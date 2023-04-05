Mainers Playing Tennis at Maine’s Colleges and Universities
Here's the list of Maine High School graduates that are now playing tennis at Maine's Colleges and Universities. Best of luck this season!
Husson University
Women's Tennis
- Julie Barber - Freshman Erskine Academy
- Olivia Chandler - Sophomore MDI High School
- Molly Chicoine - Junior Lewiston
- Emily Doten - Junior Calais
- Sage Dubay - Sophomore Caribou
- Hannah Duley - Sophomore Winthrop
- Sydney Loring - Freshman Old Town
- Joey Lynn Ramsdell - Freshman Skowhegan
- Lexi Thompson - Sophomore Mattanawcook Academy
Thomas College
Men's Tennis
- Caleb Daigneault - Sophomore Skowhegan
- Liam Gould - Senior Freeport
- Nick Magiera - Sophomore Baxter Academy
- Gabriel McPhail - Sophomore Windham
- Kegan Rodrigue - Senior Edward Little
Women's Tennis
- Libby Forgues - Freshman Lewiston
- Keira Gilman - Freshman Waterville
- Kiara Goggin - Senior Gardiner
- Cassidy Hamm - Graduate Student MCI
- Lauren Smith - Senior Waterville
University of Southern Maine
Men's Tennis
- Zac Howe - Sophomore Thornton Academy
- Cole Ouellette - Junior Lewiston
- Ethan Rudnicki - Junior Hermon
- Jaryd Traverso-Penn - Senior Sanford
- Landon Weaver - Freshman Mt. Ararat
Women's Tennis (Fall Sport)
- Jordan Cote - Junior Camden Hills
- Muriel Lattin - Freshman Winthrop
- Chloe McVerry - Sophomore Windham
- Audrey Richdale - Senior Belfast
