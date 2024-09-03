Maine High Schoolers Playing Field Hockey in Maine’s Universities and Colleges 2024
Ready to be blown away? Look at the number of Maine high schoolers who have continued to play field hockey while in college! Here are the student athletes from Maine high schools who are playing in Maine Colleges and Universities!
Please note if there are any spelling errors or corrections needed, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will make them ASAP.
University of Maine
- Brianna Townsend - Nokomis, Sophomore
- Bhreagh Kennedy - Skowhegan, Graduate Student
Husson University
- Maria Levesque - Lisbon, Sophomore
- Averi Baker - Hall-Dale, Junior
- Leah Pushard - Gardiner, Sophomore
- Brianna Smith - Gardiner, Freshman
- Hope Bouchard - Lawrence, Sophomore
- Elisa Picariello - Dexter, Sophomore
- Mary Hamblin - Spruce Mountain, Freshman
- Maddie Perkins, Winthrop - Junior
- Maddie Arsenault - Old Town, Junior
- Jazmin Johnson - Lawrence, Sophomore
- Kyla Havey - Freeport, Junior
- Ruby Kitchin - MCI, Junior
- Ella Louder - MCI, Junior
- Faith Tillotson - Thornton Academy, Sophomore
- Karlie Ramsdell - Winslow, Senior
- Lauryn Brown - Orono, Junior
- Chelsea Curtis - Massabesic, Freshman
- Abbie Ross - Winthrop, Senior
- Maddie Stevens - Kennebunk, Freshman
UMaine Farmington
- Erin Winship - Portland, Freshman
- Bayley Casavant - Central, Junior
- Isabel Derosby - Waterville, Freshman
- Kaydence Gilbson - Lewiston, Freshman
- Paris Howes - Spruce Mountain, Senior
- Gabby Vincentsen - Lincoln Academy, Sophomore
- Hailey Capano - Sacopee Valley, Senior
- Autumn Freeman - Mountain Valley, Junior
- Emma Willey - Lisbon, Senior
- Winter Adams - Oceanside, Sophomore
- Abby Hanson - Oxford Hills, Junior
- Ellie Ouellette - Hermon, Freshman
- Lindsay Boisvert - Westbrook, Sophomore
- Elizabeth Kendall - Piscataquis , Sophomore
- Elyse Nadeau - John Bapst, Freshman
- Kristyn Brown - Orono, Freshman
- Anna Zimmerman - Piscataquis, Sophomore
- Charlotte Beckwith - Hampden Academy, Freshman
Bates
- Anna Cote - St. Dominic Academy, Senior
Bowdoin
- Lily Clifford - Morse, Junior
- Elia Davies - Deerfield Academy, Freshman
Colby
- Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy, Sophomore
- Ella Anania - Noble, Freshman
Thomas
- Leah Knight - Winslow, Junior
- Avery Herrick - Dexter, Senior
- Isabella Pelletier - St. Dominic Academy, Sophomore
- Kara Richards - Belfast, Sophomore
- Riley Enright - Skowhegan, Sophomore
- Hilary Howard - Foxcroft Academy, Freshman
- Adrianna Couture - Edward Little, Freshman
- Julia Reny - Cony - Graduate Student
- Paige Gilbert - Skowhegan - Sophomore
- Molly Littlefield - Oxford Hills, Graduate Student
- Katie Hews - Orono, Freshman
- Avery LaBua - Kennebunk, Freshman
- Maci Freeman - Cony, Freshman
- Isabel Kramer - Messalonskee, Sophomore
- Callie Mora - Hampden Academy, Freshman
- Arianna Brawn - Bonny Eagle, Freshman
- Samantha Thebarge - Skowhegan, Freshman
- Maylie Knox - Lawrence, Freshman
- Mackenzie Toner - Erskine Academy, Sophomore
- Elise Syphers - Edward Little, Senior
St. Joseph's
- Katie Yeaton - Mt. Blue, Freshman
- Alex Graf - Mt. Ararat - Freshman
- Haley Jackson - Lewiston, Junior
- Isabella Littler - Sophomore, Winthrop
- Sadie Tirrell - Lake Region, Junior
- Bella Dube - Lewiston, Freshman
- Briyanna Veilla - Poland, Freshman
- Abbie Jacques - Maranacook, Senior
- Lexi Pelkey - Oak Hill, Freshman
- Emma Casale - Windham, Sophomore
- Chloe Grosso - Westbrook, Junior
- Kienna Haley - Thornton Academy, Junior
- Syndey Lacombe - Poland, Freshman
- Zoey Lailer - Bonny Eagle, Freshman
- Gabbie Thomas - Lewiston, Freshman
- Kim McLaughlin - Lewiston, Sophomore
- Kassidy Collins, Gardiner, Senior
- Paige DeMascio - Leavitt, Junior
USM
- Eleanor Folsom - Winthrop, Junior
- Jenessa Foster - MCI, Sophomore
- Danica Hebert - Thornton Academy, Freshman
- Norie Tibbetts - Skowhegan, Sophomore
- Annie Jackson - Windham, Sophomore
- Dylan Barr - Morse, Sophomore
- Leah Thibodeau - Edward Little, Freshman
- Emma Samson - Edward Little, Senior
- Hanni Johnson - Spruce Mountain, Senior
- Brooke Carson - Oxford Hills, 5th Year
- Kaya Joseph - Oxford Hills, Freshman
- Kaey Mushlit - Maranacook, Sophomore
- Taylor Leclerc - Lawrence, Sophomore
- Sage Drinkwater - Bonny Eagle, Senior
- Julia Elie - Thornton Academy, Freshman
- Oliva Staggs - Oak Hill, Junior
- Izzy Hurlburt - Massabesic, Senior
- Jayla Gentry - Skowhegan, Freshman
- Jordan Cummings - Edward Little, Graduate Student
- Lilianna Lam - Sanford, Freshman
- Abigail Chartier - Lewiston, Senior
- Calezia Dow - Lewiston, Freshman
University of New England
- Dawn De-Weese-Moss - MCI, Senior
- Francesca Caccamo - Messalonskee, Junior
- Michaela Jacobs - Massabesic, Junior
- Lily Clough - Wells, Senior
- Norah Slattery - Cheverus, Junior
- Isabel Culver - Messalonskee, Sophomore
- Kennedy St. Pierre - Morse, Junior
- Laney LeBlanc - Skowhegan, Freshman
- Emma Shuman - Winthrop, Sophomore
- Kate Kelso - Skowhegan, Sophomore
- Abby Stevens - Messalonskee, Freshman
- Savanna Harvey - Greely, Junior
Get our free mobile app