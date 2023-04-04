Bucksport High School 2023 Baseball and Softball Schedules

The Bucksport Baseball Team is the defending Class C State Champion, having beaten Lisbon 1-0 in the 2022 State Finals.

The team went 20-1 with their lone loss coming to Class B State Champions Ellsworth 1-0 in the regular season. Meanwhile the Softball Team was the #1 seed before being upset by Central 8-6 in the Quarterfinals.

Here are the 2023 Baseball and Softball Schedules. Best of Luck this season!

Baseball

Wednesday April 19 vs. Orono 1 p.m.



Friday April 21 at Sumner 1 p.m.



Tuesday April 25 at GSA 4:30 p.m.



Wednesday April 26 vs. Dexter 4:30 p.m.



Saturday April 29 vs. Central 1 p.m.



Wednesday May 3 vs. Ellsworth 4:30 p.m.



Friday May 5 vs. Searsport 4:30 p.m.



Monday May 8 at Orono 4:30 p.m.



Wednesday May 10 at MDI 4:30 p.m.



Monday May 15 vs. Sumner 4:30 p.m.



Wednesday May 17 at Dexter 4:30 p.m.



Thursday May 18 vs. GSA 4:30 p.m.



Monday May 22 at Central 4 p.m.



Wednesday May 24 at Washington Academy



Friday May 26 at Searsport 4:30 p.m.



Monday May 29 vs. Washington Academy 1 p.m.

Softball

Wednesday April 19 vs. Orono 1 p.m.



Friday April 21 at Sumner 1 p.m.



Tuesday April 25 at GSA 4:30 p.m.



Wednesday April 26 vs. Dexter 4:30 p.m.



Saturday April 29 vs. Central 1 p.m.



Wednesday May 3 vs. Ellsworth 4:30 p.m.



Friday May 5 vs. Searsport 4:30 p.m.



Monday May 8 at Orono 4:30 p.m.



Wednesday May 10 at MDI 4:30 p.m.



Monday May 15 vs. Sumner 4:30 p.m.



Wednesday May 17 at Dexter 4:30 p.m.



Thursday May 18 vs. GSA 4:30 p.m.



Monday May 22 at Central 4 p.m.



Wednesday May 24 at Washington Academy



Friday May 26 at Searsport 4:30 p.m.



Monday May 29 vs. Washington Academy 1 p.m.