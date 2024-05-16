Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association&#8217;s 2024 Award Winners

Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s 2024 Award Winners

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association recently held their Spring Conference at the Samoset Resort. At the Conference they presented the following awards

Congratulations to all!

Robert Lahey Athletic Director Of the Year Award

  • Dennis Walton, CMAA, Biddeford High School

Martin E. Ryan, CMAA Award of Excellence

  • Susan Robbins, CMAA Belfast Area High School

Gerry Durgin, CMAA Leadership Award

  • Tim Watt, RAA, Fort Fairfield Middle/High School

Larry Labrie Distinguished Service Award-Local & State Wide

  • Local-Bob Kegler
  • Statewide-Ian Frank, President of Maine Special Olympics

MIAAA Past President Rising Star Award

  • Evan Graves, CAA, Caribou High School

Keith Lancaster, CAA Professional Development Award

  • David Utterback, CMAA, Brewer High School

 Robert Boucher 7th Player Distinguished Service Award

  • Jeff LaRochelle, Rangeley Lake Regional High School

Excellence in Middle-Level Athletic Administration Award

  • Jack Fitch, Jordan Small Middle School

MIAAA Media Award

  • Taylor Mannix & Jeff Mannix, The Big JAB

Don Dow Scholarship

  • Female-Clara Christiansen, Sumner Memorial High School
  • Male-Gino Mariello, Biddeford High School
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Articles

More From 92.9 The Ticket