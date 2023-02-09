Maine Men Lose to Vermont 74-65 After Game Delayed Due to Problem with Floor

The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team lost to Vermont 74-65 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday, February 8th. The game was delayed for almost a hour and half, after it was determined that the basketball court had been put down incorrectly and it was unsafe to play on. Workers had to reinstall about half the court, before the game could proceed.

Once the game started, Vermont led 36-26 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine had 4 players in double figures. Gei Juozapaitis led the Black Bears with 16 points. Ata Turgu had 14 points while Kellen Tynes and Peter Flipovity each had 13 points.

Maine shot 49 percent from the field, going 25-51. They were 6-17 from beyond the 3-point arc an 9-11 from the free throw line.

Vermont had 4 players in double figures. Finn Sullivan led all scorers with 21 points, and had a double-double, rippling down 10 rebounds. Matt Veretto had 16 points while Dylan Penn had 14 points and Aaron Deloney 11 points.

Vermont was 24-60 from the field, and 10-34 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 16-23 from the free throw line.

Vermont won the rebounding battle, out-rebounding Maine 37-30. Maine lost the turnover battle, as they had 9 turnovers compared to Vermont's 3.

Vermont is now 14-10 overall and 8-2 in America East play.

Maine is now 10-14 overall and 4-7 in America East play.

Maine goes on the road to play the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Saturday, February 11th at 4 p.m.