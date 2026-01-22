Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – January 21
Here are the Girls and Boys Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, January 21st.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girls Basketball
- Ashland 52 Washburn 15
- Biddeford 49 Portland 29
- Carrabec 67 Greenville 17
- Central 36 Bucksport 26
- Dirigo 55 Winthrop 43
- GSA 51 Washington Academy 26
- Hermon 48 Ellsworth 32
- Lee Academy 50 Penquis Valley 37
- Mattanawcook Academy 75 Calais 22
- Medomak Valley 37 Lincoln Academy 35
- Monmouth Academy 43 Boothbay 37
- Mountain Valley 40 Hall-Dale 26
- Narraguagus 37 Shead 25
- Oak Hill 49 Madison 42
- Sanford 54 Massabesic 18
- Spruce Mountain 39 Mt. Abram 34
- Valley 72 Richmond 20
- Van Buren 32 Madawaska 22
Boys Basketball
- Bucksport 71 Central 41
- Carrabec 60 Greenville 18
- Hermon 51 Ellsworth 45
- Madawaska 84 Van Buren 16
- Madison 78 Oak Hill 64
- Medomak Valley 70 Lincoln Academy 63
- Valley 73 Richmond 44
- Washburn 70 Ashland 12
Girls Hockey
- No games reported
Boys Hockey
- No games reported
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Are These 16 Classic American Meals Finally Making a Comeback?
From casserole-night favorites to full-on beige-on-beige comfort, these American dinners fell out of fashion — but could they be on their way back?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz