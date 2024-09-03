Maine High Schoolers Playing Field Hockey in Maine’s Universities and Colleges 2024

Ready to be blown away? Look at the number of Maine high schoolers who have continued to play field hockey while in college! Here are the student athletes from Maine high schools who are playing in Maine Colleges and Universities!

Please note if there are any spelling errors or corrections needed, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will make them ASAP.

University of Maine

Brianna Townsend - Nokomis, Sophomore

Bhreagh Kennedy - Skowhegan, Graduate Student

Husson University

Maria Levesque - Lisbon, Sophomore

Averi Baker - Hall-Dale, Junior

Leah Pushard - Gardiner, Sophomore

Brianna Smith - Gardiner, Freshman

Hope Bouchard - Lawrence, Sophomore

Elisa Picariello - Dexter, Sophomore

Mary Hamblin - Spruce Mountain, Freshman

Maddie Perkins, Winthrop - Junior

Maddie Arsenault - Old Town, Junior

Jazmin Johnson - Lawrence, Sophomore

Kyla Havey - Freeport, Junior

Ruby Kitchin - MCI, Junior

Ella Louder - MCI, Junior

Faith Tillotson - Thornton Academy, Sophomore

Karlie Ramsdell - Winslow, Senior

Lauryn Brown - Orono, Junior

Chelsea Curtis - Massabesic, Freshman

Abbie Ross - Winthrop, Senior

Maddie Stevens - Kennebunk, Freshman

UMaine Farmington

Erin Winship - Portland, Freshman

Bayley Casavant - Central, Junior

Isabel Derosby - Waterville, Freshman

Kaydence Gilbson - Lewiston, Freshman

Paris Howes - Spruce Mountain, Senior

Gabby Vincentsen - Lincoln Academy, Sophomore

Hailey Capano - Sacopee Valley, Senior

Autumn Freeman - Mountain Valley, Junior

Emma Willey - Lisbon, Senior

Winter Adams - Oceanside, Sophomore

Abby Hanson - Oxford Hills, Junior

Ellie Ouellette - Hermon, Freshman

Lindsay Boisvert - Westbrook, Sophomore

Elizabeth Kendall - Piscataquis , Sophomore

Elyse Nadeau - John Bapst, Freshman

Kristyn Brown - Orono, Freshman

Anna Zimmerman - Piscataquis, Sophomore

Charlotte Beckwith - Hampden Academy, Freshman

Bates

Anna Cote - St. Dominic Academy, Senior

Bowdoin

Lily Clifford - Morse, Junior

Elia Davies - Deerfield Academy, Freshman

Colby

Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy, Sophomore

Ella Anania - Noble, Freshman

Thomas

Leah Knight - Winslow, Junior

Avery Herrick - Dexter, Senior

Isabella Pelletier - St. Dominic Academy, Sophomore

Kara Richards - Belfast, Sophomore

Riley Enright - Skowhegan, Sophomore

Hilary Howard - Foxcroft Academy, Freshman

Adrianna Couture - Edward Little, Freshman

Julia Reny - Cony - Graduate Student

Paige Gilbert - Skowhegan - Sophomore

Molly Littlefield - Oxford Hills, Graduate Student

Katie Hews - Orono, Freshman

Avery LaBua - Kennebunk, Freshman

Maci Freeman - Cony, Freshman

Isabel Kramer - Messalonskee, Sophomore

Callie Mora - Hampden Academy, Freshman

Arianna Brawn - Bonny Eagle, Freshman

Samantha Thebarge - Skowhegan, Freshman

Maylie Knox - Lawrence, Freshman

Mackenzie Toner - Erskine Academy, Sophomore

Elise Syphers - Edward Little, Senior

St. Joseph's

Katie Yeaton - Mt. Blue, Freshman

Alex Graf - Mt. Ararat - Freshman

Haley Jackson - Lewiston, Junior

Isabella Littler - Sophomore, Winthrop

Sadie Tirrell - Lake Region, Junior

Bella Dube - Lewiston, Freshman

Briyanna Veilla - Poland, Freshman

Abbie Jacques - Maranacook, Senior

Lexi Pelkey - Oak Hill, Freshman

Emma Casale - Windham, Sophomore

Chloe Grosso - Westbrook, Junior

Kienna Haley - Thornton Academy, Junior

Syndey Lacombe - Poland, Freshman

Zoey Lailer - Bonny Eagle, Freshman

Gabbie Thomas - Lewiston, Freshman

Kim McLaughlin - Lewiston, Sophomore

Kassidy Collins, Gardiner, Senior

Paige DeMascio - Leavitt, Junior

USM

Eleanor Folsom - Winthrop, Junior

Jenessa Foster - MCI, Sophomore

Danica Hebert - Thornton Academy, Freshman

Norie Tibbetts - Skowhegan, Sophomore

Annie Jackson - Windham, Sophomore

Dylan Barr - Morse, Sophomore

Leah Thibodeau - Edward Little, Freshman

Emma Samson - Edward Little, Senior

Hanni Johnson - Spruce Mountain, Senior

Brooke Carson - Oxford Hills, 5th Year

Kaya Joseph - Oxford Hills, Freshman

Kaey Mushlit - Maranacook, Sophomore

Taylor Leclerc - Lawrence, Sophomore

Sage Drinkwater - Bonny Eagle, Senior

Julia Elie - Thornton Academy, Freshman

Oliva Staggs - Oak Hill, Junior

Izzy Hurlburt - Massabesic, Senior

Jayla Gentry - Skowhegan, Freshman

Jordan Cummings - Edward Little, Graduate Student

Lilianna Lam - Sanford, Freshman

Abigail Chartier - Lewiston, Senior

Calezia Dow - Lewiston, Freshman

University of New England

Dawn De-Weese-Moss - MCI, Senior

Francesca Caccamo - Messalonskee, Junior

Michaela Jacobs - Massabesic, Junior

Lily Clough - Wells, Senior

Norah Slattery - Cheverus, Junior

Isabel Culver - Messalonskee, Sophomore

Kennedy St. Pierre - Morse, Junior

Laney LeBlanc - Skowhegan, Freshman

Emma Shuman - Winthrop, Sophomore

Kate Kelso - Skowhegan, Sophomore

Abby Stevens - Messalonskee, Freshman

Savanna Harvey - Greely, Junior