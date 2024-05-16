Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s 2024 Award Winners

The Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association recently held their Spring Conference at the Samoset Resort. At the Conference they presented the following awards

Congratulations to all!

Robert Lahey Athletic Director Of the Year Award

Dennis Walton, CMAA, Biddeford High School

Martin E. Ryan, CMAA Award of Excellence

Susan Robbins, CMAA Belfast Area High School

Gerry Durgin, CMAA Leadership Award

Tim Watt, RAA, Fort Fairfield Middle/High School

Larry Labrie Distinguished Service Award-Local & State Wide

Local- Bob Kegler

Statewide- Ian Frank, President of Maine Special Olympics

MIAAA Past President Rising Star Award

Evan Graves, CAA, Caribou High School

Keith Lancaster, CAA Professional Development Award

David Utterback, CMAA, Brewer High School

Robert Boucher 7th Player Distinguished Service Award

Jeff LaRochelle, Rangeley Lake Regional High School

Excellence in Middle-Level Athletic Administration Award

Jack Fitch, Jordan Small Middle School

MIAAA Media Award

Taylor Mannix & Jeff Mannix, The Big JAB

Don Dow Scholarship

Female-Clara Christiansen, Sumner Memorial High School

Male-Gino Mariello, Biddeford High School