Maine High School Soccer Scores – Saturday September 7th

Here are the High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, September 7th.

Girl's Scores

Bucksport 13 Piscataquis 0

Caribou 1 MDI 0

John Bapst 8 Old Town 0

Katahdin 3 Calais 0

Kennebunk 6 Biddeford 0

Mount Ararat 7 Lewiston 0

Sumner 2 Greenville 0

Wells 6 Lake Region 1

Westrbrook 5 Massabesic 2

Boy's Scores

Biddeford 2 Kennebunk 0

Calais 4 Searsport 0

Caribou 1 MDI 1

Ellsworth 5 Presque Isle 1

Fryeburg Academy 5 Poland 0

John Bapst 10 Old Town 0

Kents Hill 3 Rocky Hill 0

Lake Region 3 Wells 1

Schenck 6 Van Buren 0

Windham 3 Gorham 0

To report your fall sports, please send a email to Chris Popper.

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for the week September 2 -7th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 8th, with voting taking place September 9th-12th with the winner of Week 1 being announced on September 13th.

Get our free mobile app