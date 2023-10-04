Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – October 3

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Girls' Soccer

Belfast 3 Lawrence 1

Brunswick 6 Edward Little 0

Fort Kent 4 Caribou 0

Fryeburg 2 Poland 1

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Lincoln Academy 2

Hampden Academy 4 Brewer 2

Hermon 5 Presque Isle 0

Hodgdon 2 Fort Fairfield 1

Messalonskee 2 Lewiston 1

Mt. Blue 0 Skowhegan 0

Oceanside 2 Medomak Valley 0

PVHS 3 Central 0

Waterville 5 Nokomis 0

Wells 2 Morse 1

Winslow 0 Erskine Academy 0

Yarmouth 1 North Yarmouth Academy 1

Vinalhaven - Searsport

Lisbon - Carrabec

Shead - East Grand

Southern Aroostook - Katahdin

Boys' Soccer

Bangor Christian 5 Penquis Valley 1

Belfast 7 Lawrence 0

Bonny Eagle 1 Marshwood 0

Brewer 1 Hampden Academy 0

Camden Hills 3 Mt. Blue 0

Cheverus 7 Noble 1

Edward Little 2 Brunswick 0

Ellsworth 4 Old Town 0

Fort Fairfield 6 Hodgdon 0

Freeport 1 Waynflete 0

Fryeburg 7 Poland 2

GSA 6 Washington Academy 2

Gorham 4 Sanford 0

John Bapst 4 MDI 1

Katahdin 5 Southern Aroostook 0

Lewiston 4 Messalonskee 0

Medomak Valley 2 Oceanside 0

Narraguagus 2 Machias 0

Pine Tree Academy 4 Chop Point 2

Portland 2 Biddeford 0

Scarborough 4 Thornton Academy 0

Schenck 9 Dexter 1

South Portland 3 Kennebunk 1

Waterville 1 Nokomis 0

Wells 2 Morse 2

Westbrook 7 Massabesic 0

Windham 2 Deering 1

Winslow 5 Erskine Academy 2

Woodland 2 Jonesport-Beals 1

Yarmouth 6 North Yarmouth Academy 0

York 2 Greely 1

Spruce Mountain - Carrabec

Mattanawcook Academy - Calais

MCI - Foxcroft Academy

Lee Academy - Deer-Isle

