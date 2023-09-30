Maine High School Football Scores – Friday September 29
It's Week 5 of the Maine High School Football season. Here are the scores for games played on Friday September 29th in the State of Maine.
- Belfast 35 Madison 0
- Brunswick 60 Spruce Mountain 0
- Bucksport 67 Mattanawcook Academy 20
- Camden Hills 29 Gray-New Gloucester 28
- Cape Elizabeth 30 York 27
- Cony 27 Mt. Blue 26
- Deering 13 Falmouth 0
- Dirigo 28 Maranacook 20
- Foxcroft Academy 35 Medomak Valley 0
- Gardiner 21 Nokomis 0
- Greely 28 Waterville 26
- Hampden Academy 42 Old Town 13
- Leavitt 62 Lawrence 32
- Lisbon 20 Winslow 19
- Marshwood 42 Massabesic 7
- Merrimack 27 Bonny Eagle 14
- Messalonskee 34 Skowhegan 12
- MDI 38 Lake Region 0
- Noble 28 South Portland 20
- Oceanside 58 Brewer 6
- Portland 14 Windham 7
- Scarborough 10 Lewiston 9
- Spaulding 57 Edward Little 18
- Stearns 58 Ellsworth 42
- Thornton Academy 41 Sanford 14
- Wells 32 Poland 6
- Westbrook 40 Gorham 14
