Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s 2024 Award Winners
The Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association recently held their Spring Conference at the Samoset Resort. At the Conference they presented the following awards
Congratulations to all!
Robert Lahey Athletic Director Of the Year Award
- Dennis Walton, CMAA, Biddeford High School
Martin E. Ryan, CMAA Award of Excellence
- Susan Robbins, CMAA Belfast Area High School
Gerry Durgin, CMAA Leadership Award
- Tim Watt, RAA, Fort Fairfield Middle/High School
Larry Labrie Distinguished Service Award-Local & State Wide
- Local-Bob Kegler
- Statewide-Ian Frank, President of Maine Special Olympics
MIAAA Past President Rising Star Award
- Evan Graves, CAA, Caribou High School
Keith Lancaster, CAA Professional Development Award
- David Utterback, CMAA, Brewer High School
Robert Boucher 7th Player Distinguished Service Award
- Jeff LaRochelle, Rangeley Lake Regional High School
Excellence in Middle-Level Athletic Administration Award
- Jack Fitch, Jordan Small Middle School
MIAAA Media Award
- Taylor Mannix & Jeff Mannix, The Big JAB
Don Dow Scholarship
- Female-Clara Christiansen, Sumner Memorial High School
- Male-Gino Mariello, Biddeford High School
