely - York

Skowhegan - Camden Hills

Piscataquis - Foxcroft Academy

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 18- 23 HERE by Sunday, September 24th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 25 - 28(11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, September 29th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com