Mattanawcook Academy Boys’ Soccer Snaps 53-game Winless Streak with 5-1 Win

The last time that the Mattanawcook Academy Boy's Soccer Team won a soccer game it was in 2019. Scratch that! Because on Saturday, September 30th the Lynx defeated Hodgdon 5-1 to snap the 53-game winless streak!

Mattanawcook Academy had tied 2 games this season.

Corey Atwood got the Lynx on the board with a perfectly placed direct kick from 25 yards out. Shortly after, Avery Jordan made it 2-0 off an Atwood pass.

In the closing minutes of the1st Half, Parker Hunter made a touch pass to Eben Ryder, who put it in the net.

In the 2nd Half, Jordan scored again, and also had an assist on an Owen Harper goal.

Carter Noble was tremendous in goal for the Lynx, saving 15 of 19 Hodgdon shots for the win. Shoutout to the defense of Drew Libby, Ethan Troxell, Patrick Que, Landon Arthers, and Hunter who frustrated the big and skilled front line of Hodgdon.

Mattanawcook Academy is 1-4-2. They will play at Calais against the Blue Devils on Tuesday, October 3rd at 4 p.m.

Hodgdon is 1-7-1. They will play at Ashland on Monday, October 2nd at 5 p.m.

