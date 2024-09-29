Maine High School Football Scores – September 28
Here are the Maine High School Football Scores for games played and reported on Saturday, September 28th throughout the State of Maine.
- Brunswick 24 York 20
- Cape Elizabeth 21 Freeport 3
- Cheverus 34 Biddeford 7
- Camden Hills 25 Gray-New Gloucester 11
- Leavitt 28 Cony 25
- Oxford Hills 48 Scarborough 0
- Sacopee Valley 56 Telstar 28
- Thornton Academy 35 Bonny Eagle 12
- Winthrop 22 Oak Hill 21
To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.
We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 4, for the week September 23rd - 28th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 29th, with voting taking place September 30th- October 3rd with the winner of Week 4 being announced on October 4th.
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: 8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed
Think your memory's playing tricks on you? Think again. These TV shows were 100% real. How many of them do you remember tuning into?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz