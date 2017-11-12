The MCI Huskies knocked off #1 MDI 27-6 Saturday night to claim the Class C North championship.

Coach Tom Bertrand and his Huskies win the regional title from the #6 seed, beating #3 Nokomis in the quarterfinal, #2 Winslow in the semi-final and the top seeded Trojans last night.

MCI started the playoff run with a 4-4 record and the Huskies are now 7-4. MDI had not lost since opening weekend and finish at 9-2.

MDI running back Colby Lee got the Trojans a first quarter lead on a 60-yard TD run but it would turn out to be their only points of the night.

MCI's defense dug in and the Huskies offense went to work. A Ryan Friend to Pedro Matos TD pass and a Seth Bussell TD run made it 14-6 at the half.

Two Adam Bertrand runs produced to second half TDs.

MCI is playing in Class C for the first time after winning three straight regional Class D titles. The Huskies won the state championship in dramatic fashion last year on a last second muffed field goal try that turned into a game winning touchdown.

The Huskies will play Cape Elizabeth at Alfond Stadium in Orono Friday night for the state championship.

