Maine High School Football Scores – Friday September 29

It's Week 5 of the Maine High School Football season. Here are the scores for games played on Friday September 29th in the State of Maine.

Belfast 35 Madison 0

Brunswick 60 Spruce Mountain 0

Bucksport 67 Mattanawcook Academy 20

Camden Hills 29 Gray-New Gloucester 28

Cape Elizabeth 30 York 27

Cony 27 Mt. Blue 26

Deering 13 Falmouth 0

Dirigo 28 Maranacook 20

Foxcroft Academy 35 Medomak Valley 0

Gardiner 21 Nokomis 0

Greely 28 Waterville 26

Hampden Academy 42 Old Town 13

Leavitt 62 Lawrence 32

Lisbon 20 Winslow 19

Marshwood 42 Massabesic 7

Merrimack 27 Bonny Eagle 14

Messalonskee 34 Skowhegan 12

MDI 38 Lake Region 0

Noble 28 South Portland 20

Oceanside 58 Brewer 6

Portland 14 Windham 7

Scarborough 10 Lewiston 9

Spaulding 57 Edward Little 18

Stearns 58 Ellsworth 42

Thornton Academy 41 Sanford 14

Wells 32 Poland 6

Westbrook 40 Gorham 14

Get our free mobile app

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 25-30 HERE by Sunday, October 1st. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees October 2 - 5 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 5 Winner being announced on Friday, October 6th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com