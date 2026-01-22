Here are the Girls and Boys Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, January 21st.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girls Basketball

Ashland 52 Washburn 15

Biddeford 49 Portland 29

Carrabec 67 Greenville 17

Central 36 Bucksport 26

Dirigo 55 Winthrop 43

GSA 51 Washington Academy 26

Hermon 48 Ellsworth 32

Lee Academy 50 Penquis Valley 37

Mattanawcook Academy 75 Calais 22

Medomak Valley 37 Lincoln Academy 35

Monmouth Academy 43 Boothbay 37

Mountain Valley 40 Hall-Dale 26

Narraguagus 37 Shead 25

Oak Hill 49 Madison 42

Sanford 54 Massabesic 18

Spruce Mountain 39 Mt. Abram 34

Valley 72 Richmond 20

Van Buren 32 Madawaska 22

Boys Basketball

Bucksport 71 Central 41

Carrabec 60 Greenville 18

Hermon 51 Ellsworth 45

Madawaska 84 Van Buren 16

Madison 78 Oak Hill 64

Medomak Valley 70 Lincoln Academy 63

Valley 73 Richmond 44

Washburn 70 Ashland 12

Girls Hockey

No games reported

Boys Hockey

No games reported

Get our free mobile app