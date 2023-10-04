Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – October 3
Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Girls' Soccer
- Belfast 3 Lawrence 1
- Brunswick 6 Edward Little 0
- Fort Kent 4 Caribou 0
- Fryeburg 2 Poland 1
- Gray-New Gloucester 3 Lincoln Academy 2
- Hampden Academy 4 Brewer 2
- Hermon 5 Presque Isle 0
- Hodgdon 2 Fort Fairfield 1
- Messalonskee 2 Lewiston 1
- Mt. Blue 0 Skowhegan 0
- Oceanside 2 Medomak Valley 0
- PVHS 3 Central 0
- Waterville 5 Nokomis 0
- Wells 2 Morse 1
- Winslow 0 Erskine Academy 0
- Yarmouth 1 North Yarmouth Academy 1
- Vinalhaven - Searsport
- Lisbon - Carrabec
- Shead - East Grand
- Southern Aroostook - Katahdin
Boys' Soccer
- Bangor Christian 5 Penquis Valley 1
- Belfast 7 Lawrence 0
- Bonny Eagle 1 Marshwood 0
- Brewer 1 Hampden Academy 0
- Camden Hills 3 Mt. Blue 0
- Cheverus 7 Noble 1
- Edward Little 2 Brunswick 0
- Ellsworth 4 Old Town 0
- Fort Fairfield 6 Hodgdon 0
- Freeport 1 Waynflete 0
- Fryeburg 7 Poland 2
- GSA 6 Washington Academy 2
- Gorham 4 Sanford 0
- John Bapst 4 MDI 1
- Katahdin 5 Southern Aroostook 0
- Lewiston 4 Messalonskee 0
- Medomak Valley 2 Oceanside 0
- Narraguagus 2 Machias 0
- Pine Tree Academy 4 Chop Point 2
- Portland 2 Biddeford 0
- Scarborough 4 Thornton Academy 0
- Schenck 9 Dexter 1
- South Portland 3 Kennebunk 1
- Waterville 1 Nokomis 0
- Wells 2 Morse 2
- Westbrook 7 Massabesic 0
- Windham 2 Deering 1
- Winslow 5 Erskine Academy 2
- Woodland 2 Jonesport-Beals 1
- Yarmouth 6 North Yarmouth Academy 0
- York 2 Greely 1
- Spruce Mountain - Carrabec
- Mattanawcook Academy - Calais
- MCI - Foxcroft Academy
- Lee Academy - Deer-Isle
