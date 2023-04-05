Mainers Playing Tennis at Maine&#8217;s Colleges and Universities

Mainers Playing Tennis at Maine’s Colleges and Universities

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here's the list of Maine High School graduates that are now playing tennis at Maine's Colleges and Universities. Best of luck this season!

Husson University

Women's Tennis

  • Julie Barber - Freshman Erskine Academy
  • Olivia Chandler - Sophomore MDI High School
  • Molly Chicoine - Junior Lewiston
  • Emily Doten - Junior Calais
  • Sage Dubay - Sophomore Caribou
  • Hannah Duley - Sophomore Winthrop
  • Sydney Loring - Freshman Old Town
  • Joey Lynn Ramsdell - Freshman Skowhegan
  • Lexi Thompson - Sophomore Mattanawcook Academy

Thomas College

Men's Tennis

  • Caleb Daigneault - Sophomore Skowhegan
  • Liam Gould - Senior Freeport
  • Nick Magiera - Sophomore Baxter Academy
  • Gabriel McPhail - Sophomore Windham
  • Kegan Rodrigue - Senior Edward Little

Women's Tennis

  • Libby Forgues - Freshman Lewiston
  • Keira Gilman - Freshman Waterville
  • Kiara Goggin - Senior Gardiner
  • Cassidy Hamm - Graduate Student MCI
  • Lauren Smith - Senior Waterville

University of Southern Maine

Men's Tennis

  • Zac Howe - Sophomore Thornton Academy
  • Cole Ouellette - Junior Lewiston
  • Ethan Rudnicki - Junior Hermon
  • Jaryd Traverso-Penn - Senior Sanford
  • Landon Weaver - Freshman Mt. Ararat

Women's Tennis (Fall Sport)

  • Jordan Cote - Junior Camden Hills
  • Muriel Lattin - Freshman Winthrop
  • Chloe McVerry - Sophomore Windham
  • Audrey Richdale - Senior Belfast
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket