Bangor High School 2023 Varsity Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Schedules
It won't be long and the Bangor Rams will be ready for the 2023 season. The Bangor Baseball Team were the 2021 Northern Maine Champions, just being edged out 1-0 in the State Championship by Thornton Academy.
Here are the Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Schedules. Best of luck this season!
Baseball
- Saturday April 8 at South Portland (Preseason Doubleheader) 11 a.m.
- Tuesday April 11 vs. Lawrence 4:15 p.m. (Preseason)
- Saturday April 15 vs. Mt Blue 11 a.m. and Ellsworth 2:30 p.m. (Preseason)
- Wednesday April 19 at Edward Little 1 p.m.
- Saturday April 22 at Lewiston 1 p.m.
- Monday April 24 vs. Hampden 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday April 27 vs. Old Town 4:30 p.m;
- Friday April 28 at Brunswick 4 p.m.
- Wednesday May 3 at Skowhegan 4 p.m.
- Friday May 5 vs. Mt Ararat 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday May 10 vs. Messalonskee 7 p.m.
- Friday May 12 at Old Town 4:30 p.m.
- Monday May 15 vs. Brewer 7 p.m.
- Wednesday May 17 at Hampden 7 p.m.
- Saturday May 20 at Oxford Hills 11 a.m.
- Monday May 22 vs. Camden Hills 7 p.m.
- Wednesday May 24 vs. Skowhegan 7 p.m.
- Friday May 26 vs. Mt. Blue 7 p.m.
- Tuesday May 30 at Brewer 7 p.m.
Softball
- Monday April 10 vs. Hermon 4:30 p.m. (Preseason)
- Thursday April 13 vs. Nokomis 4:30 p.m. (Preseason)
- Saturday April 15 Doubleheader vs. Gardiner 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (Preseason)
- Monday April 17 vs. Bucksport 1 p.m. (Preseason)
- Wednesday April 19 at Edward Little 1 p.m.
- Saturday April 22 at Lewiston 1 p.m.
- Monday April 24 vs. Hampden 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday April 27 vs. Old Town 4:30 p.m;
- Friday April 28 at Brunswick 4 p.m.
- Wednesday May 3 at Skowhegan 4 p.m.
- Friday May 5 vs. Mt Ararat 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday May 10 vs. Messalonskee 7 p.m.
- Friday May 12 at Old Town 4:30 p.m.
- Monday May 15 vs. Brewer 7 p.m.
- Wednesday May 17 at Hampden 7 p.m.
- Saturday May 20 at Oxford Hills 11 a.m.
- Monday May 22 vs. Camden Hills 7 p.m.
- Wednesday May 24 vs. Skowhegan 7 p.m.
- Friday May 26 vs. Mt. Blue 7 p.m.
- Tuesday May 30 at Brewer 7 p.m.
Boy's Lacrosse
- Thursday April 13 vs. Brewer 7 p.m.
- Monday April 17 at Lewiston 3 p.m.
- Thursday April 20 vs. Hampden Academy 10 a.m.
- Tuesday April 25 vs. Houlton 7 p.m.
- Friday April 28 vs. Lewiston 7 p.m.
- Tuesday May 2 at MCI/Nokomis 4 p.m.
- Tuesday May 9 at Messalonskee 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday May 11 at Hampden Academy (Husson) 7 p.m.
- Saturday May 13 at Brewer 12 noon
- Tuesday May 16 at Brunswick 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday May 20 vs. Edward Little 11 a.m.
- Monday May 22 at Portland 5 p.m.
- Wednesday May 24 vs. John Bapst 7 p.m.
- Wednesday May 31 at Mt. Blue 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
- Friday April 14 at MCI/Nokomis 4 p.m.
- Friday April 21 at Oxford Hills 4 p.m.
- Monday April 24 vs. Messalonskee 7 p.m.
- Thursday April 27 vs. Cony 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday April 29 vs. Deering 7 p.m.
- Tuesday May 2 at Gardiner 7 p.m.
- Friday May 5 vs. Houlton 7 p.m.
- Tuesday May 9 at Lawrence 6 p.m.
- Thursday May 11 at at Hampden/Brewer 4 p.m.
- Tuesday May 16 vs. Lewiston 7 p.m.
- Thursday May 18 at Maranacook/Winthrop 6 p.m.
- Saturday May 20 at Edward Little 11 a.m.
- Saturday May 27 vs. Brunswick 11 a.m.
- Wednesday May 31 vs. Mt. Blue 7 p.m.
The lacrosse home games will be played at Cameron Stadium
