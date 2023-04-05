Old Town High School 2023 Baseball and Softball Schedules

The Old Town Coyotes Baseball and Softball Teams are scheduled to begin preseason games this Saturday, April 8. Here are their 2023 schedules, with the regular season beginning on Saturday, April 22nd. Best of luck this season!

Baseball

Saturday, April 8 vs. Central (Doubleheader) 12 Noon and 2 p.m.

Tuesday April 11 at Hampden Academy 4 p.m.

Saturday April 14 at Brewer (Mahaney Diamond) 11 a.m.

Tuesday April 18 vs. Presque Isle (Doubleheader) 12 Noon and 2 p.m.

Saturday April 22 vs. Caribou (Doubleheader) 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tuesday April 25 vs. John Bapst 4:30 p.m.

Thursday April 27 at Bangor (Mansfield) 4:30 p.m.

Saturday April 29 at Foxcroft Academy 12 noon

Monday May 1 vs. MDI 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday May 3 vs. Hermon 4:30 p.m.

Friday May 5 at Orono 4:30 p.m.

Monday May 8 at Ellsworth 4:30 p.m.

Friday May 12 vs. Bangor 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday May 16 at Hermon 4:30 p.m.

Thursday May 18 vs. Orono 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20 vs. Ellsworth 12 noon

Tuesday May 23 vs. Foxcroft Academy 4:30 p.m.

Thursday May 24 at MDI 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday May 30 at John Bapst (Husson) 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Saturday April 8 vs. Central (Doubleheader) 12 Noon and 2 p.m.

Tuesday April 11 at Hampden Academy 4 p.m.

Saturday April 15 at Brewer 12 Noon

Tuesday April 18 vs Presque Isle (Doubleheader) 12 Noon and 2 p.m.

Saturday April 22 vs. Caribou (Doubleheader) 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tuesday April 25 vs. John Bapst 4:30 p.m.

Thursday April 27 at Bangor 4:30 p.m.

Saturday April 29 at Foxcroft Academy 12 noon

Monday May 1 vs. MDI 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday May 3 vs. Hermon 4:30 p.m.

Friday May 5 at Orono 4:30 p.m.

Monday May 8 at Ellsworth 4:30 p.m.

Friday May 12 vs. Bangor 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday May 16 at Hermon 4:30 p.m.

Thursday May 18 vs. Orono 4:30 p.m.

Saturday May 20 vs. Ellsworth 12 noon

Tuesday May 23 vs. Foxcroft Academy 4:30 p.m.

Thursday May 25 at MDI 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday May 30 at John Bapst 4:30 p.m. (Union Street Complex)