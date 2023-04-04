Poll: Which Masters Champ had the best ‘Champions Dinner’ spread?

The green jacket that comes with winning The Masters is the most iconic and sacred item in the world of golf. However, there's also a lesser known honor that comes with winning at Augusta National.

Along with the fame and small fortune the tournament's winner pockets, they are also bestowed the honor of preparing the menu for the following year's Masters Champions Dinner. It's a tradition that Ben Hogan began in 1952, which brings the game's greatest champions together under one roof for a feast. Oh, to be a fly on that wall.

Over the years, there have been some very creative menus put together.

Bernhard Langer served wiener schnitzel in 1986, Sandy Lyle dished out haggis in '89, Mike Weir had elk, wild boar and Artic char on the menu in 2004, while Adam Scott offered Moreton bay bugs (basically insect-like lobsters) in 2014.

But for today, let's look at some of the more mouth watering options that have been cooked up. Let us know which of the following meals is your favorite!

'23: Scottie Scheffler - cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, Texas ribeye, blackened shrimp and warm chocolate chip cookie skillet.

'16: Jordan Spieth - local greens salad, Texas BBQ (beef brisket, smoked half chicken, pork ribs, potato salad), warm chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream.

'13: Bubba Watson - Caesar salad, chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, mac & cheese, confetti cake and vanilla ice cream.

'05: Phil Mickelson - lobster ravioli in tomato cream sauce, salad, garlic bread.

'03: Tiger Woods - chicken, porterhouse steak, sushi, sashimi, salad, crab cakes, mashed potatoes, chocolate truffle cake.

'98: Tiger Woods - cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, fries and milkshakes.

Which meal sounds the best to you?