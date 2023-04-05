Mainers Playing Tennis at Maine’s Colleges and Universities

Here's the list of Maine High School graduates that are now playing tennis at Maine's Colleges and Universities. Best of luck this season!

Husson University

Women's Tennis

Julie Barber - Freshman Erskine Academy

Olivia Chandler - Sophomore MDI High School

Molly Chicoine - Junior Lewiston

Emily Doten - Junior Calais

Sage Dubay - Sophomore Caribou

Hannah Duley - Sophomore Winthrop

Sydney Loring - Freshman Old Town

Joey Lynn Ramsdell - Freshman Skowhegan

Lexi Thompson - Sophomore Mattanawcook Academy

Thomas College

Men's Tennis

Caleb Daigneault - Sophomore Skowhegan

Liam Gould - Senior Freeport

Nick Magiera - Sophomore Baxter Academy

Gabriel McPhail - Sophomore Windham

Kegan Rodrigue - Senior Edward Little

Women's Tennis

Libby Forgues - Freshman Lewiston

Keira Gilman - Freshman Waterville

Kiara Goggin - Senior Gardiner

Cassidy Hamm - Graduate Student MCI

Lauren Smith - Senior Waterville

University of Southern Maine

Men's Tennis

Zac Howe - Sophomore Thornton Academy

Cole Ouellette - Junior Lewiston

Ethan Rudnicki - Junior Hermon

Jaryd Traverso-Penn - Senior Sanford

Landon Weaver - Freshman Mt. Ararat

Women's Tennis (Fall Sport)

Jordan Cote - Junior Camden Hills

Muriel Lattin - Freshman Winthrop

Chloe McVerry - Sophomore Windham

Audrey Richdale - Senior Belfast